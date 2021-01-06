Newton County Jail Log Jan. 6, 2021

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Steven Luke Crawford, 35, 12185 Hwy. 36, Covington, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with Public Drunkenness.

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michelle Piercette Arnold, 23, 8103 Spillers Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Bailey Kaitlyn Britton, 26, 29 Priscilla Drive, Ringgold, was held for other agency Dec. 31.

Melody Nicole Bloodworth, 38, 2148 Clanton Terrace, Decatur, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Battery.

Dustin Scott Daniel, 26, 256 Handy Lane, Social Circle, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with Drug Related Object, DUI and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Jessica Nicole Desrosiers, 19, 9161 City Pond Rd #141, Covington, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Probation Violation.

Dolphus Dyer Jr, 34, 8104 Spiller Drive, Covington, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Disorderly Conduct

Darion Quail Jenkins, 18, 6180 Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Burglary and Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.

Jerawn Marquise Lowe, 17, 6150 Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Burglary, and Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.

Douglas Murry, 36, 1268 Tew Land Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with Battery.

Robert Tyjaun Reid, 28, 65 Ivans Circle, Covington, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Violation of Family Violence Order.

Catealius Francis Sanders, 29, 105 Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Quindarious Eugene Webb, 27, 3140 West St., Covington, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Theft by Taking.

Kelvin Lewis Young, 43, 2289 Valley Drive, Snellville, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting.

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Charles Jeffery Bailey, 36, 1244 Smith Road, Forsyth, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with Probation Violation.

Chemika Ceigi Marie Brown, 31, Farrell, Pennsylvania, was court sentenced Jan. 5.

Conrad Stanley Burnham Jr, 42, 2821 Price Mill Road, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with Probation Violation.

Donyial Joyce Campbell, 34, 36 Georgia Hwy. 81 SE, Oxford, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with Probation Violation.

Darrell Wayne Cheek, 48, 12005 Hazel Brand Road, Covington, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer.

Jerrica Sha Colyer, 33, 6348 Turner Lake Road, Covington, was court sentenced 30 days Jan. 4.

Quodray Strazynski Hunter, 43, 2152 Glendale Drive, Decatur, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with Probation Violation.

Sakita Nate Jackson, 42, 4042 Clay Court, Conyers, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Cruelty to Children.

Melvina Renee Jones, 26, 4277 Line Crest Court, Ellenwood, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, and Simple Battery.

Timothy Scott Lane, 33, 961 Hwy. 11 South, Social Circle, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Willie Moses Lett, 31, 580 Ridge Ave., Covington, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Battery.

Chase Daniel Lindsey, 32, 46 S. Broad St., Porterdale, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Probation Violation.

Shawnna Darlene McNearney, 49, 7371 Howard Circle, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Probation Violation.

Malik Ja’quez Montgomery, 20, 45 Lark Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with Driving Without a Valid License.

Daniel Nicholson, 28, 65 Ivans Circle, Covington, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Family Violence order.

Cody Thomas Pirkley, 26, 65 East Country Wood Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Battery, Cruelty to Children, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency telephone call.

Steven Cadet Smith Jr., 29, 11 Magnolia St., Porterdale, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Criminal Damage to Property, Theft by Taking.

Richard Jean Stfleur, 52, 440 Womack Road, Covington, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, following too closely, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer by use of threats or violence.

Joshua Domonique St. Louis, 22, 75 Tre Lawney Keep, Covington, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and speeding.

Marcus Andre Strange, 24, 185 Stewart Glen Drive, Covington, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Jeffery Glenn Ward, 54, Jackson, was arrested Dec.30 and charged with Probation Violation.

Lorenzo Denard Williams, 35, 3155 Glen Hollow Drive, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with Probation Violation.



