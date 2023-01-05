Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 4, 2022 (Part 2)

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jpedro Rangel-Crespo, 59, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested January 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Bobby E. Hayes, 62, Hillside Dr, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Sergio S. Hernandez, 48, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with driving w/o license, failure to stop at yield sign

Randy N. Hogan, 56, Emily Trace, Covington was arrested December 28 and charged with criminal damage to property

Leon Hunter, 63, Green Acres, Covington was arrested December 31and charged with false report of a crime

Brandon J. Hughes, 25, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested December 30 and charged with display of license plates, driving while suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Darren J. Kippes, 57, Deer Run Cir. Newborn was arrested January 1 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, improper lane usage and U-turn

Jamal D. Mcclain, 27, Clanton Terrace, Decatur was arrested January 2 and charge with driving w/o a valid license, speeding 14 to 24 over

Anthony L. Milner, 20, Thomas Rd, Jonesboro was arrested January 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

David H. Ortiz-Morales, 28, Central Ave, Covington was arrested December 29 and charged with driving while license suspended, no tag lights

Dominique Nash, 28, Shepherds Xing, Oxford was arrested December 31 and charged with failure to appear

Jeanna M. Powers, 39, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested December 30 and charged with disorderly conduct

Andrew M. Schulte, 35, Old Powder Spring Rd, Mableton was arrested January 2 and held for another agency

Luther J. Smith, 64, Pine Needle Dr, Covington was arrested December 30 and charged with aggravated assault

Orrin C. Watson, 31, Shady Grove Church Rd, Shady Dale was arrested December 30 and charged with reckless driving

Jamal A. Williams, 25, Pittston Farm Rd, Lithonia was arrested January 3 and charged with criminal damage to property

Elisha D. Baker, 20, Field Crest Walk, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with disorderly conduct

Antonio J. Brown, 25, Pine Cone Rd, Milledgeville was arrested December 23 and house for another agency

Tina D. Dawson, 27, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Christopher E. Head, 32, Green Valley, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Nena M. Head, 53, Lake View Dr, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with simple battery

Teresa A. Hunt, Sigman Rd, Conyers was arrested December 27 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and probation violation

Michael A. Jones, 29, Winchester Dr, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Brandi M. Moore, 35, Mountville Hogansville, Hogansville was arrested December 21 and charged with aggravated stalking

Ericka D. Owens, 48, Grand Oaks, Bethlehem was arrested December 26 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Kelvin T. Owens, 50, Grand Oaks, Bethlehem was arrested December 26 and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness

Nathan C. Piper, 24, Pine Crest, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with criminal damage to property

Terry L. Simmons, 55, Jamic Ct, Macon was arrested December 23 and charged with criminal trespass

Tyquan D. Smith, 26, Peaks landing, Conyers was arrested December 22 and charged with disorderly conduct

Ladarian D. Smith, 23, Emory Way, Oxford was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation

Andrew M. Stallings, 23, Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville was arrested December 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance

Linda K. Aikens, 56, Hillside Dr, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with probation violation

Maxine S. Hodges, 30, Indian Creek Cir, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights in the dark

Denniqua C. James, 28, North Circle Dr, Ellenwood was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding over 25-35

Crissy L. Martin, 41, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Brandi M. Moore, 35, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and violate family violence order

Irving M. Serrano, 31, Paden Dr, Lawrenceville was arrested December 13 and charged with battery

Allana S. Simmons, 24, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with disorderly conduct

Ke’Shan D. Stewart, 22, Wydmont Way, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance

Jamie T. Alford, 39, Emory St, Oxford was arrested December 2 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine and suspended of license

Jaquan Brooks, Wheaton Way, Snellville was arrested December 6 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

John L. Castro, 55, Homeless was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear

Kendell F. Carter, 57, Fairway Trl, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with public drunkenness

Kathryn L. Coulson, 59, Forest Rd, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear

William D. Elliott, 18, Elk Ridge Dr, Social Circle was arrested December 2 and charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, open container and possession of alcohol by minor

Dequan D. Grier, 25, Dellwood Pl, Decatur was arrested December 1 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and identity theft fraud to create, use, possess counterfeit

Sydney B. Gonzalez, 36, Harbor Pointe, Brunswick was arrested November 29 and charged with DUI, improper stopping on hwy, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine

Devonte R. Hightower, 29, McClelland Ave, East Point was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation

Shamaneeka M. Kemp, 44, Marietta Blvd, Atlanta was arrested December 5 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and theft by shoplifting

James A. Lopez, 32, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear, speeding and no license on person, possession of marijuana

Brent A. Nash, 31, Factory Shoals, Mableton was arrested December 2 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by deception

Deandre A. Owens, 24, Brynlyn Woods, Conyers was arrested December 4 and charged with criminal trespass

Daryle T. Rowell, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with failure to appear

Tia L. Starks, 19, Gordon St, Jefferson, was arrested December 3 and charged with failure to appear

Lindsey N. Taylor, 35, Hawks Trail, Newborn was arrested December 2 and charge with possession of methamphetamine

Anthony Trejo, 18, Clairmont Dr, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and vehicle turning left

Jae Cameron, 50, Perry Rd, Kingston, Tennessee, was arrested November 26 and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery

Juan M. Chavez, Jr, 21, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 26 driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding

Robert A. Durham, 49, Melton Way, Carrollton was arrested November 29 and charged with battery

Joshua K. Hall, 31, Cross Rd, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with probation violation and receipt, possession or transport of firm arm by convicted felon

Roxanna M. Harrison, 34, Mill St, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with possession and use of drug related object and possession of methamphetamine

Bobby M. Herron, 45, Hannah St, Covington was arrested November 24 held for another agency

Johnnyboy J. Johnnyboy, 30, Adams St, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Mark K. Malcom, 62, Marble Dr, Oxford was arrested November 28 and charged with DUI and failure to stop at stop sign

Simon A. Martinez, 34, Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with battery, cruelty to children, DUI and turning movements

Artagus D. Mohorne, 47, Funderburg Dr, Monticello was arrested November 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Michael S. Nelson, 43, Pondarose Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with failure to appear

Marco A. Castillo-Puga, 36, Hillsboro Rd, Eatonton was arrested November 24 and held for another agency

Amber A. Robinson, 27, Benton Woods Dr, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation

Claude A. Weeks, 59, Brownlee Rd, Atlanta was arrested November 25 and charged with driving while license suspended

Richard L. Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended

GEORGIA STATE PATROL



De’Zhia B. Cobb, 26, Lackey Rd, Covington was arrested December 31 and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Spurgeon L. Gaither, 22, Poplar Hill Rd, Covington was arrested January 1 and charge with DUI and no seat belt

Nathan C. Griffin, 17, Russell Dr, Covington was arrested January 2 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, instruction permit and temporary licenses and speeding

Jayesh B. Patel, 51, Spring St, Newborn was arrested January 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI and no seat belt

Tahir A. Rowe, 20, Country Woods Dr, Covington was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI, no proof of insurance and speeding

Sanchez E. Sams, 27, Padrick St, Augusta was arrested January 3 held for another agency

Maria G. Ortuno-Sanchez, 19, Roswell Rd, Fulton was arrested January 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Tyrell Tee, 45, Prune Ln, Locust Grove was arrested was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI, improper stopping on hwy and open container

Herbert C. Walker, 22, Birch Rd, Covington was arrested December 28 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended and DUI

Jason E. Hayes, 45, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended, hold for other agency, no proof of insurance and no seat belt

Travis R. Gipson, 34, Middle Dr, Pinewood, SC was arrested December 23 and driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving while license suspended, DUI, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, no proof of insurance, no seat belt receipt or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Toddrick V. Mitchell, 33, Avonlea Dr, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Terry L. Moody, 29, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested December 26 and charged with DUI, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and speeding

Lemandre R. Robertson, 42, Sterling Lakes, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with driver to use due care, sale of marijuana, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property

Phillip Spearman, Jr, 21, Branchwood Dr, Covington was arrested December 27 driving w/o headlight, DUI, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. no driver license on person

Kyle A. Wheeler, 33, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and stop signs and yield signs

Ma’Ziah J. Ziglar, 21, Blacklawn Rd, Conyers was arrested December 26 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz.

Michael J. Del-Cristo, 32, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with DUI, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and unlawful purchase/possession 20 oz. or less

Yeremi A. Mendez-Carias, 18, Garret Way, Milledgeville was arrested December 16 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no seat belt and speeding 10-14 over

Wilson E. Godinez-Perez, 30, Sparrows Ln, Norcross was arrested December 19 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 10-14 over

Millard McKeithan, Jr, 62, Jersey Social Circle, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Anthony Canada, 52, Cordite Loop, Snellville was arrested December 3 and charged DUI and following too closely

Tina R. Reed, 52, Holly Hill Dr, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of methamphetamine and vehicle turning left

Deante V. Brown, 25, Whiperwill Way, Hineville was arrested November 23 and charged with county decal obscuring tag, possession of a firm arm by convicted felon, speeding and theft by receiving

Demar O. Brown, 33, Wellwater Ln, Lithonia was arrested November 27 and held for another agency

Kaderious B. Terrell, 25, Fowler Ct, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with drugs not in original container, license to be carried exhibited on demand, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of firearm or knife during commission.

Octavis L. Robinson, 42, Harmony Way, East Point was arrested November 23 and charged with held for another agency

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Shevari R. Russell-Heard, 35, Myrtle Grove, Covington was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, littering and no driver’s license on person

Phillip S. Peacock, 45, Broad St, Porterdale was arrested November 23 and charged with battery

Levon Smith, 73, Mulberry St, Porterdale was arrested November 25 and charged with failure to appear

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

James E. Landers, 32, Blackstock Rd, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and speeding 14 to 24 over

Pamela S. Hamby, 50, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation

James M. Fuqua, 36, Old Monticello, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with aggravated stalking

JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

John W. Edwards, 34, Cedar Cove Dr, Buckhead was arrested December 20 and charged with magistrate bench warrant