Newton County Jail Log, Feb. 8, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jason E. Acosta, 20, Pleasant Brook, Atlanta was arrested February 1 and charged with failure to appear

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with weekender

Jaylen M. Brown, 17, Chapman Way, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Erica C. Bell, 30, Jackson St, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Maritza I. Bravo, 46, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with criminal damage to property

Merrill D. Brown, 22, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested February 4 court sentenced

Wyman L. Buff, 42, Star Blvd, Madison, TN was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation

Marlon A. Campbell, 35, Villas Terrace, Stone Mountain was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation

Kerri D. Carter, 46, Homeless was arrested February 4 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Paulette V. Clark, 61, Long Creek Ct, Covington was arrested February 4 and charged with battery

Sean P. Cruz, 20, Augustis St, Bloomfield, NJ was arrested February 4 and charged with aggravated assault

Tyler J. Daniel, 28, James Dr, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with hold for another agency

Kyle M. Dixon, 45, Green St, Conyers was arrested February 4 and charged with reckless conduct and unauthorized discharged of firearm

Kevon P. Duffus, 30, Middleton Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with battery

Brendan K. Doan, 33, Harper Rd, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with possession of meth and theft by receiving stolen property

David L. Drake, Jr, 59, homeless, was arrested February 7 and charged with probation violation

Ronald F. Garren, Jr, 42, Alcovy N Dr, Mansfield was arrested February 2 and charged with simple assault

Michael A. Gibbons, Jr, 39, Blue Ridge, Statesboro was arrested February 7 and charged with criminal trespass and speeding

Christopher A. Gourley, 37, Hwy 212, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with battery, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Dashanay D. Griffin, 22, Dairyland Dr, Covington was arrested February 2 and charged with disorderly conduct

Autumn B. Gray, 28, homeless, was arrested February 4 and charged with aggravated stalking, interference w/ government property, terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Robert J. Grubbs, 35, Cub Lane, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with obstruction or hindering emergency medical worker and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Michael B. Hall, 32, Newton Factory Bridge, Covington was arrested February 6 back for court

David D. Hamilton, 29, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested February 1 and court sentenced 7 days

Donnie R. Harris, 58, Falls Blvd, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with aggravated assault

Hollie D. Hawkins, 31, Oxford Dr, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with failure to appear

Michelle D. Harvey, 37, Brandy Ln, Conyers was arrested February 3 and charged with weekender

Ronald F. Haygood, 56, Covington Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested February 2 court sentenced 2 days

Lisa S. Heath, 52, Kristie Circle, Powder Spring was arrested February 3 and court sentenced 48 hours

Rameria J. Hines, 39, Falls Rivers Dr, Conyers was arrested February 6 and charged with bench warrant illegal dumping

Rickale L. Horton, 20, Appletree Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested February 6 court sentenced 10/6

Sonja D. Jones, 46, Cypress Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with DUI

Jeffery R. Kennedy, 38, Lake Forest Dr, Jackson was arrested February 1 and charged with failure to appear

Arianna D. King, 17, Lakeside Ct, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts

Daniel S. Kitchens, 40, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested February 6 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Joshua L. Kuhl, 44, Holly Stand Ct, Loganville was arrested February 3 and court sentenced

Juan J. Landeros, 52, Christian Circle, Conyers was arrested February 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Birneta T. Lawrence, 53, Salem Hill Dr, Lithonia was arrested February 2 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Antonio J. Marks, 36, Panthersville Rd, Decatur was arrested February 6 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested February 3 weekender

Kristy L. Mills, 37, Keyton Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 failure to appear

Ashlee J. Minter, 31, Ga 20 S, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property

Brian Mitchell, 40, Bridgeport Pl, Monroe was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation

Amelia J. Moon, 20, Cliff Court, Covington was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation

William Z. Moore, 36, homeless, was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer Oliver, 43, Vinny’s Way, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt

Brandon L. Owens, 38, Victor Cir, Atlanta was arrested February 7 and charged with probation violation

Jordan C. Parler, 30, Ivan Allen Blvd, Atlanta was arrested February 1 and charged probation violation

Jeffrey M. Phalan, 60, Golden Meadows, Loganville was arrested February 3 and charged with weekenders

Charles S. Polk, 46, Legion Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with probation violation

Regina R. Ragan, 51, Providence Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and theft by shoplifting

Kenneth D. Radcliffe, 57, Tucker Mill Ct, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with probation violation

Gabrielle M. Randolph, 19, Chupp Rd, Lithonia was arrested February 3 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, holder, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Dartrevian S. Reid, 20, Trinity Ln, Covington was arrested February 7 held for another agency

Lesario J. Reid, 40, Winchester Dr, Conyers was arrested February 3 and court sentenced 2 days

Luis E. Reyes, 25, Access Rd, Covington was arrested February 3 and court sentenced 3 days

Phillip D. Rogers, 62, Avery Dr, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation

Bianca M. Russell, 17, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with criminal trespass

Terrance Sargent, 49, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with aggravated stalking

Anissa J. Scott, 26, Bartlett Ave, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with disorderly conduct and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz

Jeyden M. Shanklin, 19, Valley Brook Dr, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, theft by taking

Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested February 3 weekender

Kantravious J. Smith, 29, Fields Creek Way, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with weekender

Rodney D. Smith, 57, Milker St, Athens was arrested February 7 and charged with aggravated assault

Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested February 3 weekender

Jartavis K. Thomas, 17, Harvey Wood Dr, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with disorderly conduct

Jerediah R. Thompson, 42, Dodge State Prison was arrested February 7 held for another agency

Taylor M. Travis, 21, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested February 6 court sentenced 6 months

Tiffany L. Turner, 32, Tabor Rd, Oxford was arrested February 7 and charged with criminal trespass

Shedrick L. Vason, 40, Morningside Dr, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Harold D. Wesley, 57, Mountain Side Ln, Covington was arrested February 2 hold for another agency

Moses William, Jr, 43, Brandywine Ct, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and identity theft

Kamion D. Williams, 27, South Gate Trail, Conyers was arrested February 4 and charged with criminal trespass

Zachary T. Wilson, 26, Millwood Rd, Concord was arrested February 3 weekender

David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested February 4 and court sentenced 5 weeks

Rodrick K. Young, 43, Kelly St, Rutledge was arrested February 3 weekender

Adrian A. Battle, 41, Star Rd, Monticello was arrested January 29 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Brandon K. Bell, 37, Rolling Rock Rd, Conley was arrested January 25 and charged with probation violation

Anthony D. Bennett, 46, Nells Ridge Rd, Monroe was arrested January 28 back for court

Vincent A. Bond, 30, Rumble Rd, Forsyth was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation

Kara T. Bowie, 29, Hwy 81 S, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation

Don J. Campbell, 32, Amaryllis Dr, Wilmington was arrested January 25 and charged with driving while license suspended, speeding

Jose M. Chavez, 30, Patterson Ave, Henirco, VA was arrested January 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

John R. Christian, 59, Aiken Ct, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with aggravated stalking and parole violation

Chad A. Collins, 30, Parkway Trail, Lithonia was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation

Joshua L. Cook, 30, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford was arrested January 27 and charged with DUI and no seat belt

Timothy F. Debiew, Sr, 61, Pine Ridge Dr, Conyers was arrested January 31 and charged with aggravated assault, aggressive driving

Kim O. Dennis, 49, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested January 30 and charged with battery

Shanquisha B. Dyer, 22, Spiller Dr, Covington was arrested January 31 and charged with probation violation

Dannielle L. Finney, 44, Lake Vista Cir, Ellenwood was arrested January 28 and charged with hold for another agency

Jon P. Floyd, 42, Carver Dr, Covington was arrested January 26 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

La’Diamond M. Freeman, 20, Silver Willow Walk, 20, January 25 and charged with cruelty to children, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

Charles W. Gardner, Cowden Rd, Social Circle was arrested January 27 weekender

Najee S. Gilespie, 28, Ridge Ct, Conyers was arrested January 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Riley J. Gilmore, 20, Rolling Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and simple assault

Michael J. Gilstrap, 52, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with simple battery

William T. Gordon, 28, Folkstone Dr, McDonough was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation

Christina N. Grandison, 27, Ridge Ct, Conyers was arrested January 25 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Markcuz A. Harris, 41, Allen Memorial Dr, Milledgeville was arrested January 25 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Michelle D. Harvey, 37, Brandy Ln, Conyers was arrested January 27 weekender

Ellavette R. Harvey, 45, South Service Rd, Austell was arrested January 26 and charged with probation violation

Julia Hector, 72, Oakbrook Ct, Covington was arrested January 31 and charged with failure to appear

Tayler M. Hinton, 23, Salem Way, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with hold for another agency

Antoinette M. Hill, 31, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with failure to appear

Kelli N. Hodges, 40, Maiden Ln, Sparta was arrested January 30 back for court

Michael S. Hook, 52, Cornerstone Dr, Brunswick was arrested January 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Michael T. Kary., 47, Roscose Davis Rd, Monroe was arrested January 31 and charged with probation violation

Leo L. King, 38, Syracuse Ln, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender

Kristin S. Kiser, 42, Beaver Rd, Loganville was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation

Tyrell K. Lee, 32, Boulder Chase Ct, Ellenwood was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation

Felix G. Liles, 49, Brookdale Dr, Dublin was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation

Marcus C. Maddox, 38, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested January 27 and court sentenced 24 hours

Christopher C. Mckoy, 30, Anglea Ln, Lithonia was arrested January 29 and charged with no proof of insurance and simple battery

Sebastian D. Mclaughlin, 21, Melanie Dr, Atlanta was arrested January 30 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz

Leonard L. Meeks, 47, Maynard Cir, Gainesville was arrested January 26 and charged with probation violation

Tyler J. Morgan, 35, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation

Sally J. Nolley, 60, Hendrix Cir, Covington was arrested January 26 and court sentenced

Quinta K. Parker, 45, Burrus Corr. Was arrested January 31 and charged with back for court

Tristen A. Payne, 26, Mayfair Way, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with DUI, fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and vehicle to drive on wrong side of roadway

James J. Perry, 65, Pineglen Cir, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with probation violation

Claynaya L. Phillips, 19, Bristol Way, Lithonia was arrested January 29 and charged with battery

Phillip T. Reeves, 46, Conductor Ln, Conyers was arrested January 30 back for court

Terrance Sargent, 49, Mimosa Rd, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with cruelty to animals

Miranda N. Sargent, 26, Salem Way, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with simple battery

Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender

Caress M. Sheffield, 35, Bemont Trail, Covington was arrested January 31 and charged with probation violation

Kantravious J. Smith, 29, Fields Creek Way, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with weekender

Clifton C. Spann, 47, Lark Rd, Covington was arrested January 29 and criminal trespass

Sierra C. Stokeling, 28, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with simple battery

Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender

Chazz D. Tanner, 24, Shiver Blvd, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, duty to report accident result in injury, death, damage, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and removing or affixing license plate w/intent to conceal

Maxine R. Tolen, 52, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington was arrested January 27 weekender

Michael A. Tucker, 27, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested January 30 and charged with probation violation

Kiron B. Turner, 50, Wynfield Dr, Porterdale was arrested January 25 and charged with simple battery

Gary A. Vernon, 51, Covered Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested January 30 and held for another agency

Ronnie L. Williams, 60, Penor St, Madison was arrested January 27 and charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts

Kiana F. Alphonse, 28, Green Gables Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with probation violation

Stanley B. Anderson, 52, Augusta Prison was arrested January 19 back for court

Jackqulina L. Bagley, 40, Fieldstone View, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with cruelty to children

Anacleto Tejada-Barboza, 50, Old Norcross-Tucker, Tucker was arrested January 20 and charged driving while license suspended and failure to stop at stop sign

Easton G. Barrett, 32, Mote Rd, Covington was arrested January 23 weekender

Vanessa A. Bradshaw, 29, White Birch, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with probation violation

Michael T. Burrell, 50, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle was arrested January 18 and charged with probation violation

Chikosia L. Delaney, 24, Waters Edge Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with simple battery

Marvin Y. Escobedo, 26, Kelly Dr, Russellville, AL was arrested January 24 and charged with driver to use due care, driving while license suspended, further limitation on driving and speeding

Tommie Few, Jr, 44, Wheeless Rd, Augusta was arrested January 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, impending traffic flow

Rolando M. Garcia, 40, Access Rd, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and charged with license to be carried & exhibited on demand

Elijah M. Griffin, 18, Yorke Ln, Conyers was arrested January 22 and charged with failure to yield when entering highway, hit and run

Jasmine T. Hamilton, 29, Wildcat Creek Dr, Covington was arrested January 19 and held for another agency

Cassandra A. Harold, 42, Walton Dr, McDonough was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault

Nathaniel L. Jones-Hyman, 30, Cedar Brook Dr, Conyers was arrested January 20 and charged with battery

Niphae T. Isumu, 33, Hampton Ct, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with sexual battery

Dramaine P. Johnson, 19, Jefferson Village, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with sexual battery

Kelli J. Johnson, 19, Riverwalk Farm, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with battery

Romaine R. Kassim, 26, Heritage Way, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence

Jeremy L. Maddox, 37, Harmony Place, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Eric D. Malcom, 36, South Madison Ave, Monroe was arrested January 20 and charged with court sentenced

Kyesha R. Mccollin, 37, Hollyhock Ln, Covington was arrested January 17 and charged with simple battery

Emmett A. McDeermond, 58, River Lake Dr, Eatonton was arrested January 21 and court sentenced

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested January 20 weekender

Sarah L. Moore, 41, Lewis Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with failure to appear

Kelvin A. Moore, 46, Cinnamon Fern Circle was arrested January 19 and charged with possession or transport of fire arm by felon, theft by receiving stolen property

Michael S. Nelson, 43, Hoglen Dr, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle current plate and speeding

Billy L. New, 28, Shelby Oaks Trail, Covington was arrested January 24 back for court

Kendrick Q. Norwood, 40, Jessica Ln, Oxford was arrested January 24 and charged with false imprisonment, obstruction or hindering persons making emergency, simple assault, simple battery and terroristic threats

Heather R. Oldham, 42, Roseberry Rd, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation

Charles D. Palmer, 43, Newton Ridge, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with parole violation

Percy A. Parker, 27, Miller Run, Lithonia was arrested January 24 court order

Adrianne M. Phagan, 37, Cleverland Hwy, Clearmont was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation

Tymeer L. Pierce, 26, Ficus Ct, Stone Mountain was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation

Sudesh R. Rajkoomar, 26, Trelawney Circle, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with sexually explicit conduct of minor

Tomeka M. Redden, 45, Waters Edge Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Johnnie R. Scott III, 17, Park Place Dr, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as non-license holder

Marcus D. Scott, 50, Bruce Ln, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with battery

Tyrone L. Seats, 35, Lewis Ln, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with parole violation, simple battery and theft by taking

Quentin J. Shelton, 42, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested January 20 weekender

Wiley A. Sims, 75, Otelia Ln, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with child molestation

Willie M. Sims, 55, Morgans Run Trail, Buford was arrested January 21 weekender

Demetrius S. Sorrells, 30, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested January 20 and court sentenced 10 days

Kevin Soto, 20, Gumtree Trail, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation

Walaeyzha N. Swain, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested January 20 weekender

Larry O. Thrasher, 47, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Devon R. Tate,20 Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with child molestation and sexual battery

Christopher B. Thomas, 41, Settler Grove Rd, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Candice R. Tolley, 34, Crooked Creek Rd, Eatonton was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation

Vashon L. Traylor, 33, Person St, Monticello was arrested January 19 and probation violation

Derrius J. Vaughn, 33, Homestead Way, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with probation violation

Tyquon I. Veasey, 43, Jeanette Ct, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt

Derrick R. Veal, 49, Sandhill Dr, Conyers was arrested January 20 and charged with probation violation

Jamil B. Weaver, 22, Washington Heights, Atlanta was arrested January 21 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Rebecca N. Weston, 36, Lazy Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Martez L. White, 31, Cypress Dr, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation

Christian D. Wise, 24 Pleasant Hill Ct, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT



Kevin A. Banks, 38, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested February 5 and charged with improper left turn, probation violation and simple battery

Elexas T. Boswell, 25, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Alicia M. Boswell, 46, Nixon Cir, Covington was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Malika M. Boswell, 26, Bear Mountain St, Lithonia was arrested February 1 and charged with disorderly conduct

Albino A. Diaz, 49, Hwy 81, Oxford was arrested February 5 and charged with alteration of license plates, driving w/o a valid license, operation of vehicle w/o current plates

Demetrius T. Ellison, 30, Highway 88, Louisville was arrested February 4 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Tiffany G. Francis, 37, Evergreen Dr, Conyers was arrested February 1 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Michael A. Floyd, Jr, 42, Point South, Jonesboro was arrested February 6 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Elliott M. Griffith, 24, Vineyard Ridge Ln, Griffin was arrested February 6 and charged with criminal trespass

Breahna A. Jackson, 25, Brownthrasher Run, Oxford was arrested February 6 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Jayden N. Jernigan, 18, Hightower Trail, Social Circle was arrested February 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Andrew L. Jones, 40, Mountain Way, Covington was arrested February 4 and driving w/o a valid license, failure to appear

Kenya A. Lackey, 42, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested February 2 and charged with battery

Carey O. Lyncker, 34, Sappho Ave, Jacksonville, FL was arrested February 3 and charged with public drunkenness

Jessica F. Minter, 33, Fox St, Conyers was arrested February 5 and driving while license suspended and theft by shoplifting

Cory A. Mitcham, 32, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford was arrested February 3 and charged with DUI and reckless driving

Angelica M. Nolley, 35, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested February 6 and drug related object, probation violation, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Destiny S. Parker, 24, Fairburn Rd, Atlanta was arrested February 1 and hold for another agency

Jody H. Parker, 34, Spears Rd, Madison was arrested February 1 and charged with driving while license suspended

Ridge Pierre, 28, Woodland Ct, Covington was arrested February 4 and charged with criminal trespass, false imprisonment and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

James E. Richardson, 58, Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL was arrested February 4 and charged with DUI and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Cameron M. Smith, 18, Puckett St, Covington was arrested February 5 and charged with DUI, stop sign and yield signs and theft by receiving

Jamie L. Thomas, 48, Bennett Rd, Covington was arrested February 5 and charged with failure to appear

James D. Ward, 60, Turner St, Covington was arrested February 7 and charged with failure to appear

Alan D. White, 54, Tiffany Trl, Lithonia was arrested February 1 and charged with criminal trespass

Adbul R. Wiles, 22, Keswick Village Ct, Conyers was arrested February 2 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery and criminal trespass

Wayne D. Williams, III, 32, Links Dr, Covington was arrested February 6 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Janette R. Baines, 61, Clark St, Covington was arrested January 26 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Otis J. Bruce, 33, Wildwood Dr, Social Circle was arrested January 27 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged

Jorge L. Colman, 42, Lover Ln, Covington was arrested January 27 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, display of license plates, driving w/o a valid license and open container

Jabriel T. Colvin, 24, Richfield Ct, Jonesboro was arrested January 28 hold for another agency

Kelli L. Helderbrand, 32, Magnolia Height, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and giving false name, address or birthdate

Sarah J. Jorge, 35, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested Covington was arrested January 26 and charged with battery

Jeanna M. Powers, 39, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested January 29 and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

Warren K. Seabrook, 58, Bunting Pl, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Zharia S. Thrasher, 19, Clover Valley, Covington was arrested January 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Trey A. Wilkey, 27, Walnut St, Porterdale was arrested January 26 and charged with following too closely, hit and run

Bryan T. Bruce, 47, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested January 19 and charged with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation

Brinton S. Buckhault, 19, Shadow Oak Dr, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with statutory rape

Joseph A. Garcia, 19, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested January 19 and charged with criminal damage to property

Carlos E. Garcia, 17, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with criminal trespass

Dagger A. Grier, 54, Cannon St, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Larrian S. Hightower, 43, Green Acres, Covington was arrested January 17 and held for another agency

Loretta E. Jeff, 59, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement

Lisa M. Kessler, 49, Linwood Dr, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with simple battery

Nicole E. Mcpherson, 39, Plantation Trace, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children

Shavaughn C. Mcpherson, 31, Plantation Trace, Covington was arrested January 24 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children

Jermaine A. Newsome, 51, Long St, Oxford was arrested January 24 and charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and identity theft

Ricky J. Novak, 58, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with DUI and vehicle turning left

Ricardo B. Perez, 53, Woodhaven Dr, Covington was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation

Ruben D. Price, 39, White Oak St, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with driving while license suspended

Nicholas W. Ramey, 43, Five Oaks Dr, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with failure to appear

Bryan L. Sanders, 38, Country Walk, Social Circle was arrested January 18 and charged with drugs not in original container and possession of schedule ii-controlled substance

Jake L. Scruggs, 22, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested January 22 and charged with driver to use due care and DUI

Tryese J. Sherrill, 24, Zelina Ct, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with driving while license suspended

Jeremy S. Smith, 43, Jackson Rd, Jasper was arrested January 23 and charged with probation violation

Rodney D. Smith, Jr, 30, Sorrells St, Monroe was arrested January 21 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to yield right of way and probation violation

Jerica D. Wyatt, 27, Huntcliff Pl, Covington was arrested January 20 and court sentenced

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Matthew B. Burley, 42, Hwy 81, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with driving while license suspended

Rosaline P. Moody, 56, Avalon Way, Riverdale was arrested January 26 and charged with driver to use due care, DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Shakeisha L. Womble, 29, Covington Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested January 28 and charged with DUI and speeding 14-24 over

Cindy R. Ramierez, 30, Turner Lake Rd, Covington was arrested February 4 and charged with DUI, endangering a child by driving under the influence and improper lane usage

Christopher T. Reid, 24, Old Glenwood, Eatonton was arrested February 4 and charged with failure to appear

Kalisha N. Stephens, 33, West St, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt and speeding

Joseph P. Danley, 43, Haygood Ave, Oxford, was arrested January 23 and driving while license suspended, no seat belt

Tyrekus K. Jackson, 25, Magnolia Heights, Covington was arrested January 20 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark and DUI

Mandy M. Land, 38, Womack Rd, Covington was arrested January 18 and charged with DUI, failure to appear and no seat belt

Steven C. Raulerson, 43, Five Oaks, Covington was arrested January 21 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights in the dark

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charles J. Bailey, 39, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested February 3 and charged with incarceration order

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gregory J. Green, 40, Long Creek Ct, Covington was arrested February 4 hold for another agency

Jeremy L. Simmons, 43, Laurel St, Porterdale was arrested February 5 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Ashley M. Murray, 30, Hidden Pine Dr, Covington was arrested January 27 and hold for another agency

CLAYTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Rasheda K. Moore, 31, Wisteria Way, Covington was arrested February 3 and charged with probation violation