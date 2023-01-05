Newton County Jail Log, Jan. 4, 2022 (Part 1)

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Johnnie K. Alston, 57, Birch Walk Dr, Riverdale was arrested January 3 and held for another agency
Canute A. Ashmead, 42, Summit Pl, Atlanta was arrested December 30 and charged with conspiracy, identity theft
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested December 30 and charged with weekender
Brian C. Black, 28, Havenwood Way, Conyers was arrested January 1 and charged with DUI
Tsalane M. Bell, 42, Rockmont Ct, Conyers was arrested January 3 and charged with failure to appear
Frank W.J. Bryant, IV, Rockdale Co. was arrested January 3 back for court
Jerry W. Bunnell, 45, Monroe Jersey Rd, Covington was arrested December 29 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt and speeding
Julien D. Butler, 40, Pleasant Hill, Atlanta was arrested December 30 and charge with DUI, improper lane usage and marijuana possess less than 1 oz.
Donnell C. Carter, 42, River Rd, Jonesboro was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation
Christopher L. Davis,20, Hudson Dr, Cumming was arrested December 28 and charged with theft by shoplifting
April S. Deloney, 44, Warriors Path, Decatur was arrested December 31 and charged with criminal damage to property
Vincent K. Dudley, 31, Old Concod Dr, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged probation violation
Brandon M. Flournoy, 31, Telfair St Prison, was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation
Jonathan S. Garcia, 21, Jasper St, Monticello was arrested December 28 and charged with criminal trespass
Malik D. Gordon, 23, Breckonridge Dr, Covington was arrested December 31 and charged with battery and simple assault
Dante J. Heard, 29, Cinnamon Oak Cir, Covington was arrested January 3 back for court
Bobby M. Herron, 45, Hannah St, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation
Darnell T. Johnson, 35, Glay Ct, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with battery
Michael E. Long, Jr, 37, Whittle Pond Rd, Williston, SC was arrested December 31 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects
Lamario A. Love, 31, Cornish Trace, Covington was arrested December 31 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Tanaysia A. Mason, 27, Macadamia Ct, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with battery
Demetrius D. Manuel, 39, Lakes Pkwy, Lawrenceville was arrested December 28 and charged with probation violation
Kristie A. Thames-Nelson, 26, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 29 and charged with battery
Cassie L. Nix, 31, Bent Pine Ct, Covington was arrested December 28 and charged with false report of a crime
Kobe D. Norman, 21, Arnhem Ct, Lithonia was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation
Cathelene W. Perry, 75, Channing Cope Rd, Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with magistrate warrant
Delishious J. Perry, 35, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested January 2 and charge with driving while license suspended and registration and license requirements
Demorris L. Reed, 29, Beaverdam Ct. Covington was arrested January 3 and charged with probation violation, back for court
Mark J. Reid, 28, Voigtland Dr, Windsor, SC was arrested December 31 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Jonathan D. Richter, 36, Yhomaston Rd, Macon was arrested December 29 and charged with probation violation
Jessica L. Seabrooke, 36, Woodlands Village Ct, Columbia, SC was arrested December 31 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Coty A. Smith, 35, Dale Drive, Port Richey, Florida, was arrested January 3 and charge with probation violation
Glenn W. Suddler, 67, Lakeside Trail, Covington was arrested January 1 and charged with battery
Grady Taylor, 40, Elder St, Sandersville was arrested December 28 and charged with probation violation
Shea L. Thomas, 38, Fairview Chase, Covington was arrested January 2 and charged with battery
Jvon T. Townsend, 22, Greenwood, MS, was arrested December 31 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Michael A. White, 64, Washington St, Covington was arrested January 2 and court sentenced 4 days
Melvin R. White, 66, Victoria Blvd, Oxford was arrested January 3 and held for another agency
Travis R. Alexander, 32, Village Green, Conyers was arrested December 27 and charged with no insurance
Jharkiyre R. Allison, 23, Williamsburg Dr, College Park was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation
Michelle P. Arnold, Sr, 55, Millstone Dr, McDonough was arrested December 26 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Gary L. Blackmon, 48, Fair Lane, Covington was arrested December 25 and charged with probation violation
Douglas A. Bell, 43, Edgewater Trail, Temple was arrested December 21 and charged with public drunkenness
Claudia Salinas-Camero, 47, Moorefield Rd, Mission, Texas, was arrested December 21 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 10-14 over
Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested December 22 and court sentenced
Sierra Crutcher, 30, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Devorn Cook, Jr, 44, South River Rd, Conyers was arrested December 26 and charged with court sentenced 5 days
Jaylen B. Cushion, 17, Lakeridge Ct, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Telly S. Duggan, 17, Alkeview Dr, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving and speeding 15 to 24 over
Daniel Estrada, 28, Riva Ridge Ln, Norcross was arrested December 22 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding
Markeis X. English, 17, Clearbrook Dr, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 and theft by receiving stolen property
Jamone I. Epps, 43, Tom Charles Lane, Canton was arrested December 21 and charged with probation violation
Reginald J. Fench, 47, Lantana Dr, Locust Grove was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation
Christopher D. Gaskins, 28, Seminole Ave, Macon was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation
Terry Hodges, 56, Washington St, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation
Wessoloski Kelley IV, 21, Bramble Bush Trl, Covington was arrested December 27 and charged with probation violation
Johnnie D. Lee, 44, Athena Ln, Lithonia was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation
Montaive H. Lightner, 23, Hightower Ct, Atlanta was arrested December 25 and driving while license suspended and speeding
Kyesha R. Mccollin, 37, Hollyhock Ln, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with simple battery
Cory J. Morris, 20, Morrow Dr, Social Circle was arrested December 26 and charged with drug related object, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Darrell P. Mozley, 28, Christian Circle, Conyers was arrested December 25 and charged with cruelty to children
James J. Perry, 65, Pineglen Cir, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with public indecency
Kendrick Rhooms, 44, Fall River Dr, Conyers was arrested December 25 and charge with disorderly conduct and DUI
Edwin Rodriguez, 27, Shale Ln, Covington was arrested December 23 and charged with reckless conduct and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy
Lemandre R. Robertson, 42, Sterling Lakes Court, Covington was arrested December 26 and charged with driver to use due care, use of radio or mobile telephone no violate, sale of marijuana, speeding and theft by receiving stolen property
Decory R. Sinkfield, 18, Radcliffe Trace, Covington was arrested December 24 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, entering automobile with intent to commit theft
Henry N. Smith, 62, Hwy 213, Newborn was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation
Lolann H. Spearman, 51, Homeless was arrested December 27 and charge with failure to appear
Thomas H. Spink, 31, Dry Pond Rd, Covington was arrested December 22 and charged with battery
Jeffrey G. Ward, 56, Brownlee Rd, Jackson was arrested December 22 and charged with probation violation
Raina Alisa G. Akin, 17, Tucker Mill Rd, Conyers was arrested December 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Michael D. Allen, 32, Atha St, Monroe was arrested December 18 and charged with battery
Justin T. Beck, 32, Somerset Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with magistrate bench warrant
Bobby J. Brown, 29, Fountain Crest Dr, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation
Shaquille L. Brown, 23, Sterling Lakes, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with magistrate court
Corbin S. Burrell, 23, Arrow Point, Jackson was arrested December 15 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession and use of drug related object and speeding 15to24 over
Zyon T. Byrd, 18, Amberjack Trail, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone
Dominique L. Charles, 34, Sherwood Dr, Florence, SC was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Jonathan J. Chinn, 18, North Sterling Lake, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with simple assault
William J. Clark, 33, W. Fulton St, Newborn was arrested December 15 and charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding
Keith L. Dawson, 55, Autumn Leaf, McDonough was arrested December 17 and held for another agency
Deshawn M. Evans, 28, Old Hwy 52, Monks Corner, SC was arrested December 16 and held for another agency
Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with speeding
Michael D. Glover, 24, Kristen Pl, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with criminal trespass
Quintavious C. Hanchett, 30, Booker T. Washington, Tennille was arrested December 20 and charged with probation violation
Crissy A. Harrison, 47, Ben Circle, Douglas was arrested December 14 and charged with forgery and probation violation
Cedric B. Height, 41, Shenandoah Point, Covington was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation
Jonathan T. Howell, 44, Morgan Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and charged with probation violation
Jasmine C. Hutt, 25, Brent Moore Point, Conyers was arrested December 15 and held for another agency
Rolland H. Jackson, 60, White Birch, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with violate family violence order
Cedric C. James, 42, Trelawney Dr, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with violate family violence order
Dustin K. James, 28, Darby Rd, Covington was arrested December 17 and charged with probation violation
Michael V. Jones, 43, Standley St, North Richmond, Texas, was arrested December 17 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects and speeding 10-14 over
Milton Lawrence, 47, Roberts Dr, Riverdale was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation
Crystal M. Millan, 27, Harry Arnold Rd, Monroe was arrested December 16 and held for another agency
Arthur L. Owens, 76, Oak Hill Cir, Covington was arrested December 15 and charged with probation violation
Carrie A. Parrish, 39, Mill Pond Rd, Newborn was arrested December 19 and charged with probation violation
Aric L. Reed, 52, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested December 16 and court sentenced
Kenyola E. Saul, 24, Heaton Place Trl, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with battery
Herbert D. Sears, 30, Stone Ridge Way, Covington was arrested December 18 and charged with DUI, improper stopping on highway and marijuana-possess less than 1oz.
Guillermo Vega, 37, Hillcrest Dr, Riverdale was arrested December 14 held for clayton county
David L. Williams, 53, Tree Crest Pkwy, Decatur was arrested December 19 and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts
Michael A. Williams, 37, Vine St, Madison was arrested December 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Christopher J. Wimberly, 54, Pinedale Cir, Conyers was arrested December 15 and court sentenced
Ashley V. Young, 39, Yancey Cir, Covington was arrested December 14 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Darrell W. Ayers, 54, Hwy 142, Oxford was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Alexis Baez, 41, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington was arrested December 2 weekender
Shedric D. Balkcom, 40, Dove Pl, Social Circle was arrested November 30 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear and leaving the scene/accident
Nicolas P. Ballew, 31, Mountainview Ter, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and open container
Tavoris J. Berry, 34, Barnes Dr, Locust Grove was arrested December 6 and charged with following to closely, homicide by vehicle and improper lane usage
Frank W. Bryant, IV, 32, Rockdale Jail, Conyers was arrested December 2 back for court
Stephanie R. Bush, 47, Hillside Pl, Conyers was arrested December 2 and charged with probation violation
Michael V. Butler, 40, Haley Rd, Jackson was arrested December 2 and charged with criminal trespass
Elroy M. Cornelius, 25, Papermill Rd, Lawrenceville was arrested November 30 and charged with DUI, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and speeding
T’Lon M. Cromartie, 27, Pommel Ct, Conyers was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation
Samantha G. Crouse, 30, Center Circle, Columbus was arrested December 2 and charged with probation violation
Shamari H. Daley, 27, Chesapeake Chase, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with aggravated assault and probation violation
Keith C. Delapenha, 31, Whispering Pine Ct, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with criminal damage to property and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Jerrod V. Dodson, 23, Creekside Trail, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation
Ousmane Dogo, 27, Shiver Blvd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to yield when entering hwy, hit and run
Christopher E. Dull, 33, Trotters Walk, Covington was arrested December 6 sentenced to serve 2 days
Aaron F. Frank, 22, Exchange Pl, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with housed for another agency
Brandon L. Fulcher, 43, E Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested December 1 and court sentenced
Katorey N. Giles, 27, Chandler Trace, Covington was arrested December 6 back for court
Sylivia Graves, 54, Glynnshire Ct, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Sheriah A. Lawrence-Graves, 23, Box cart Place, Conyers was arrested November 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Kendrick A. Gresham, 31, Hays St was arrested December 6 back for courts
Arbie Q. Hardeman, 45, Mannor Oaks, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation
Tony C. Harris, Jr, 34, Ericson St, Atlanta was arrested December 6 and charge with probation violation
Marion Hammonds, 75, Hazel brand Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with driving while license suspended and following too closely
Terrance C. Hawk, 38, Stovall St, Atlanta was arrested November 30 hold for another agency
Marty L. Hyde, 23, Stoney Point Terrace, Covington was arrested November 30
Adam T. Jacobs, 59, Sterling Ln, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding in school zone
Shaliyah A. Jackson, 20, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Glendon C. Johnson, 28, Greenleaf Rd, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with simple battery
Ashtyne M. Jones, 24, River Cove Meadows, Social Circle was arrested December 3 and charged with DUI, open container, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and stop signs and yield signs
Michael N. Jolly, 32, Sutton Place, Augusta was arrested December 5 and court sentenced to serve 2 days
Nicholas J. Law, 38, Rocky Point Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with aggravated battery
Donald C. Lyle, 64, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford was arrested November 30 court sentenced
Jhapriest M. Mayo, 21, Lakeside Point, Covington was arrested December 2 held for another agency
Kristian B. Mcewen, 28, Old Coal City Rd, Pell City, Alabama, was arrested November 30 and charged with DUI, possession of methamphetamine and speeding
Phillip M. Miller, 66, Cherry Hill, Conyers was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation
Lester L. Norman, 55, Pink St, Porterdale was arrested December 5 and charged with discharged firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, probation violation
Javon D. Perry, 18, Mary Jane Ln, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with simple battery
Samuel D. Ridge, 64, Access Rd, Covington was arrested December 1 and charged with leaving the scene
Danny L. Richardson, 24, Norman Rd, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with criminal damage to property
Destyn D. Seabrooks, 25, Smith Store Rd, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 oz and possession and use of drug related objects
Marquez R. Smith, 34, Wheeler Prison was arrested December 1 and back for court
Trina M. Smith, 65, Waters Edge Lane, Covington was arrested December 5 court sentenced 10 days
Tai A. Vann, 23, Sampson Court, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with DUI
Brittney A. Walker, 28, Coleville Oak Ln, Lawrenceville was arrested December 4 and charged with hindering apprehension and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Jaylin J. Walker, 25, St. Clair Dr, Conyers was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while licensed suspended or revoked and speeding
Alona C. White, 17, Dearing Wood Way, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with simple battery
Jeremy R. Whitfield, 36, Brighton Dr, Covington was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation
Easton G. Barrett, 31, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 weekenders
Bruce C. Bolton, Jr, 44, Top Cat Court, Sugar Hill was arrested November 25 and charged with held for another agency
Constancio G. Bautista, 27, Beverly Glen, Peachtree Corners was arrested November 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Garnett S. Brown, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with probation violation
Rodrickus A. Burgess, 17, Oak Meadow Dr, Porterdale was arrested November 28 and charged with criminal trespass, possession of pistol, terroristic threats and acts and theft by receiving stolen property
Sylvante T. Caesar, 35, Radcliffe Trc, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with battery
Kelly L. Choma, 54, Jamison Inn, Conyers was arrested November 29 and charged with violate family order
Destiny J. Coody, 34, Midway Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation
Stephen R. Coyne, 22, Homeless was arrested November 26 and charged with theft by taking
Erick V. Contreras, 30, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding 14 to 24 over
Jose A. Covarrubias,23, H D Atha Rd, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Crystal A. Daniel, 39, Chestnut Dr, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Christopher G. Dehoney, 59, Davis St, Gainesville was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation
Joshua D. Duncan, 46, Hickory Dr, Social Circle was arrested November 26 and charged with possession of a schedule I, ii control substance and possession of methamphetamine
Khalil J. Elie, 19, 13th St, Dania Beach, Florida, was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding
Charles E. Grace, 36, Windy Hill Rd, Marietta was arrested November 23 back for court
Dominique S. Harris, 27, Obrians Path, McDonough was arrested November 23 and charged with failure to appear
Ardearra M. Green, 29, Walnut Ridge Ct, Stone Mountain was arrested November 28 and charged with probation violation
Damien D. Hand, 37, Windbrooke Dr, Covington was arrested November 26 cruelty to children
Heather L. Henry, 46, Edward St, Toccoa was arrested November 28 and charged with court sentenced battery
Wanda B. Ikpekha, 46, Providence Pkwy, Covington was arrested November 25 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Darien D. Lawshea, 44, Mulberry Creek, Evans was arrested November 23 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, open container and reckless driving
Marquise T. Longs, 23, Stone Creek Dr, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt to commit felony
Derek D. Norris, 61, Hudson St, Covington was arrested November 26 and charged with failure to appear
Danny D. Pair, 55, Aldridge, Juliet was arrested November 23 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Haley J. Pinson, 30, Homeless was arrested November 24 and held for another agency
Derek R. Pujoue, 31, Landing Ln, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with simple battery
Andre S. Rogers, 50, Ela Dr, Covington was arrested November 27 and charged with simple battery
Ronald T. Smith, 57, Cobb Rd, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with failure to appear
Gregory Thompson, 62, Jack Neely Rd, Covington was arrested November 23 and charged with violate family order
Atalaya N. Tillman, 47, Jefferson Rd, Eatonton was arrested November 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Kahlil C. Thomas, 25, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested November 29 and charged with probation violation
Joseph Waller III, 50, Green Leaf Rd, Conyers was arrested November 23 and charged with criminal trespass
Dion S. Williams, 49, McGiboney Place, Covington was arrested November 28 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm
Larry D. Williams, 39, Conyers St, Covington was arrested November 24 and charged with criminal trespass
Christopher J. Wimberly, 54, Pinedale Circle, Conyers was arrested November 29 and charged with failure to register as sex offender
Brian Wu, 19, Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos, California, was arrested November 28 and charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts via computer