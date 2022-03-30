Newton County Jail Log, March 30, 2022

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joshua H. Almand, 38, Lakeshore Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 25 and charged with probation violation

Jason J. Anderson, 22, Settlers Grove Rd, Covington, was arrested March 28 an charged with failure to appear

Ahmoud R. Barber, 37, Fairway Trl, Covington, was arrested March 29 and charged with probation violation and back for court

Hakim K. Burnett, 32, Abbey wood Dr, Decatur, was arrested March 28 and charged with child molestation and cruelty to children

Andrew E. Ballinger, 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with criminal trespass, drug not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

William C. Barlow, 26, Rocky Point Rd, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Janard D. Bell, 18, Woodcrest Dr. Covington, was arrested March 29 and charged with no motorcycle helmet, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plates and theft by receiving stolen property.

Kimberly L. Bell, 36, Belton Bridge Rd, Lula, was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation and theft by taking

Tony M. Cafagno, 58, Merry Dr, Covington, was arrested March 23 and held for other agency

Matthew T. Canady, 29, N Porter St, Newborn, was arrested March 29 and charged with probation violation

Timothy D. Conner, 38, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine

Princeton A. Davis, 36, Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI and too fast for conditions

Cassandra L. Dallas, 40, Meadow View Terrace, Oxford, was arrested March 29 and court sentenced 4 months

Michael R. Demby, 34, Rambling Way, Lithonia, was arrested March 25 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and theft by receiving stolen property

Alton P Decquir, III, 20, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery

Tayler J. Domino, 19, Lakeside Circle, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with battery

Wallace L. Elliott, 32, Glenarm Dr, Lithonia, was arrested March 25 and court sentenced

David L. Ewing, Jr, 41, McDonald Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with probation violation

Tyreek D. Farley, 23, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, was arrested March 25 and charged with aggravated stalking

Jamariel D. Hobbs, 26, Ivey St, Porterdale, was arrested March 28 and court sentenced 48 hours

Anesha B. Holder, 24, Newton Rd, Albany, was arrested March 25 and held for other agency

Christopher Jones, 25, Arbor Lake, Covington, was arrested March 26 and court sentenced

Autumn L. Maxey, 45, Cold Springs Ct, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to stop at yield sign

Ryan K. Martin, 36, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with aggravated stalking, possession of fire arm or knife during commission

Delia, Marbhan- Melchor, 21, Baker Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charges

Denise L, Presley, 22, Hendricks Church Rd, Thomaston, was arrested March 25 and court sentenced 5 days

Lesario J. Reid, 39, Winchester Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage

Kameron Rodgers, 41, Lakeview Trail, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with aggravated battery and battery

Edwin A. Potillo, 31, Homeless was arrested March 26 and charged with burglary, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, criminal damage to property and public drunkenness

Johnny Salter, III, 17, Pintail Overlook, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with aggravated sodomy and sexual battery

Kayla C. Schroeder, 25, Hwy 121, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with simple battery

Jaleel M. Staton, 28, Campleton Rd, Atlanta, was arrested March 28 and charged with forgery

Shyanah A. Stephenson, 18, Rosewalk Dr, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery and theft by taking

Reginald L. Sutton, 36, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Marcus M. Thompson, 18, Jefferson Village, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with criminal trespass, drug not in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Benjamin S. Thomas, 32, Livingston Way, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with order of incarceration

Jakari J. Watson, 22, Goshawk Walk, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with battery

Claude A. Weeks, 58, Hwy 20 South, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation

Jon D. Wells, 39, Hwy 11 N, Mansfield, was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation

Cory M. Autry, 31, Willow Wind Ct, Social Circle, was arrested March 21 and charged with probation violation

Georgia Ann Avery, 54, Ivey St, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charges

Billy D. Bailey, 67, Eagle Ridge Ct. Canton, was arrested March 22 and charged with battery

Tyrez R. Bell, 22, Serena Ct, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with aggravated assault, murder, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy

Ledrew Bigby, 51, Stokewood Ave, Atlanta, was arrested March 21 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Fewentez N. Boswell, 27, 4th Ave, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with simple battery

Jailyric Q. Clements, 20, Fairway Ct, Conyers, was arrested March 18 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, display of license plates, driving w/o valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, improper lane usage, no seat belts, passing on solid yellow line, probation violation, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Cordez A. Cole, 30, Northlake Dr, Conyers, was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and probation violation

Christopher G. Dehoney, 58, Davis St, Gainesville, was arrested March 18 and charged with probation violation

Gary C. Davenport, 51, Spiller Dr, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with public drunkenness

Jamie L. Fletcher, 42, homeless, was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation

Harvey E. Grantham, Jr, 44, Turner Lake Circle was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation

Sabrina A. Harp, 27, Blue Herion Dr, Monticello, was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation

Alyce N. Heath, 46, Wall Street, Monroe, was arrested March 16 and charged with battery

Jamariel D. Hobbs, 26, Ivey St, Porterdale, was arrested March 21 and court sentenced 48 hours

Christopher Jones, 25, Arbor Lake, Covington, was arrested March 19 and court sentenced

Jabrylon U. Jones, 18, Lunford Cir, Covington, was arrested March 16 and court sentenced 5 days

Tonny Juliao, 34, Wisteria Blvd, Covington, was arrested March 20 and charged with crossing state/county guard line with weapon, poss of marijuana, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission

Christopher T. Murchison, 40, North Ola Rd, McDonough, was arrested March 21 and charged with probation violation

Joe Navarro, 18, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charge with criminal trespass and reckless conduct

Able G. Nwachukwu, 29, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested March 22 and charged with burglary and theft by taking

Michelle R. Santos, 55, Chandler Fields, Covington, was arrested March 19 and court sentenced

Joshua B. Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington, was arrested criminal trespass

Carmella M. Scyoc, 40, Walton Ct, Social Circle, was arrested March 16 and court sentenced 5 days

Mason C. Slaughter, 24, Helen Rd, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with interference with government property and theft by taking

Christopher W. Stephens, 38, Walton Rd, Monroe, was arrested March 18 and court sentenced 5 days

Lashandra R. Thomas, 35, Oakhill Rd, Covington, was arrested March 18 and charged with harassing phone calls

Laura L. Torres, 31, Griffin lane, Covington, was arrested March 16 and court sentenced 5 days

Brandon A. Womack, 41, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tomeka S. Colon, 47, Reynolds St, Savannah was arrested March 23 and charged with driving w/o valid driving license, DUI and duty upon striking unattended vehicle

Julian L. Faulkner, Jr, 52, Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with parole violation

Hollis B. George, 28, Issac Rd, Jackson, was arrested March 23 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts

Tara L. Griffin, 39, Russell Dr, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance

Ledarren M. Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Quintavious L. Jeff, 25, Colony Dr, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with driving w/o license, no proof of insurance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Johnny J. Johnnyboy, 29, Adams St, Covington, was arrested March 25 DUI, failure to stop at yield sign, open container

Jeffery R. Kennedy, 37, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested March 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Justin J. Lilly, 18, Hidden Creek Dr, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with statutory rape

Thomas C. Lackey, 38, Fieldstone Lane, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with fleeing police officer, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, probation violation, purchase, possession, manufacture , distribution of marijuana, u turn and use of fire arm by convicted felon

Lolann H. Spearman, 51, Hightower Ridge, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, there by shoplifting

Jamie L. Thomas, 47, Bennett Rd, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with public drunkenness

Linda F. White, 49, Cross Creek Dr, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine

Candice A. Barnes, 40, Collier St, Covington, was arrested March 21 and charged with criminal trespass, failure to appear and possession and use of drug related objects

Robert Q. Broughton, 35, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with driving w/o valid license, DUI, following too closely, improper lane usage and open container

Rashard K. Collins, 18, Cooper Street, Atlanta, was arrested March 18 and held for Fulton co

Miguel A. Cosme, 22, Lakeview Dr, Covington, was arrested March 19 and held for Cobb County

Wesley P. Daniel, 20, Pinewood Dr, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with possession of alcoholic beverage and public drunkenness

Sanchezz L. Graham, 32, Alcovy Rd, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with reckless conduct

Seth P. Gibby, 24, Lakview Dr, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with aggravated assault

Dontavious M. Harris, 19, Ashford Dr, Oxford, was arrested March 19 and charged with aggravated child molestation and sodomy

Chad A. Hatley, 40, Schatu, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession of methamphetamine

Caleb C. Humphrey, 23, Jefferson Dr, Monroe, was arrested March 19 and charged with public drunkenness

Darrell J. Jenkins, 57, Mote Rd, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with theft by taking

Willie C. Lawrence, 57, Ashbury St, Oxford, was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jacques R. Moorer, 48, Spiller Dr, Covington, was arrested March 15 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Adrienne M. Pittman, 37, Tower Rd, Social Circle, was arrested March 17 and charged with DUI

Margaret C. Shelton, 24, Misty Ln, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with terroristic threats

Macy L. Terry, 27, Hendrick St, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with probation violation

Shane D. Wilson, 21, Highway 81S, Covington, was arrested March 20 and charged with DUI

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jeremiah B. West, 43, Cumberland Trl, Monroe, was arrested March 26 and charged with simple assault

Brian C. Whitmire, 40, Oak Valley Dr, Oxford was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation, theft by taking and theft by conversion

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Christy M. Anglin, 40, Hazel St, Porterdale, was arrested March 22 and charged with possession of a schedule controlled substance

Adam J. Bone, 25, Chimney Ridge, Conyers, was arrested March 25 and charged with DUI and speeding 10-14 over speed limit

Jamall S. Gayle, 52, Bunting Place, Covington, was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI and impending traffic flow

Michelle N. Wilkins, 36, Hwy 20 S, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and no tag lights

WALTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Randi L. Perez, 36, Good Hope, was arrested March 16 and housed for other agency