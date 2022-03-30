Newton County Jail Log, March 30, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Joshua H. Almand, 38, Lakeshore Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 25 and charged with probation violation
Jason J. Anderson, 22, Settlers Grove Rd, Covington, was arrested March 28 an charged with failure to appear
Ahmoud R. Barber, 37, Fairway Trl, Covington, was arrested March 29 and charged with probation violation and back for court
Hakim K. Burnett, 32, Abbey wood Dr, Decatur, was arrested March 28 and charged with child molestation and cruelty to children
Andrew E. Ballinger, 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with criminal trespass, drug not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
William C. Barlow, 26, Rocky Point Rd, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Janard D. Bell, 18, Woodcrest Dr. Covington, was arrested March 29 and charged with no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plates and theft by receiving stolen property.
Kimberly L. Bell, 36, Belton Bridge Rd, Lula, was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation and theft by taking
Tony M. Cafagno, 58, Merry Dr, Covington, was arrested March 23 and held for other agency
Matthew T. Canady, 29, N Porter St, Newborn, was arrested March 29 and charged with probation violation
Timothy D. Conner, 38, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine
Princeton A. Davis, 36, Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI and too fast for conditions
Cassandra L. Dallas, 40, Meadow View Terrace, Oxford, was arrested March 29 and court sentenced 4 months
Michael R. Demby, 34, Rambling Way, Lithonia, was arrested March 25 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and theft by receiving stolen property
Alton P Decquir, III, 20, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery
Tayler J. Domino, 19, Lakeside Circle, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with battery
Wallace L. Elliott, 32, Glenarm Dr, Lithonia, was arrested March 25 and court sentenced
David L. Ewing, Jr, 41, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with probation violation
Tyreek D. Farley, 23, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested March 25 and charged with aggravated stalking
Jamariel D. Hobbs, 26, Ivey St, Porterdale, was arrested March 28 and court sentenced 48 hours
Anesha B. Holder, 24, Newton Rd, Albany, was arrested March 25 and held for other agency
Christopher Jones, 25, Arbor Lake, Covington, was arrested March 26 and court sentenced
Autumn L. Maxey, 45, Cold Springs Ct, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to stop at yield sign
Ryan K. Martin, 36, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with aggravated stalking, possession of fire arm or knife during commission
Delia, Marbhan- Melchor, 21, Baker Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charges
Denise L, Presley, 22, Hendricks Church Rd, Thomaston, was arrested March 25 and court sentenced 5 days
Lesario J. Reid, 39, Winchester Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage
Kameron Rodgers, 41, Lakeview Trail, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with aggravated battery and battery
Edwin A. Potillo, 31, Homeless was arrested March 26 and charged with burglary, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal damage to property and public drunkenness
Johnny Salter, III, 17, Pintail Overlook, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with aggravated sodomy and sexual battery
Kayla C. Schroeder, 25, Hwy 121, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with simple battery
Jaleel M. Staton, 28, Campleton Rd, Atlanta, was arrested March 28 and charged with forgery
Shyanah A. Stephenson, 18, Rosewalk Dr, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery and theft by taking
Reginald L. Sutton, 36, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Marcus M. Thompson, 18, Jefferson Village, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with criminal trespass, drug not in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance
Benjamin S. Thomas, 32, Livingston Way, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with order of incarceration
Jakari J. Watson, 22, Goshawk Walk, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery
Claude A. Weeks, 58, Hwy 20 South, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation
Jon D. Wells, 39, Hwy 11 N, Mansfield, was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation
Cory M. Autry, 31, Willow Wind Ct, Social Circle, was arrested March 21 and charged with probation violation
Georgia Ann Avery, 54, Ivey St, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charges
Billy D. Bailey, 67, Eagle Ridge Ct. Canton, was arrested March 22 and charged with battery
Tyrez R. Bell, 22, Serena Ct, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy
Ledrew Bigby, 51, Stokewood Ave, Atlanta, was arrested March 21 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Fewentez N. Boswell, 27, 4th Ave, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with simple battery
Jailyric Q. Clements, 20, Fairway Ct, Conyers, was arrested March 18 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, display of license plates, driving w/o valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, improper lane usage, no seat belts, passing on solid yellow line, probation violation, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Cordez A. Cole, 30, Northlake Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and probation violation
Christopher G. Dehoney, 58, Davis St, Gainesville, was arrested March 18 and charged with probation violation
Gary C. Davenport, 51, Spiller Dr, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with public drunkenness
Jamie L. Fletcher, 42, homeless, was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation
Harvey E. Grantham, Jr, 44, Turner Lake Circle was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation
Sabrina A. Harp, 27, Blue Herion Dr, Monticello, was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation
Alyce N. Heath, 46, Wall Street, Monroe, was arrested March 16 and charged with battery
Jamariel D. Hobbs, 26, Ivey St, Porterdale, was arrested March 21 and court sentenced 48 hours
Christopher Jones, 25, Arbor Lake, Covington, was arrested March 19 and court sentenced
Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Cir, Covington, was arrested March 16 and court sentenced 5 days
Tonny Juliao, 34, Wisteria Blvd, Covington, was arrested March 20 and charged with crossing state/county guard line with weapon, poss of marijuana, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission
Christopher T. Murchison, 40, North Ola Rd, McDonough, was arrested March 21 and charged with probation violation
Joe Navarro, 18, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charge with criminal trespass and reckless conduct
Able G. Nwachukwu, 29, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested March 22 and charged with burglary and theft by taking
Michelle R. Santos, 55, Chandler Fields, Covington, was arrested March 19 and court sentenced
Joshua B. Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington, was arrested criminal trespass
Carmella M. Scyoc, 40, Walton Ct, Social Circle, was arrested March 16 and court sentenced 5 days
Mason C. Slaughter, 24, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with interference with government property and theft by taking
Christopher W. Stephens, 38, Walton Rd, Monroe, was arrested March 18 and court sentenced 5 days
Lashandra R. Thomas, 35, Oakhill Rd, Covington, was arrested March 18 and charged with harassing phone calls
Laura L. Torres, 31, Griffin lane, Covington, was arrested March 16 and court sentenced 5 days
Brandon A. Womack, 41, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tomeka S. Colon, 47, Reynolds St, Savannah was arrested March 23 and charged with driving w/o valid driving license, DUI and duty upon striking unattended vehicle
Julian L. Faulkner, Jr, 52, Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with parole violation
Hollis B. George, 28, Issac Rd, Jackson, was arrested March 23 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts
Tara L. Griffin, 39, Russell Dr, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
Ledarren M. Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Quintavious L. Jeff, 25, Colony Dr, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with driving w/o license, no proof of insurance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Johnny J. Johnnyboy, 29, Adams St, Covington, was arrested March 25 DUI, failure to stop at yield sign, open container
Jeffery R. Kennedy, 37, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested March 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Justin J. Lilly, 18, Hidden Creek Dr, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with statutory rape
Thomas C. Lackey, 38, Fieldstone Lane, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with fleeing police officer, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, probation violation, purchase, possession, manufacture , distribution of marijuana, u turn and use of fire arm by convicted felon
Lolann H. Spearman, 51, Hightower Ridge, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, there by shoplifting
Jamie L. Thomas, 47, Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with public drunkenness
Linda F. White, 49, Cross Creek Dr, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine
Candice A. Barnes, 40, Collier St, Covington, was arrested March 21 and charged with criminal trespass, failure to appear and possession and use of drug related objects
Robert Q. Broughton, 35, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with driving w/o valid license, DUI, following too closely, improper lane usage and open container
Rashard K. Collins, 18, Cooper Street, Atlanta, was arrested March 18 and held for Fulton co
Miguel A. Cosme, 22, Lakeview Dr, Covington, was arrested March 19 and held for Cobb County
Wesley P. Daniel, 20, Pinewood Dr, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with possession of alcoholic beverage and public drunkenness
Sanchezz L. Graham, 32, Alcovy Rd, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with reckless conduct
Seth P. Gibby, 24, Lakview Dr, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with aggravated assault
Dontavious M. Harris, 19, Ashford Dr, Oxford, was arrested March 19 and charged with aggravated child molestation and sodomy
Chad A. Hatley, 40, Schatu, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession of methamphetamine
Caleb C. Humphrey, 23, Jefferson Dr, Monroe, was arrested March 19 and charged with public drunkenness
Darrell J. Jenkins, 57, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with theft by taking
Willie C. Lawrence, 57, Ashbury St, Oxford, was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jacques R. Moorer, 48, Spiller Dr, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Adrienne M. Pittman, 37, Tower Rd, Social Circle, was arrested March 17 and charged with DUI
Margaret C. Shelton, 24, Misty Ln, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with terroristic threats
Macy L. Terry, 27, Hendrick St, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with probation violation
Shane D. Wilson, 21, Highway 81S, Covington, was arrested March 20 and charged with DUI
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jeremiah B. West, 43, Cumberland Trl, Monroe, was arrested March 26 and charged with simple assault
Brian C. Whitmire, 40, Oak Valley Dr, Oxford was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation, theft by taking and theft by conversion
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Christy M. Anglin, 40, Hazel St, Porterdale, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession of a schedule controlled substance
Adam J. Bone, 25, Chimney Ridge, Conyers, was arrested March 25 and charged with DUI and speeding 10-14 over speed limit
Jamall S. Gayle, 52, Bunting Place, Covington, was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI and impending traffic flow
Michelle N. Wilkins, 36, Hwy 20 S, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and no tag lights
WALTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Randi L. Perez, 36, Good Hope, was arrested March 16 and housed for other agency