Newton County Jail Log, June 23, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Josiah Kojo Amankwah, 17, Homeplace Drive, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with Terroristic threats and acts

Candice LaAndra Barnes, 39, Collier Street, Covington, was arrested June 21 and charged with INterference with Government Property, Loitering or Prowling and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Rondray Joivannie Barron, 30, Millstone, Conyers, was arrested June 16 and charged with Battery

Cedric Mantel Blackwell, 35, Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested June 18 and court sentenced to 30 days

Tonya Elaine Blair, 45, West Dixie Hwy, Rutledge, was arrested June 18 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Probation Violation

Victor Bernard Carter, 54, Athena Lane, Lithonia, was arrested June 17 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked

Breanna Faith Chapman, 19, Parr Farm Rd, Covington, was arrested June 19 and charged with Public Drunkenness, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence

Christian Nicole Cooper, 25, Highway 229, Mansfield, was arrested June 16 and charged with Aggravated assault, Criminal damage to property, Terroristic threats and Acts

Genevieve Desousa, 30, Hunting St, Covington, was arrested June 22 and charged with Probation Violation

Nicholas Ashley Evans, 26 Lassiter, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with Probation Violation

Jasmine Greene, 26, Mercury Drive, Atlanta, was arrested June 17 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Cruelty to Children, Failure to Appear After Giving Cash Bond an Admission of Guilt, Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate

Sylvester Kanard Johnson, 31, Hillside Oak Ln, Covington, was arrested June 14 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Jared Tyler Jordan, 36, Homeless, was arrested June 22 and charged with failure to appear

Kenyon Maurise Kelley, Jr., 24, Adrella Drive, Covington, was arrested June 21 and charged with DUI

Johnathon Marcel Kirkpatrick, 19, Zinzendorf Drive, Lithonia, was arrested June 21 and charged with Probation Violation and Theft by taking

Lester Landor, 32, Peach Shoals Circle, Dacula, was arrested June 16 and Court sentenced

Jason Martin Libby, 32, Greenleaf Rd, Covington, was arrested June 19 and charged with Battery

Kilmon Marcus Miller, 31, Mildred Ln, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass and Simple Assault

Tamia D. Miller, 24, City Pond Rd, Oxford, was arrested June 22 and charged with Harassing phone calls

Terry Wayne Neal, 26, Mill Court, Conyers, was arrested June 21 and charged with Contempt of court

Jesse Logan Parr, 36, Hwy. 36, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with Simple Assault, Simple Battery and Terroristic Threats and Acts

Grant Taylor Schoolar, 26, Drew Drive, Atlanta, was arrested June 18 and charged with Giving false name, address or birthdate, loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Wendell Scott, 39, Daniel Ave, Decatur, was arrested June 17 and held for other agency

Rebecca Lee Bias-Sellers, 49, Hwy 20 South was arrested June 22 and charged with Org: Pwid Meth, Drug Related Objects, Meth, Bond Revoked

Claudine Noella Sinclair, 46, River North Ct, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with Probation Violation

Quindarius Oneal Smith, 28, Clearbrook Drive, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with Aggravated assault, Cruelty to children, Probation Violation and Simple Battery

Monisha Meshay Smith, 28, Rock Hill Drive, Conyers, was arrested June 22 and charged with Aggravated assault and Criminal damage to property

Hiram Carey Stone, 44, White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested June 20 and charged with Violation of Bond condition

Tangelia Le’Andrea Styles, 34, South Dinah Circle, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with Probation Violation

Marquis Antwon Weaver, 33, Birch St, Monroe, was arrested June 19 and Court sentenced to serve 24 hours

Cathylene Grace Whelchel, 31, Chestnut Drive, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Roy Lee Williams, 67, Scarlet Lane St, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with Arson

Shirley Williams, 75 Scarlet Lane St, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with Arson

Mondrell White, 35, Flat Shoals Rd, Atlanta, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Cara Jean Young, 36, Westview Drive, Covington, was arrested June 16 and court sentenced

Jayson Allen Young, 38, Westview Drive, Covington, was arrested June 16 and court sentenced 72 hours

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Carley Denise Carter, 20, Salem Ranch Rd, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with Driving without a valid license

Anthony Medgargrant Copeland, 35, Cowan Ridge, Covington, was arrested June 17 and charged with Criminal Trespass and failure to appear for finger printable charges

Maurice Ralph Ford, 22, Victoria Blvd, Oxford, was arrested June 20 and charged with Marijuana- Possess Less Than 1 Ounce, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Tanya Lynn Hammonds, 39, Zingara Rd, Conyers, was arrested June 17 and charged with Criminal Trespass

Diyoka Dominque Kambeya, 26, Wisteria Cir, Covington, was arrested June 16 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled or Revoked Registration

Rodney Jermine Sullivan, 43, Chestnut Lane, Monroe, was arrested June 16 and charged with Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kevin Ray Greenway, 37, Jackson Road, Porterdale, was arrested June 19 and charged with Battery

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Karsyn Wade Prothro, 17, Lakewood Drive, Social Circle, was arrested June 17 and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Standard for Brake Lights and Signal Devices