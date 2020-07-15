Newton County Jail Log, July 15, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is from the detention center booking files of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office:



Covington Police Department



Brandon Carlye Barlow, 32, Oyo Hotel, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.

Clifford Bradley Gibson, 46, homeless, was arrested July 9 and charged with parole violation.

Jamie Lee Thomas, 45, 120 Bennett Road, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with aggravated assault.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Melvin Cordero Belcher, 32, 60 Usher Road, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with child molestation and failure to appear for finger printable charge.

Cedric Mantel Blackwell, 34, 176 Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with cruelty to children and probation violation for finger printable charge.

Lesare Deshawn Brown, 44, 3715 Millikin Court, Decatur, was arrested July 9 and charged with probation violation.

Johnny Wayne Cable, 35, 2829 Davidson Drive, Lithonia, was arrested July 14 and held for other agency.

Ondrea Lachelle Carter, 26, 280 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents, tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Adrian Carl Hare, 57, Peachtree Pine Shelter, Atlanta, was arrested July 14 and charged with aggravated stalking and held for other agency.

Bria Shanee Johnson, 30, 82 West Falls Road, Memphis, Tenn., was arrested July 11 and held for other agency.

Albert Fitzgerald King, 53, 45 Winchester Drive, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Rachel Deshuan Moon, 23, 4911 Cook Road, Stockbridge, was back for court July 13.

Markale Kaseen Murray, 27, 1000 Pine Tree Circle, Madison, was arrested July 14 and charged with aggravated battery.

Terry Wayne Neal, 25, 5196 Field Green Crossing, Stone Mountain, was arrested July 11 and charged with battery-family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, reckless conduct, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Timothy Fudge Nelson, Jr., 27, 295 Lakeside Point, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with battery-family violence and parole violation.

John Anthony Norman, 48, 4831 Highway 212, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with parole violation.

Alex Khalil Smith, 27, 156 Brooks Drive, Monticello, was arrested July 14 and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Jalia Elizabeth Smith, 26, 190 Black Forest Trail, Stockbridge, was arrested July 10 and held for other agency.

Harold Trufant Jr., 46, 195 River Walk Farm Parkway, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation for finger printable charge.

Eldonta Ciair Wesley, 41, 1021 Mountain View Drive, Conyers, was arrested July 14 and charged with probation violation.

John Andrew Williams, 50, 121 Parkmont Lane, Dallas, was arrested July 9 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge.

Jamar Steed Dejan Stovall, 39, 20 Meadow Overlook Drive, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with battery-family violence.

Elizabeth Moniqun Jackson, 35, 9055B Spillers Drive, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with theft by deception, false statements and forgery in the first degree.