Newton County Jail Log, Feb. 8, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jason E. Acosta, 20, Pleasant Brook, Atlanta was arrested February 1 and charged with failure to appear
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with weekender
Jaylen M. Brown, 17, Chapman Way, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Erica C. Bell, 30, Jackson St, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Maritza I. Bravo, 46, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with criminal damage to property
Merrill D. Brown, 22, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested February 4 court sentenced
Wyman L. Buff, 42, Star Blvd, Madison, TN was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation
Marlon A. Campbell, 35, Villas Terrace, Stone Mountain was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation
Kerri D. Carter, 46, Homeless was arrested February 4 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Paulette V. Clark, 61, Long Creek Ct, Covington was arrested February 4 and charged with battery
Sean P. Cruz, 20, Augustis St, Bloomfield, NJ was arrested February 4 and charged with aggravated assault
Tyler J. Daniel, 28, James Dr, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with hold for another agency
Kyle M. Dixon, 45, Green St, Conyers was arrested February 4 and charged with reckless conduct and unauthorized discharged of firearm
Kevon P. Duffus, 30, Middleton Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with battery
Brendan K. Doan, 33, Harper Rd, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with possession of meth and theft by receiving stolen property
David L. Drake, Jr, 59, homeless, was arrested February 7 and charged with probation violation
Ronald F. Garren, Jr, 42, Alcovy N Dr, Mansfield was arrested February 2 and charged with simple assault
Michael A. Gibbons, Jr, 39, Blue Ridge, Statesboro was arrested February 7 and charged with criminal trespass and speeding
Christopher A. Gourley, 37, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with battery, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Dashanay D. Griffin, 22, Dairyland Dr, Covington was arrested February 2 and charged with disorderly conduct
Autumn B. Gray, 28, homeless, was arrested February 4 and charged with aggravated stalking, interference w/ government property, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Robert J. Grubbs, 35, Cub Lane, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with obstruction or hindering emergency medical worker and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Michael B. Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington was arrested February 6 back for court
David D. Hamilton, 29, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested February 1 and court sentenced 7 days
Donnie R. Harris, 58, Falls Blvd, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with aggravated assault
Hollie D. Hawkins, 31, Oxford Dr, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with failure to appear
Michelle D. Harvey, 37, Brandy Ln, Conyers was arrested February 3 and charged with weekender
Ronald F. Haygood, 56, Covington Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested February 2 court sentenced 2 days
Lisa S. Heath, 52, Kristie Circle, Powder Spring was arrested February 3 and court sentenced 48 hours
Rameria J. Hines, 39, Falls Rivers Dr, Conyers was arrested February 6 and charged with bench warrant illegal dumping
Rickale L. Horton, 20, Appletree Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested February 6 court sentenced 10/6
Sonja D. Jones, 46, Cypress Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with DUI
Jeffery R. Kennedy, 38, Lake Forest Dr, Jackson was arrested February 1 and charged with failure to appear
Arianna D. King, 17, Lakeside Ct, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts
Daniel S. Kitchens, 40, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested February 6 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Joshua L. Kuhl, 44, Holly Stand Ct, Loganville was arrested February 3 and court sentenced
Juan J. Landeros, 52, Christian Circle, Conyers was arrested February 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Birneta T. Lawrence, 53, Salem Hill Dr, Lithonia was arrested February 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Antonio J. Marks, 36, Panthersville Rd, Decatur was arrested February 6 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested February 3 weekender
Kristy L. Mills, 37, Keyton Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 failure to appear
Ashlee J. Minter, 31, Ga 20 S, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property
Brian Mitchell, 40, Bridgeport Pl, Monroe was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation
Amelia J. Moon, 20, Cliff Court, Covington was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation
William Z. Moore, 36, homeless, was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation
Jennifer Oliver, 43, Vinny’s Way, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt
Brandon L. Owens, 38, Victor Cir, Atlanta was arrested February 7 and charged with probation violation
Jordan C. Parler, 30, Ivan Allen Blvd, Atlanta was arrested February 1 and charged probation violation
Jeffrey M. Phalan, 60, Golden Meadows, Loganville was arrested February 3 and charged with weekenders
Charles S. Polk, 46, Legion Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with probation violation
Regina R. Ragan, 51, Providence Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and theft by shoplifting
Kenneth D. Radcliffe, 57, Tucker Mill Ct, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation
Gabrielle M. Randolph, 19, Chupp Rd, Lithonia was arrested February 3 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, holder, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct
Dartrevian S. Reid, 20, Trinity Ln, Covington was arrested February 7 held for another agency
Lesario J. Reid, 40, Winchester Dr, Conyers was arrested February 3 and court sentenced 2 days
Luis E. Reyes, 25, Access Rd, Covington was arrested February 3 and court sentenced 3 days
Phillip D. Rogers, 62, Avery Dr, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation
Bianca M. Russell, 17, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with criminal trespass
Terrance Sargent, 49, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with aggravated stalking
Anissa J. Scott, 26, Bartlett Ave, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with disorderly conduct and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz
Jeyden M. Shanklin, 19, Valley Brook Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking
Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested February 3 weekender
Kantravious J. Smith, 29, Fields Creek Way, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with weekender
Rodney D. Smith, 57, Milker St, Athens was arrested February 7 and charged with aggravated assault
Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested February 3 weekender
Jartavis K. Thomas, 17, Harvey Wood Dr, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with disorderly conduct
Jerediah R. Thompson, 42, Dodge State Prison was arrested February 7 held for another agency
Taylor M. Travis, 21, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested February 6 court sentenced 6 months
Tiffany L. Turner, 32, Tabor Rd, Oxford was arrested February 7 and charged with criminal trespass
Shedrick L. Vason, 40, Morningside Dr, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Harold D. Wesley, 57, Mountain Side Ln, Covington was arrested February 2 hold for another agency
Moses William, Jr, 43, Brandywine Ct, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft
Kamion D. Williams, 27, South Gate Trail, Conyers was arrested February 4 and charged with criminal trespass
Zachary T. Wilson, 26, Millwood Rd, Concord was arrested February 3 weekender
David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 4 and court sentenced 5 weeks
Rodrick K. Young, 43, Kelly St, Rutledge was arrested February 3 weekender
Adrian A. Battle, 41, Star Rd, Monticello was arrested January 29 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Brandon K. Bell, 37, Rolling Rock Rd, Conley was arrested January 25 and charged with probation violation
Anthony D. Bennett, 46, Nells Ridge Rd, Monroe was arrested January 28 back for court
Vincent A. Bond, 30, Rumble Rd, Forsyth was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation
Kara T. Bowie, 29, Hwy 81 S, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation
Don J. Campbell, 32, Amaryllis Dr, Wilmington was arrested January 25 and charged with driving while license suspended, speeding
Jose M. Chavez, 30, Patterson Ave, Henirco, VA was arrested January 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
John R. Christian, 59, Aiken Ct, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with aggravated stalking and parole violation
Chad A. Collins, 30, Parkway Trail, Lithonia was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation
Joshua L. Cook, 30, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford was arrested January 27 and charged with DUI and no seat belt
Timothy F. Debiew, Sr, 61, Pine Ridge Dr, Conyers was arrested January 31 and charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving
Kim O. Dennis, 49, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested January 30 and charged with battery
Shanquisha B. Dyer, 22, Spiller Dr, Covington was arrested January 31 and charged with probation violation
Dannielle L. Finney, 44, Lake Vista Cir, Ellenwood was arrested January 28 and charged with hold for another agency
Jon P. Floyd, 42, Carver Dr, Covington was arrested January 26 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
La’Diamond M. Freeman, 20, Silver Willow Walk, 20, January 25 and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts
Charles W. Gardner, Cowden Rd, Social Circle was arrested January 27 weekender
Najee S. Gilespie, 28, Ridge Ct, Conyers was arrested January 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Riley J. Gilmore, 20, Rolling Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and simple assault
Michael J. Gilstrap, 52, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with simple battery
William T. Gordon, 28, Folkstone Dr, McDonough was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation
Christina N. Grandison, 27, Ridge Ct, Conyers was arrested January 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Markcuz A. Harris, 41, Allen Memorial Dr, Milledgeville was arrested January 25 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Michelle D. Harvey, 37, Brandy Ln, Conyers was arrested January 27 weekender
Ellavette R. Harvey, 45, South Service Rd, Austell was arrested January 26 and charged with probation violation
Julia Hector, 72, Oakbrook Ct, Covington was arrested January 31 and charged with failure to appear
Tayler M. Hinton, 23, Salem Way, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with hold for another agency
Antoinette M. Hill, 31, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with failure to appear
Kelli N. Hodges, 40, Maiden Ln, Sparta was arrested January 30 back for court
Michael S. Hook, 52, Cornerstone Dr, Brunswick was arrested January 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Michael T. Kary., 47, Roscose Davis Rd, Monroe was arrested January 31 and charged with probation violation
Leo L. King, 38, Syracuse Ln, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender
Kristin S. Kiser, 42, Beaver Rd, Loganville was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation
Tyrell K. Lee, 32, Boulder Chase Ct, Ellenwood was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation
Felix G. Liles, 49, Brookdale Dr, Dublin was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation
Marcus C. Maddox, 38, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested January 27 and court sentenced 24 hours
Christopher C. Mckoy, 30, Anglea Ln, Lithonia was arrested January 29 and charged with no proof of insurance and simple battery
Sebastian D. Mclaughlin, 21, Melanie Dr, Atlanta was arrested January 30 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz
Leonard L. Meeks, 47, Maynard Cir, Gainesville was arrested January 26 and charged with probation violation
Tyler J. Morgan, 35, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation
Sally J. Nolley, 60, Hendrix Cir, Covington was arrested January 26 and court sentenced
Quinta K. Parker, 45, Burrus Corr. Was arrested January 31 and charged with back for court
Tristen A. Payne, 26, Mayfair Way, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with DUI, fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and vehicle to drive on wrong side of roadway
James J. Perry, 65, Pineglen Cir, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation
Claynaya L. Phillips, 19, Bristol Way, Lithonia was arrested January 29 and charged with battery
Phillip T. Reeves, 46, Conductor Ln, Conyers was arrested January 30 back for court
Terrance Sargent, 49, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with cruelty to animals
Miranda N. Sargent, 26, Salem Way, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with simple battery
Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender
Caress M. Sheffield, 35, Bemont Trail, Covington was arrested January 31 and charged with probation violation
Kantravious J. Smith, 29, Fields Creek Way, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with weekender
Clifton C. Spann, 47, Lark Rd, Covington was arrested January 29 and criminal trespass
Sierra C. Stokeling, 28, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with simple battery
Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender
Chazz D. Tanner, 24, Shiver Blvd, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, duty to report accident result in injury, death, damage, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and removing or affixing license plate w/intent to conceal
Maxine R. Tolen, 52, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender
Michael A. Tucker, 27, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation
Kiron B. Turner, 50, Wynfield Dr, Porterdale was arrested January 25 and charged with simple battery
Gary A. Vernon, 51, Covered Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested January 30 and held for another agency
Ronnie L. Williams, 60, Penor St, Madison was arrested January 27 and charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts
Kiana F. Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with probation violation
Stanley B. Anderson, 52, Augusta Prison was arrested January 19 back for court
Jackqulina L. Bagley, 40, Fieldstone View, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with cruelty to children
Anacleto Tejada-Barboza, 50, Old Norcross-Tucker, Tucker was arrested January 20 and charged driving while license suspended and failure to stop at stop sign
Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested January 23 weekender
Vanessa A. Bradshaw, 29, White Birch, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with probation violation
Michael T. Burrell, 50, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle was arrested January 18 and charged with probation violation
Chikosia L. Delaney, 24, Waters Edge Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with simple battery
Marvin Y. Escobedo, 26, Kelly Dr, Russellville, AL was arrested January 24 and charged with driver to use due care, driving while license suspended, further limitation on driving and speeding
Tommie Few, Jr, 44, Wheeless Rd, Augusta was arrested January 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, impending traffic flow
Rolando M. Garcia, 40, Access Rd, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and charged with license to be carried & exhibited on demand
Elijah M. Griffin, 18, Yorke Ln, Conyers was arrested January 22 and charged with failure to yield when entering highway, hit and run
Jasmine T. Hamilton, 29, Wildcat Creek Dr, Covington was arrested January 19 and held for another agency
Cassandra A. Harold, 42, Walton Dr, McDonough was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault
Nathaniel L. Jones-Hyman, 30, Cedar Brook Dr, Conyers was arrested January 20 and charged with battery
Niphae T. Isumu, 33, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with sexual battery
Dramaine P. Johnson, 19, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with sexual battery
Kelli J. Johnson, 19, Riverwalk Farm, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with battery
Romaine R. Kassim, 26, Heritage Way, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence
Jeremy L. Maddox, 37, Harmony Place, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation
Eric D. Malcom, 36, South Madison Ave, Monroe was arrested January 20 and charged with court sentenced
Kyesha R. Mccollin, 37, Hollyhock Ln, Covington was arrested January 17 and charged with simple battery
Emmett A. McDeermond, 58, River Lake Dr, Eatonton was arrested January 21 and court sentenced
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested January 20 weekender
Sarah L. Moore, 41, Lewis Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with failure to appear
Kelvin A. Moore, 46, Cinnamon Fern Circle was arrested January 19 and charged with possession or transport of fire arm by felon, theft by receiving stolen property
Michael S. Nelson, 43, Hoglen Dr, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle current plate and speeding
Billy L. New, 28, Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington was arrested January 24 back for court
Kendrick Q. Norwood, 40, Jessica Ln, Oxford was arrested January 24 and charged with false imprisonment, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency, simple assault, simple battery and terroristic threats
Heather R. Oldham, 42, Roseberry Rd, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation
Charles D. Palmer, 43, Newton Ridge, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with parole violation
Percy A. Parker, 27, Miller Run, Lithonia was arrested January 24 court order
Adrianne M. Phagan, 37, Cleverland Hwy, Clearmont was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation
Tymeer L. Pierce, 26, Ficus Ct, Stone Mountain was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation
Sudesh R. Rajkoomar, 26, Trelawney Circle, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with sexually explicit conduct of minor
Tomeka M. Redden, 45, Waters Edge Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Johnnie R. Scott III, 17, Park Place Dr, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as non-license holder
Marcus D. Scott, 50, Bruce Ln, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with battery
Tyrone L. Seats, 35, Lewis Ln, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with parole violation, simple battery and theft by taking
Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested January 20 weekender
Wiley A. Sims, 75, Otelia Ln, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with child molestation
Willie M. Sims, 55, Morgans Run Trail, Buford was arrested January 21 weekender
Demetrius S. Sorrells, 30, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested January 20 and court sentenced 10 days
Kevin Soto, 20, Gumtree Trail, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation
Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested January 20 weekender
Larry O. Thrasher, 47, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Devon R. Tate,20 Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with child molestation and sexual battery
Christopher B. Thomas, 41, Settler Grove Rd, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Candice R. Tolley, 34, Crooked Creek Rd, Eatonton was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation
Vashon L. Traylor, 33, Person St, Monticello was arrested January 19 and probation violation
Derrius J. Vaughn, 33, Homestead Way, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with probation violation
Tyquon I. Veasey, 43, Jeanette Ct, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt
Derrick R. Veal, 49, Sandhill Dr, Conyers was arrested January 20 and charged with probation violation
Jamil B. Weaver, 22, Washington Heights, Atlanta was arrested January 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Rebecca N. Weston, 36, Lazy Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Martez L. White, 31, Cypress Dr, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation
Christian D. Wise, 24 Pleasant Hill Ct, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kevin A. Banks, 38, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested February 5 and charged with improper left turn, probation violation and simple battery
Elexas T. Boswell, 25, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Alicia M. Boswell, 46, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Malika M. Boswell, 26, Bear Mountain St, Lithonia was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct
Albino A. Diaz, 49, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested February 5 and charged with alteration of license plates, driving w/o a valid license, operation of vehicle w/o current plates
Demetrius T. Ellison, 30, Highway 88, Louisville was arrested February 4 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Tiffany G. Francis, 37, Evergreen Dr, Conyers was arrested February 1 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Michael A. Floyd, Jr, 42, Point South, Jonesboro was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Elliott M. Griffith, 24, Vineyard Ridge Ln, Griffin was arrested February 6 and charged with criminal trespass
Breahna A. Jackson, 25, Brownthrasher Run, Oxford was arrested February 6 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Jayden N. Jernigan, 18, Hightower Trail, Social Circle was arrested February 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Andrew L. Jones, 40, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested February 4 and driving w/o a valid license, failure to appear
Kenya A. Lackey, 42, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested February 2 and charged with battery
Carey O. Lyncker, 34, Sappho Ave, Jacksonville, FL was arrested February 3 and charged with public drunkenness
Jessica F. Minter, 33, Fox St, Conyers was arrested February 5 and driving while license suspended and theft by shoplifting
Cory A. Mitcham, 32, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford was arrested February 3 and charged with DUI and reckless driving
Angelica M. Nolley, 35, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested February 6 and drug related object, probation violation, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Destiny S. Parker, 24, Fairburn Rd, Atlanta was arrested February 1 and hold for another agency
Jody H. Parker, 34, Spears Rd, Madison was arrested February 1 and charged with driving while license suspended
Ridge Pierre, 28, Woodland Ct, Covington was arrested February 4 and charged with criminal trespass, false imprisonment and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
James E. Richardson, 58, Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL was arrested February 4 and charged with DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Cameron M. Smith, 18, Puckett St, Covington was arrested February 5 and charged with DUI, stop sign and yield signs and theft by receiving
Jamie L. Thomas, 48, Bennett Rd, Covington was arrested February 5 and charged with failure to appear
James D. Ward, 60, Turner St, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with failure to appear
Alan D. White, 54, Tiffany Trl, Lithonia was arrested February 1 and charged with criminal trespass
Adbul R. Wiles, 22, Keswick Village Ct, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery and criminal trespass
Wayne D. Williams, III, 32, Links Dr, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Janette R. Baines, 61, Clark St, Covington was arrested January 26 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Otis J. Bruce, 33, Wildwood Dr, Social Circle was arrested January 27 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged
Jorge L. Colman, 42, Lover Ln, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, display of license plates, driving w/o a valid license and open container
Jabriel T. Colvin, 24, Richfield Ct, Jonesboro was arrested January 28 hold for another agency
Kelli L. Helderbrand, 32, Magnolia Height, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and giving false name, address or birthdate
Sarah J. Jorge, 35, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested Covington was arrested January 26 and charged with battery
Jeanna M. Powers, 39, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested January 29 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct
Warren K. Seabrook, 58, Bunting Pl, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Zharia S. Thrasher, 19, Clover Valley, Covington was arrested January 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Trey A. Wilkey, 27, Walnut St, Porterdale was arrested January 26 and charged with following too closely, hit and run
Bryan T. Bruce, 47, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested January 19 and charged with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation
Brinton S. Buckhault, 19, Shadow Oak Dr, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with statutory rape
Joseph A. Garcia, 19, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with criminal damage to property
Carlos E. Garcia, 17, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with criminal trespass
Dagger A. Grier, 54, Cannon St, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Larrian S. Hightower, 43, Green Acres, Covington was arrested January 17 and held for another agency
Loretta E. Jeff, 59, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement
Lisa M. Kessler, 49, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with simple battery
Nicole E. Mcpherson, 39, Plantation Trace, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children
Shavaughn C. Mcpherson, 31, Plantation Trace, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children
Jermaine A. Newsome, 51, Long St, Oxford was arrested January 24 and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and identity theft
Ricky J. Novak, 58, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with DUI and vehicle turning left
Ricardo B. Perez, 53, Woodhaven Dr, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation
Ruben D. Price, 39, White Oak St, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with driving while license suspended
Nicholas W. Ramey, 43, Five Oaks Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with failure to appear
Bryan L. Sanders, 38, Country Walk, Social Circle was arrested January 18 and charged with drugs not in original container and possession of schedule ii-controlled substance
Jake L. Scruggs, 22, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with driver to use due care and DUI
Tryese J. Sherrill, 24, Zelina Ct, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with driving while license suspended
Jeremy S. Smith, 43, Jackson Rd, Jasper was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation
Rodney D. Smith, Jr, 30, Sorrells St, Monroe was arrested January 21 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to yield right of way and probation violation
Jerica D. Wyatt, 27, Huntcliff Pl, Covington was arrested January 20 and court sentenced
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Matthew B. Burley, 42, Hwy 81, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with driving while license suspended
Rosaline P. Moody, 56, Avalon Way, Riverdale was arrested January 26 and charged with driver to use due care, DUI, improper lane usage and open container
Shakeisha L. Womble, 29, Covington Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with DUI and speeding 14-24 over
Cindy R. Ramierez, 30, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested February 4 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence and improper lane usage
Christopher T. Reid, 24, Old Glenwood, Eatonton was arrested February 4 and charged with failure to appear
Kalisha N. Stephens, 33, West St, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt and speeding
Joseph P. Danley, 43, Haygood Ave, Oxford, was arrested January 23 and driving while license suspended, no seat belt
Tyrekus K. Jackson, 25, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark and DUI
Mandy M. Land, 38, Womack Rd, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with DUI, failure to appear and no seat belt
Steven C. Raulerson, 43, Five Oaks, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights in the dark
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charles J. Bailey, 39, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested February 3 and charged with incarceration order
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Gregory J. Green, 40, Long Creek Ct, Covington was arrested February 4 hold for another agency
Jeremy L. Simmons, 43, Laurel St, Porterdale was arrested February 5 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Ashley M. Murray, 30, Hidden Pine Dr, Covington was arrested January 27 and hold for another agency
CLAYTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rasheda K. Moore, 31, Wisteria Way, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with probation violation