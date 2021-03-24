Newton County Jail Log, March 24, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jacob Lamar Bee, 25, 3175 Harvest Cove, Decatur was arrested March 19 and charged with Marijuana-Possession Less than one ounce, Pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and Simple Battery.

Ectaviea Semaj Tayone Bryant, 21, 1000 Pine Tree Circle, Madison, was arrested March 22 appeared back for court

Andre Allen Cannon, 25, Gwinnett County was arrested March 22, appeared back for court

Willie Clarence Dyer, 33, 1266 Oak Hill Road, Covington, was arrested March 18 and held for ankle monitor placement.

Caleb Nathaniel Deal, 26, 375 Creekside Drive, Leeburg, was arrested March 22 and charged with acquiring license plated for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, Aggravated Assault, drugs not in original container, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, Possession of firearm or knife, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Probation Violation; Receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon; Tampering with evidence; and Possession and use of drug related object

Jean Emanuel Desrosier, 26, 50 Heaton Hill Drive, Covington was arrested March 22 and charged with Financial Transaction card Fraud and Theft by Taking

Jennifer Suzanne Fernandez, 30, 5000 Hwy 212, Covington was arrested March 22 and charged with Battery

Christopher Michael Garner, 48, 124 East Fambrough St, Monroe, was arrested March 22 and charged with Probation Violation

Joshua Kane Hall, 30, 100 Cross Road, Covington, was arrested March 20 and charged with Probation Violation.

Demetrius Deandre Hammond, 38, 2101 Washington St, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with Failure to register as sex offender/ Failure to comply with requirement and Probation Violation

Ernest Tyler Harris, 46, 1029 Pine Log Road, Conyers, was arrested March 18 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Jacob Lee Holland, 35, 90 August Lane, Monticello, was arrested March 20 and charged with Probation Violation

Mark Timothy Hurst, 19, 955 Harte Road, Atlanta, was arrested March 23 and charged with Theft by Taking

Dana Renee Inscore, 47, 76 Tanyard Road, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with Harassing phone calls

Stephanie Mariann Johnson, 39, 4542 Wentworth Place, Conyers, was arrested March 22 and charged with Drugs not in original container, Possession An use of drug related object, Possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute and Tampering with evidence

Adonis Jordan King, 20, 10133 Morris Drive, Covington, was arrested March 17 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Theft by receiving stolen property

Brittany Meshelle King, 35, 115 Capeton Court, Covington, was arrested March 17 and Court sentence

Adolfo Alvarez Montalvo, 19, 3190 Hwy 81, Oxford, was arrested March 23 and charged with Failure to appear

Charles Brian Montgomery, 45, 11 Mcgiboney Court, Covington, was arrested March 21 and charged with Probation Violation

Jesse Logan Parr, 36, 12930 Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested March 19 and Court sentence

Gary Michael Smith, 45, 110 Springdale Court, Newborn, was arrested March 17 and charged with Battery and Aggravated Stalking

Kevin Soto, 18, 12641 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested March 18 and charged with Statutory Rape

Willie James Strong, 77, 134 Jack Neely Road, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with Theft by Taking

Hannah Marie Torrens, 41, 6365 Magnetic Point, Flowery Branch, was arrested March 23 and charged with Probation Violation

Diamond Laportia Tripp, 27, 148 Kelly St, Monticello, was arrested March 22 and charged with Probation Violation

Michael Anthony Tucker, 25, 185 Stone Ridge Way, Covington was arrested March 17 and Court sentence

Michael Bernard Ward, 28, 15 Pine Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested March 22 and charged with Probation Violation

Kevin Drake Warfield Jr, 33, 1749 Sandy Court, Snellville, was arrested March 22 and charged with Battery

Gregory Mark Wharton, 23, 235 Lassiter Drive, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with Theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence

Morgan Alexis Spann-Williams, 27, 10149 Carlton Trail, Covington, was arrested March 19 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

Matthew Neal Womack, 41, 524 Pebble Point Drive, Loganville, was arrested March 19 and Court sentenced

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Demetrias Nicole Gladney, 49, 1104 Asbury St unit B, Oxford, was arrested March 17 and charged with Failure to appear and Theft by Taking

Richard Wayne Turner, 64, 1104 Asbury St unit B, Oxford, was arrested March 17 and charged with Failure to appear finger printable charges and Theft by Taking

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Melissa Anne Busbee, 43, 3115 Horseshoe Spring Drive, Conyers, was arrested March 18 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, Marijuana-Possession Less than one ounce, No proof of insurance, Possession Of a scheduled IV controlled substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, suspended, revoked or canceled registration

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Marcus Tamario Cooper, 41, 1331 Fambrough Bridge Road, Rutledge, was arrested March 19 and charged with Driving without headlights in the dark, DUI and No proof of insurance

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sharon Rena Crutchfield, 46, 1126 Springer Lane, Monroe, was arrested March 20 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

William Eugene Fouts, 51, homeless, Covington, was arrested March 16 and charged with Public Drunkenness

Joan Nalley Mcginnis, 67, 4570 Welcome Terrace, Atlanta, was arrested March 20 and held for other agency

Hayley Victoria Smith, 29, 40 Mountain View Circle, Covington, was arrested March 21 and charged with DUI and Improper Lane usage