Newton County Jail Log: June 22, 2025

ABAZID, SAJED NAWRAS, 19, 4618 NORTH LANDING DRIVE MARIETTA, GA 30066 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), IMPROPER EXHAUST SYSTEM, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ. AND POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

ABREGO, KATERIN LIZETTE, 27, 12145 GA HWY 36 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 19 AND CHARGED WITH CONCEALING DEATH OF ANOTHER, FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FACTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN, MATTERS O, MALICE MURDER, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE – FELONY AND WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR.

ALLEY, CRAIG DOUGLAS, 38, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS BACK FOR COURT JUNE 20.

ANNAN, DEBORAH SASHA, 22, 2760 LAKESIDE CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY.

BARNES, KRISTA DIONE, 42, 15 DAVIS ST NEWNAN, GA 30263 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT AND FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FA CTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN MATTERS O.

BAVA, RATIGAR S, 66, 1655 CENTERVIEW DR DULUTH, GA 30096 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 19 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY.

BEAM, MATHEW SCOTT, 38, 4113 HOWARD ST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 16 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

BELSON, EBONY EVANS, 45, 300 G R TUCKER RD HARLEM, GA 30814 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS LESS SAFE, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE AND MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ.

BLACKWELL, CARLOS EVERETTE, 33, 4268 CHESTNUT LAKE AVE LITHONIA, GA 30038 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG: SPEEDING NO PROOF OF INSURANCE).

BOATWRIGHT, WILLIAM GARRETT, 19, 806 MASTERS DRIVE MONROE, GA 30655 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

BOYD, TAYLOR ADAM, 21, 50 MCCART CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS COURT SENTENCED ON JUNE 16.

BROWN, GARNETT SILK, 30, 55 MILTON AVE ATLANTA, GA 30314 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG: AGG ASSAULT POSS OF FIREARM, SIMPLE BATTERY).

CHEN, SHUXING, 55, 1971 VIDALIA CT DACULA, GA 30019 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND BATTERY.

COX, ZAURICE DASHAWN, 22, 3390 FAIRBURN RD S.W O225 ATLANTA, GA 30331 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD(ORIG: DWLS, SPEEDING).

CUFF, ANDY ANDRIA, 53, 36 WILLOWWICK CT LITHONIA, GA 30038 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD (ORIG: DUI,CHILD REST,ILU,OPC.

DULL, CHRISTOPHER ERNEST, 35, 90 TROTTERS WALK COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED (72HRS CTS FROM 03/01/2025).

ELLIOTT, BRODERICK DEMONIA, 61, 150 AVONLEA DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STRANGULATION.

FARMER, RONERRIA DEMO, 33, 115 GUM TREE TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 22 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

FONTAIN, ANTONIO DEMETRIC, 53, 90 ALLISON TRL COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

GARMAN, AUDREY THOMAS, 55, 55 SUMMER LANE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY. FVA.

GOMEZ, ANDY OMAR, 22, 4041 NORTHRIDGE WAY NORCROSS, GA 30093 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) AND SPEEDING - 25 TO 34 OVER.

GRAHAM, DARREN CARLTON, 34, 10221 FIELDCREST WALK COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 22 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) AND IMPENDING TRAFFIC FLOW.

GUNN, JERRY BERNARD, 59, 4153 MIDDLEBROOKS ST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 19 AND CHARGED WITH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR.

HALL, DERRICK, 41, 5694 RIVER RD WADLEY, GA 30477 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) AND SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER.

HARKNESS, ANTONIO, 54, 233 KINGS HWY DECATUR, GA 30030 WAS COURT SENTENCED JUNE 17.

HARDEGREE, JAMES WILLIAM, 36, 15 ROLLING RIDGE DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 16 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:BUR 1ST, CMNL ATTM & DAM 2DG, TXT) AND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR LESS THAN $500 FIRST OFFENSE.

HARRIS, LINDA ANN, 62, 1 JACKSON ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR).

HARRISON, JAREL RAQWAN, 28, 2821 CAREY STATION RD GREENSBORO, GA 30642 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR AND PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

HERNANDEZ VILLALBA, JOSE M, 27, 361 INLAND DR APT. A1 WHELING, IL 60090 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 22 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

HERNANDEZ-PABON, GERARDO, 36, 4978 LOUIS CT SNELLVILLE, GA 30039 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR), IMPROPER LANE USAGE AND OPEN CONTAINER.

HOWELL, MATTHEW PAUL, 45, 471 WOMACK RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF POSS OF F/A BY CONVICTED FELON).

JENKINS, DOMINIQUE NICOLE, 24, 2306 BENSON RDG LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE).

JOHNSON, CALEB ANDREW, 17, 207 WEST WADE ST COVINGTON, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

JONES, KERRIE DEVONTAE, 31, 1051A MICHA CIRCLE MADISON, GA 30650 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A FELONY.

KALEAK, MELSONG OMAR, 49, 45 CHANDLER TRACE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY JUNE 16 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR AND CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

LANDFAIR, ALIYAH QUIANA, 30, 35 RIVIERA DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND SPEEDING - 15 TO 24 OVER.

LATIMORE, III, WILLIE RALPH, 27, 2251 LEE ST COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGGRA ASSAULT POSS KNIFE DURING CRIME).

LOVE, BRYON LAMAR, 32, 140 HIGH RIDGE ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 38 HOURS).

MARTIN, RICARDO LAMAR, 40, 8133 NORTH LINKS DR COVINGTON, GA 30001 WAS BACK FOR COURT JUNE16.

MCCORKLE, IIII, BILLY JOE, 18, 785 COWAN RD. COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

MCKINNEY, JALAYA MONIQUE, 23, 4275 PLEASANT HILL LAKE DULUTH, GA 30096 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 16 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BENCH WARRANT) (ORG: NO DL).

MCKINNEY, FREDRICK PATRICK, 60, 3701 HARDEE AVE ATLANTA, GA 30101 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH ORDER FOR SANCTIONS - VETERNAS COURT.

MEDRANO, LESTER SAUL, 38, 1891 ACCESS RD LOT 95 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/FVA.

MENNINGER, AMANDA DANYELLE, 39, 10176 WESTVIEW DR. SW COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

MERRIWEATHER, ANTHONY TYSEAN, 31, 926 BELL RD CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

MITCHELL, WILLIAM SCOTT, 49, 30 LAURIE LANE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

MORROW, DANIEL GERARD, 38, 3849 BLOOMFIELD DRIVE MACON, GA 31206 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK AND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

NORTHEN-HAWK, SHAIANTAI MARCELLE, 40, 85 AUTUMN COURT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH INTERFERENCE WITH CUSTODY – MISDEMEANOR.

POOLE, NORMA, 46, 25 ADOBE CT COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

PRINGLE, II, JOSEPH ARNOLD, 41, 383 FOREST RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 16 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:FTOTCD) AND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

RALSTON, ASHLEY DANIELLE, 34, 290 OLD OXFORD RD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR AND OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE.

SANDOVAL, JORGE GUZMAN, 35, 285 ASHLAND FARM ROAD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BATTERY/FVA.

SERMENO, JOSE ORLANDO, 31, 12145 GA HWY 36 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH CONCEALING DEATH OF ANOTHER, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE, MURDER MALICE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FA CTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN MATTERS O.

SEWELL, TREYON WILLIAM, 31, 265 HEATON DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR), IMPROPER LANE USAGE AND UNLAWFUL USE OF 976 TELEPHONE NUMBER.

SIMMONS, ALLANA SYMONE, 26, 10609 WELLINGTON DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 22 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR AND CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE.

SMITH, DOMONIQUE LANAYE, 36, 30 ALANTON CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

SOTO, ADRIAN ANTHONY, 17, 365 E MACEDONIA CHURCH RD OXFORD, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR AND CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE.

ST.LOUIS, JOSHUA DOMONIQUE, 27, 3920 VINE GATE DR LITHONIA, GA 30038 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

STINNETT, KRISTI LYNN, 43, 1130 ACADEMY LANE RUTLEDGE, GA 30663 WAS BACK FOR COURT JUNE 18 AND ARRESTED BY NCSO AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS DEP STIM CNTRL DRUGS).

SWEAT, JAMES DAVID, 45, 1170 SUMMERSET CT MONROE, GA 30656 WAS ARRESTED BY OPD JUNE 20 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY (GWINNETT CO).

TAYLOR, MICHAEL SHAWN, 56, 4765 LAKE MICHIGAN DR COCOA, FL 32926 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 16 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:TXR STOLEN PROP, POSS/USE DRO).

THOMAS, GREGORY TODD, 63, 166 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 81 SE OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH PUBLIC INDECENCY-1ST OR 2ND OFFENSE – MISDEMEANOR.

THRASHER, JEFFERY LYNN, 53, 50 DUNNING KEEP COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) ORG: ABANDONMENT.

THRASHER, JR, FRANK, 54, 250 STONERIDGE WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 72 HRS) JUNE 20.

TUCKER, CAMERON HEJL, 21, 2857 FIELDSTONE CT SE CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JUNE 22 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL AND FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE.

TUCKER, MICHAEL ANTHONY, 30, 745 NAVAJO TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 18 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

TURK, KEVONTA JORDONIQUE, 29, 2349 BENJI BLVD CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 17 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POSS OF FRIEARM DUR CRIME).

WARE, JR, DAVID MAURICE, 36, 220 FLOWERS DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 16 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (FVA), POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT, CERTAIN, AND RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST.

WEBB, JR, JOHNNY, 60, 7110 DURDEN CIR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JUNE 19 AND CHARGED WITH PAROLE VIOLATION.

WELDON, MICHAEL DAVID, 47, 75 E. DOLLAR CIR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 20 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY DECEPTION – FELONY.

WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE, 32, 407 ALICE DR CHATANOOGA, TN 37411 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 21 AND CHARGED WITH FORGERY - 3RD DEGREE (FELONY).

WILSON, DAVID JR, 43, 6114 CLANE DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JUNE 22 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

WRIGHT, TYRELL JAQUAD, 29, 40 STEPHENS WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY OPD JUNE 19 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG OFF: AGG ASSAULT) AND BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

WEEKENDERS

BOOKER, JARVIS MARTRAIL, 33, AUGUSTA, GA

BROWN, JR. JOHN FRANKLIN, 32, MACON, GA

DAVIS, TOBIAS TYRAIL, 48, COVINGTON, GA

DILLON, JAVANTE JAMAL, 24, COVINGTON, GA

GARCIA, ROLANDO MARTINEZ, 43, COVINGTON, GA

LITTLE, NATHANIEL KADAR, 19, CONYERS, GA

MCGUIRE, ANTONIO MARCEL, 38, COVINGTON, GA

MCKIBBEN, ARBIE ARJARVIS, 39, COVINGTON, GA

MERRICK, JOLISA JOANNA, 35, COVINGTON, GA

MILLER, DAVID TIMOTHY, 37, LOGANVILLE, GA

NUNN, LEDRAKEOUS DASHUN, 34, COVINGTON, GA

ROSS, ANTHONY TYRONE, 56, COVINGTON, GA

SAYLOR, FELIX FERLANDO, 53, COVINGTON, GA

YOUNG, TERRANJHA RASHAAD ISAIAH, 23, COVINGTON, GA