Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 4, 2022 (Part 2)

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jpedro Rangel-Crespo, 59, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested January 2 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Bobby E. Hayes, 62, Hillside Dr, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Sergio S. Hernandez, 48, Cedar Ridge, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with driving w/o license, failure to stop at yield sign
Randy N. Hogan, 56, Emily Trace, Covington was arrested December 28 and charged with criminal damage to property
Leon Hunter, 63, Green Acres, Covington was arrested December 31and charged with false report of a crime
Brandon J. Hughes, 25, Harvest Grove, Conyers was arrested December 30 and charged with display of license plates, driving while suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Darren J. Kippes, 57, Deer Run Cir. Newborn was arrested January 1 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, improper lane usage and U-turn
Jamal D. Mcclain, 27, Clanton Terrace, Decatur was arrested January 2 and charge with driving w/o a valid license, speeding 14 to 24 over
Anthony L. Milner, 20, Thomas Rd, Jonesboro was arrested January 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
David H. Ortiz-Morales, 28, Central Ave, Covington was arrested December 29 and charged with driving while license suspended, no tag lights
Dominique Nash, 28, Shepherds Xing, Oxford was arrested December 31 and charged with failure to appear
Jeanna M. Powers, 39, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested December 30 and charged with disorderly conduct
Andrew M. Schulte, 35, Old Powder Spring Rd, Mableton was arrested January 2 and held for another agency
Luther J. Smith, 64, Pine Needle Dr, Covington was arrested December 30 and charged with aggravated assault
Orrin C. Watson, 31, Shady Grove Church Rd, Shady Dale was arrested December 30 and charged with reckless driving
Jamal A. Williams, 25, Pittston Farm Rd, Lithonia was arrested January 3 and charged with criminal damage to property
Elisha D. Baker, 20, Field Crest Walk, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with disorderly conduct
Antonio J. Brown, 25, Pine Cone Rd, Milledgeville was arrested December 23 and house for another agency
Tina D. Dawson, 27, Wellington Ridge, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Christopher E. Head, 32, Green Valley, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Nena M. Head, 53, Lake View Dr, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with simple battery
Teresa A. Hunt, Sigman Rd, Conyers was arrested December 27 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and probation violation
Michael A. Jones, 29, Winchester Dr, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Brandi M. Moore, 35, Mountville Hogansville, Hogansville was arrested December 21 and charged with aggravated stalking
Ericka D. Owens, 48, Grand Oaks, Bethlehem was arrested December 26 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Kelvin T. Owens, 50, Grand Oaks, Bethlehem was arrested December 26 and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness
Nathan C. Piper, 24, Pine Crest, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with criminal damage to property
Terry L. Simmons, 55, Jamic Ct, Macon was arrested December 23 and charged with criminal trespass
Tyquan D. Smith, 26, Peaks landing, Conyers was arrested December 22 and charged with disorderly conduct
Ladarian D. Smith, 23, Emory Way, Oxford was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation
Andrew M. Stallings, 23, Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville was arrested December 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance
Linda K. Aikens, 56, Hillside Dr, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with probation violation
Maxine S. Hodges, 30, Indian Creek Cir, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights in the dark
Denniqua C. James, 28, North Circle Dr, Ellenwood was arrested December 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding over 25-35
Crissy L. Martin, 41, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Brandi M. Moore, 35, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and violate family violence order
Irving M. Serrano, 31, Paden Dr, Lawrenceville was arrested December 13 and charged with battery
Allana S. Simmons, 24, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with disorderly conduct
Ke’Shan D. Stewart, 22, Wydmont Way, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance
Jamie T. Alford, 39, Emory St, Oxford was arrested December 2 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine and suspended of license
Jaquan Brooks, Wheaton Way, Snellville was arrested December 6 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
John L. Castro, 55, Homeless was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear
Kendell F. Carter, 57, Fairway Trl, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with public drunkenness
Kathryn L. Coulson, 59, Forest Rd, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear
William D. Elliott, 18, Elk Ridge Dr, Social Circle was arrested December 2 and charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, open container and possession of alcohol by minor
Dequan D. Grier, 25, Dellwood Pl, Decatur was arrested December 1 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate and identity theft fraud to create, use, possess counterfeit
Sydney B. Gonzalez, 36, Harbor Pointe, Brunswick was arrested November 29 and charged with DUI, improper stopping on hwy, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine
Devonte R. Hightower, 29, McClelland Ave, East Point was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation
Shamaneeka M. Kemp, 44, Marietta Blvd, Atlanta was arrested December 5 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and theft by shoplifting
James A. Lopez, 32, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear, speeding and no license on person, possession of marijuana
Brent A. Nash, 31, Factory Shoals, Mableton was arrested December 2 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by deception
Deandre A. Owens, 24, Brynlyn Woods, Conyers was arrested December 4 and charged with criminal trespass
Daryle T. Rowell, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with failure to appear
Tia L. Starks, 19, Gordon St, Jefferson, was arrested December 3 and charged with failure to appear
Lindsey N. Taylor, 35, Hawks Trail, Newborn was arrested December 2 and charge with possession of methamphetamine
Anthony Trejo, 18, Clairmont Dr, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and vehicle turning left
Jae Cameron, 50, Perry Rd, Kingston, Tennessee, was arrested November 26 and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery
Juan M. Chavez, Jr, 21, Washington St, Covington was arrested November 26 driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding
Robert A. Durham, 49, Melton Way, Carrollton was arrested November 29 and charged with battery
Joshua K. Hall, 31, Cross Rd, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with probation violation and receipt, possession or transport of firm arm by convicted felon
Roxanna M. Harrison, 34, Mill St, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with possession and use of drug related object and possession of methamphetamine
Bobby M. Herron, 45, Hannah St, Covington was arrested November 24 held for another agency
Johnnyboy J. Johnnyboy, 30, Adams St, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Mark K. Malcom, 62, Marble Dr, Oxford was arrested November 28 and charged with DUI and failure to stop at stop sign
Simon A. Martinez, 34, Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with battery, cruelty to children, DUI and turning movements
Artagus D. Mohorne, 47, Funderburg Dr, Monticello was arrested November 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Michael S. Nelson, 43, Pondarose Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with failure to appear
Marco A. Castillo-Puga, 36, Hillsboro Rd, Eatonton was arrested November 24 and held for another agency
Amber A. Robinson, 27, Benton Woods Dr, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation
Claude A. Weeks, 59, Brownlee Rd, Atlanta was arrested November 25 and charged with driving while license suspended
Richard L. Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
De’Zhia B. Cobb, 26, Lackey Rd, Covington was arrested December 31 and charged with DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Spurgeon L. Gaither, 22, Poplar Hill Rd, Covington was arrested January 1 and charge with DUI and no seat belt
Nathan C. Griffin, 17, Russell Dr, Covington was arrested January 2 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, instruction permit and temporary licenses and speeding
Jayesh B. Patel, 51, Spring St, Newborn was arrested January 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI and no seat belt
Tahir A. Rowe, 20, Country Woods Dr, Covington was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI, no proof of insurance and speeding
Sanchez E. Sams, 27, Padrick St, Augusta was arrested January 3 held for another agency
Maria G. Ortuno-Sanchez, 19, Roswell Rd, Fulton was arrested January 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Tyrell Tee, 45, Prune Ln, Locust Grove was arrested was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI, improper stopping on hwy and open container
Herbert C. Walker, 22, Birch Rd, Covington was arrested December 28 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, driving while license suspended and DUI
Jason E. Hayes, 45, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended, hold for other agency, no proof of insurance and no seat belt
Travis R. Gipson, 34, Middle Dr, Pinewood, SC was arrested December 23 and driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving while license suspended, DUI, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, no proof of insurance, no seat belt receipt or transport of fire arm by convicted felon
Toddrick V. Mitchell, 33, Avonlea Dr, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Terry L. Moody, 29, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested December 26 and charged with DUI, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. and speeding
Lemandre R. Robertson, 42, Sterling Lakes, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with driver to use due care, sale of marijuana, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property
Phillip Spearman, Jr, 21, Branchwood Dr, Covington was arrested December 27 driving w/o headlight, DUI, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. no driver license on person
Kyle A. Wheeler, 33, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and stop signs and yield signs
Ma’Ziah J. Ziglar, 21, Blacklawn Rd, Conyers was arrested December 26 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz.
Michael J. Del-Cristo, 32, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with DUI, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and unlawful purchase/possession 20 oz. or less
Yeremi A. Mendez-Carias, 18, Garret Way, Milledgeville was arrested December 16 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no seat belt and speeding 10-14 over
Wilson E. Godinez-Perez, 30, Sparrows Ln, Norcross was arrested December 19 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 10-14 over
Millard McKeithan, Jr, 62, Jersey Social Circle, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container
Anthony Canada, 52, Cordite Loop, Snellville was arrested December 3 and charged DUI and following too closely
Tina R. Reed, 52, Holly Hill Dr, Covington was arrested December 2 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of methamphetamine and vehicle turning left
Deante V. Brown, 25, Whiperwill Way, Hineville was arrested November 23 and charged with county decal obscuring tag, possession of a firm arm by convicted felon, speeding and theft by receiving
Demar O. Brown, 33, Wellwater Ln, Lithonia was arrested November 27 and held for another agency
Kaderious B. Terrell, 25, Fowler Ct, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with drugs not in original container, license to be carried exhibited on demand, operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of firearm or knife during commission.
Octavis L. Robinson, 42, Harmony Way, East Point was arrested November 23 and charged with held for another agency
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Shevari R. Russell-Heard, 35, Myrtle Grove, Covington was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, littering and no driver’s license on person
Phillip S. Peacock, 45, Broad St, Porterdale was arrested November 23 and charged with battery
Levon Smith, 73, Mulberry St, Porterdale was arrested November 25 and charged with failure to appear
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
James E. Landers, 32, Blackstock Rd, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and speeding 14 to 24 over
Pamela S. Hamby, 50, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation
James M. Fuqua, 36, Old Monticello, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler Place, Covington was arrested December 21 and charged with aggravated stalking
JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
John W. Edwards, 34, Cedar Cove Dr, Buckhead was arrested December 20 and charged with magistrate bench warrant