Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 4, 2022 (Part 1)

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Johnnie K. Alston, 57, Birch Walk Dr, Riverdale was arrested January 3 and held for another agency

Canute A. Ashmead, 42, Summit Pl, Atlanta was arrested December 30 and charged with conspiracy, identity theft

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested December 30 and charged with weekender

Brian C. Black, 28, Havenwood Way, Conyers was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI

Tsalane M. Bell, 42, Rockmont Ct, Conyers was arrested January 3 and charged with failure to appear

Frank W.J. Bryant, IV, Rockdale Co. was arrested January 3 back for court

Jerry W. Bunnell, 45, Monroe Jersey Rd, Covington was arrested December 29 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt and speeding

Julien D. Butler, 40, Pleasant Hill, Atlanta was arrested December 30 and charge with DUI, improper lane usage and marijuana possess less than 1 oz.

Donnell C. Carter, 42, River Rd, Jonesboro was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation

Christopher L. Davis,20, Hudson Dr, Cumming was arrested December 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting

April S. Deloney, 44, Warriors Path, Decatur was arrested December 31 and charged with criminal damage to property

Vincent K. Dudley, 31, Old Concod Dr, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged probation violation

Brandon M. Flournoy, 31, Telfair St Prison, was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation

Jonathan S. Garcia, 21, Jasper St, Monticello was arrested December 28 and charged with criminal trespass

Malik D. Gordon, 23, Breckonridge Dr, Covington was arrested December 31 and charged with battery and simple assault

Dante J. Heard, 29, Cinnamon Oak Cir, Covington was arrested January 3 back for court

Bobby M. Herron, 45, Hannah St, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation

Darnell T. Johnson, 35, Glay Ct, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with battery

Michael E. Long, Jr, 37, Whittle Pond Rd, Williston, SC was arrested December 31 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects

Lamario A. Love, 31, Cornish Trace, Covington was arrested December 31 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Tanaysia A. Mason, 27, Macadamia Ct, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with battery

Demetrius D. Manuel, 39, Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville was arrested December 28 and charged with probation violation

Kristie A. Thames-Nelson, 26, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 29 and charged with battery

Cassie L. Nix, 31, Bent Pine Ct, Covington was arrested December 28 and charged with false report of a crime

Kobe D. Norman, 21, Arnhem Ct, Lithonia was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation

Cathelene W. Perry, 75, Channing Cope Rd, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with magistrate warrant

Delishious J. Perry, 35, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested January 2 and charge with driving while license suspended and registration and license requirements

Demorris L. Reed, 29, Beaverdam Ct. Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation, back for court

Mark J. Reid, 28, Voigtland Dr, Windsor, SC was arrested December 31 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Jonathan D. Richter, 36, Yhomaston Rd, Macon was arrested December 29 and charged with probation violation

Jessica L. Seabrooke, 36, Woodlands Village Ct, Columbia, SC was arrested December 31 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Coty A. Smith, 35, Dale Drive, Port Richey, Florida, was arrested January 3 and charge with probation violation

Glenn W. Suddler, 67, Lakeside Trail, Covington was arrested January 1 and charged with battery

Grady Taylor, 40, Elder St, Sandersville was arrested December 28 and charged with probation violation

Shea L. Thomas, 38, Fairview Chase, Covington was arrested January 2 and charged with battery

Jvon T. Townsend, 22, Greenwood, MS, was arrested December 31 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Michael A. White, 64, Washington St, Covington was arrested January 2 and court sentenced 4 days

Melvin R. White, 66, Victoria Blvd, Oxford was arrested January 3 and held for another agency

Travis R. Alexander, 32, Village Green, Conyers was arrested December 27 and charged with no insurance

Jharkiyre R. Allison, 23, Williamsburg Dr, College Park was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation

Michelle P. Arnold, Sr, 55, Millstone Dr, McDonough was arrested December 26 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Gary L. Blackmon, 48, Fair Lane, Covington was arrested December 25 and charged with probation violation

Douglas A. Bell, 43, Edgewater Trail, Temple was arrested December 21 and charged with public drunkenness

Claudia Salinas-Camero, 47, Moorefield Rd, Mission, Texas, was arrested December 21 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 10-14 over

Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested December 22 and court sentenced

Sierra Crutcher, 30, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Devorn Cook, Jr, 44, South River Rd, Conyers was arrested December 26 and charged with court sentenced 5 days

Jaylen B. Cushion, 17, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Telly S. Duggan, 17, Alkeview Dr, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving and speeding 15 to 24 over

Daniel Estrada, 28, Riva Ridge Ln, Norcross was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding

Markeis X. English, 17, Clearbrook Dr, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 and theft by receiving stolen property

Jamone I. Epps, 43, Tom Charles Lane, Canton was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation

Reginald J. Fench, 47, Lantana Dr, Locust Grove was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation

Christopher D. Gaskins, 28, Seminole Ave, Macon was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation

Terry Hodges, 56, Washington St, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation

Wessoloski Kelley IV, 21, Bramble Bush Trl, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation

Johnnie D. Lee, 44, Athena Ln, Lithonia was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation

Montaive H. Lightner, 23, Hightower Ct, Atlanta was arrested December 25 and driving while license suspended and speeding

Kyesha R. Mccollin, 37, Hollyhock Ln, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with simple battery

Cory J. Morris, 20, Morrow Dr, Social Circle was arrested December 26 and charged with drug related object, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Darrell P. Mozley, 28, Christian Circle, Conyers was arrested December 25 and charged with cruelty to children

James J. Perry, 65, Pineglen Cir, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with public indecency

Kendrick Rhooms, 44, Fall River Dr, Conyers was arrested December 25 and charge with disorderly conduct and DUI

Edwin Rodriguez, 27, Shale Ln, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy

Lemandre R. Robertson, 42, Sterling Lakes Court, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with driver to use due care, use of radio or mobile telephone no violate, sale of marijuana, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property

Decory R. Sinkfield, 18, Radcliffe Trace, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, entering automobile with intent to commit theft

Henry N. Smith, 62, Hwy 213, Newborn was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation

Lolann H. Spearman, 51, Homeless was arrested December 27 and charge with failure to appear

Thomas H. Spink, 31, Dry Pond Rd, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with battery

Jeffrey G. Ward, 56, Brownlee Rd, Jackson was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation

Raina Alisa G. Akin, 17, Tucker Mill Rd, Conyers was arrested December 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Michael D. Allen, 32, Atha St, Monroe was arrested December 18 and charged with battery

Justin T. Beck, 32, Somerset Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with magistrate bench warrant

Bobby J. Brown, 29, Fountain Crest Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation

Shaquille L. Brown, 23, Sterling Lakes, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with magistrate court

Corbin S. Burrell, 23, Arrow Point, Jackson was arrested December 15 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession and use of drug related object and speeding 15to24 over

Zyon T. Byrd, 18, Amberjack Trail, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone

Dominique L. Charles, 34, Sherwood Dr, Florence, SC was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Jonathan J. Chinn, 18, North Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with simple assault

William J. Clark, 33, W. Fulton St, Newborn was arrested December 15 and charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding

Keith L. Dawson, 55, Autumn Leaf, McDonough was arrested December 17 and held for another agency

Deshawn M. Evans, 28, Old Hwy 52, Monks Corner, SC was arrested December 16 and held for another agency

Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with speeding

Michael D. Glover, 24, Kristen Pl, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with criminal trespass

Quintavious C. Hanchett, 30, Booker T. Washington, Tennille was arrested December 20 and charged with probation violation

Crissy A. Harrison, 47, Ben Circle, Douglas was arrested December 14 and charged with forgery and probation violation

Cedric B. Height, 41, Shenandoah Point, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation

Jonathan T. Howell, 44, Morgan Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation

Jasmine C. Hutt, 25, Brent Moore Point, Conyers was arrested December 15 and held for another agency

Rolland H. Jackson, 60, White Birch, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with violate family violence order

Cedric C. James, 42, Trelawney Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with violate family violence order

Dustin K. James, 28, Darby Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with probation violation

Michael V. Jones, 43, Standley St, North Richmond, Texas, was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects and speeding 10-14 over

Milton Lawrence, 47, Roberts Dr, Riverdale was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation

Crystal M. Millan, 27, Harry Arnold Rd, Monroe was arrested December 16 and held for another agency

Arthur L. Owens, 76, Oak Hill Cir, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with probation violation

Carrie A. Parrish, 39, Mill Pond Rd, Newborn was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation

Aric L. Reed, 52, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and court sentenced

Kenyola E. Saul, 24, Heaton Place Trl, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with battery

Herbert D. Sears, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with DUI, improper stopping on highway and marijuana-possess less than 1oz.

Guillermo Vega, 37, Hillcrest Dr, Riverdale was arrested December 14 held for clayton county

David L. Williams, 53, Tree Crest Pkwy, Decatur was arrested December 19 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts

Michael A. Williams, 37, Vine St, Madison was arrested December 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Christopher J. Wimberly, 54, Pinedale Cir, Conyers was arrested December 15 and court sentenced

Ashley V. Young, 39, Yancey Cir, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Darrell W. Ayers, 54, Hwy 142, Oxford was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Alexis Baez, 41, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington was arrested December 2 weekender

Shedric D. Balkcom, 40, Dove Pl, Social Circle was arrested November 30 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear and leaving the scene/accident

Nicolas P. Ballew, 31, Mountainview Ter, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested December 6 and charged with following to closely, homicide by vehicle and improper lane usage

Frank W. Bryant, IV, 32, Rockdale Jail, Conyers was arrested December 2 back for court

Stephanie R. Bush, 47, Hillside Pl, Conyers was arrested December 2 and charged with probation violation

Michael V. Butler, 40, Haley Rd, Jackson was arrested December 2 and charged with criminal trespass

Elroy M. Cornelius, 25, Papermill Rd, Lawrenceville was arrested November 30 and charged with DUI, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and speeding

T’Lon M. Cromartie, 27, Pommel Ct, Conyers was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation

Samantha G. Crouse, 30, Center Circle, Columbus was arrested December 2 and charged with probation violation

Shamari H. Daley, 27, Chesapeake Chase, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation

Keith C. Delapenha, 31, Whispering Pine Ct, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Jerrod V. Dodson, 23, Creekside Trail, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation

Ousmane Dogo, 27, Shiver Blvd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to yield when entering hwy, hit and run

Christopher E. Dull, 33, Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested December 6 sentenced to serve 2 days

Aaron F. Frank, 22, Exchange Pl, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with housed for another agency

Brandon L. Fulcher, 43, E Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested December 1 and court sentenced

Katorey N. Giles, 27, Chandler Trace, Covington was arrested December 6 back for court

Sylivia Graves, 54, Glynnshire Ct, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Sheriah A. Lawrence-Graves, 23, Box cart Place, Conyers was arrested November 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Kendrick A. Gresham, 31, Hays St was arrested December 6 back for courts

Arbie Q. Hardeman, 45, Mannor Oaks, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation

Tony C. Harris, Jr, 34, Ericson St, Atlanta was arrested December 6 and charge with probation violation

Marion Hammonds, 75, Hazel brand Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with driving while license suspended and following too closely

Terrance C. Hawk, 38, Stovall St, Atlanta was arrested November 30 hold for another agency

Marty L. Hyde, 23, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington was arrested November 30

Adam T. Jacobs, 59, Sterling Ln, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding in school zone

Shaliyah A. Jackson, 20, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Glendon C. Johnson, 28, Greenleaf Rd, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with simple battery

Ashtyne M. Jones, 24, River Cove Meadows, Social Circle was arrested December 3 and charged with DUI, open container, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and stop signs and yield signs

Michael N. Jolly, 32, Sutton Place, Augusta was arrested December 5 and court sentenced to serve 2 days

Nicholas J. Law, 38, Rocky Point Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with aggravated battery

Donald C. Lyle, 64, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford was arrested November 30 court sentenced

Jhapriest M. Mayo, 21, Lakeside Point, Covington was arrested December 2 held for another agency

Kristian B. Mcewen, 28, Old Coal City Rd, Pell City, Alabama, was arrested November 30 and charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine and speeding

Phillip M. Miller, 66, Cherry Hill, Conyers was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation

Lester L. Norman, 55, Pink St, Porterdale was arrested December 5 and charged with discharged firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, probation violation

Javon D. Perry, 18, Mary Jane Ln, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with simple battery

Samuel D. Ridge, 64, Access Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with leaving the scene

Danny L. Richardson, 24, Norman Rd, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with criminal damage to property

Destyn D. Seabrooks, 25, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz and possession and use of drug related objects

Marquez R. Smith, 34, Wheeler Prison was arrested December 1 and back for court

Trina M. Smith, 65, Waters Edge Lane, Covington was arrested December 5 court sentenced 10 days

Tai A. Vann, 23, Sampson Court, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with DUI

Brittney A. Walker, 28, Coleville Oak Ln, Lawrenceville was arrested December 4 and charged with hindering apprehension and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Jaylin J. Walker, 25, St. Clair Dr, Conyers was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while licensed suspended or revoked and speeding

Alona C. White, 17, Dearing Wood Way, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with simple battery

Jeremy R. Whitfield, 36, Brighton Dr, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation

Easton G. Barrett, 31, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 weekenders

Bruce C. Bolton, Jr, 44, Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill was arrested November 25 and charged with held for another agency

Constancio G. Bautista, 27, Beverly Glen, Peachtree Corners was arrested November 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Garnett S. Brown, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with probation violation

Rodrickus A. Burgess, 17, Oak Meadow Dr, Porterdale was arrested November 28 and charged with criminal trespass, possession of pistol, terroristic threats and acts and theft by receiving stolen property

Sylvante T. Caesar, 35, Radcliffe Trc, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with battery

Kelly L. Choma, 54, Jamison Inn, Conyers was arrested November 29 and charged with violate family order

Destiny J. Coody, 34, Midway Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation

Stephen R. Coyne, 22, Homeless was arrested November 26 and charged with theft by taking

Erick V. Contreras, 30, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding 14 to 24 over

Jose A. Covarrubias,23, H D Atha Rd, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Crystal A. Daniel, 39, Chestnut Dr, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Christopher G. Dehoney, 59, Davis St, Gainesville was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation

Joshua D. Duncan, 46, Hickory Dr, Social Circle was arrested November 26 and charged with possession of a schedule I, ii control substance and possession of methamphetamine

Khalil J. Elie, 19, 13th St, Dania Beach, Florida, was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding

Charles E. Grace, 36, Windy Hill Rd, Marietta was arrested November 23 back for court

Dominique S. Harris, 27, Obrians Path, McDonough was arrested November 23 and charged with failure to appear

Ardearra M. Green, 29, Walnut Ridge Ct, Stone Mountain was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation

Damien D. Hand, 37, Windbrooke Dr, Covington was arrested November 26 cruelty to children

Heather L. Henry, 46, Edward St, Toccoa was arrested November 28 and charged with court sentenced battery

Wanda B. Ikpekha, 46, Providence Pkwy, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Darien D. Lawshea, 44, Mulberry Creek, Evans was arrested November 23 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and reckless driving

Marquise T. Longs, 23, Stone Creek Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit felony

Derek D. Norris, 61, Hudson St, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with failure to appear

Danny D. Pair, 55, Aldridge, Juliet was arrested November 23 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Haley J. Pinson, 30, Homeless was arrested November 24 and held for another agency

Derek R. Pujoue, 31, Landing Ln, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with simple battery

Andre S. Rogers, 50, Ela Dr, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with simple battery

Ronald T. Smith, 57, Cobb Rd, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with failure to appear

Gregory Thompson, 62, Jack Neely Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with violate family order

Atalaya N. Tillman, 47, Jefferson Rd, Eatonton was arrested November 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Kahlil C. Thomas, 25, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with probation violation

Joseph Waller III, 50, Green Leaf Rd, Conyers was arrested November 23 and charged with criminal trespass

Dion S. Williams, 49, McGiboney Place, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm

Larry D. Williams, 39, Conyers St, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with criminal trespass

Christopher J. Wimberly, 54, Pinedale Circle, Conyers was arrested November 29 and charged with failure to register as sex offender

Brian Wu, 19, Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos, California, was arrested November 28 and charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts via computer