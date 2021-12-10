Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 8, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michelle P. Arnold, Jr, 23, Millstone Court, McDonough, was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Christopher C. Bates, 31, Russell Braden Rd, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with criminal trespass

Christopher C. Blount, 24, Cook Rd, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with driving while license suspended and restriction on use or revolving blue lights

Shakuria L. Benton, 24, Lee Arrendale Prison, was arrested December 2 back for court

Ladarious Q. Boswell, 29, Hayes Prison, was arrested December 6 back for court

Brandon T. Catyb, 27, Towler Shoals, Loganville, was arrested December 3 court order pending

Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 26, Mill St, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with incarceration order

Christopher D. Flemister, 43, Ellenwood, was arrested December 7 and court sentenced

Mark Q. Freeman, 52, Mountain View, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with incest, rape and sodomy

Willie R. Gilbert, 62, Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation

Chikiera M. Gilmore, 29, Clear brook Drive, Covington, was arrested December 1 and held for other agency

Robert L. Griffith, 36, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Savannah L. Hall, 19, Russel Braden Rd, Covington, was arrested November 30 and charged with criminal trespass

Damontay M. Hampton, 19, Covey Ln, Covington, was arrested December 6 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, criminal trespass and giving false name, address or birthdate

Latoya N. Harris, 39, Fieldview Lane, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with battery

Jerwann A. Head, 20, Roseberry Rd, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of fire arm or knife during commission

Mark A. Hutcherson, 56, Murphy Ave, Atlanta, was arrested December 3 and held for other agency

Jacob L. Johnson, 23, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford, was arrested December 1 and charged with discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy

Jale C. Johnson, 29, Desota Drive, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with probation violation

Michael Johnson, 55, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with aggravated assault and sexual battery

Jeremiah A. Kiefert, 20, Carlys Way, Gainesville, was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Stephon N. Mason, 27, Rodgers Prison, was arrested December 2 back for court

Markale K. Murray, 28, Pine Tree Circle, Madison, was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation

Gage A. Owenby, 20, Roseberry Rd, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Roosevelt R. Owens, 31, Creel Ln, Atlanta, was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation

Wayne L. Owenby, Jr, 34, Darby Rd, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Arron A. Parker, 24, Hwy 11, Mansfield, was arrested December 6 and held for other agency

Jourdan C. Phillips, 22, Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested December 7 back for court

Cody L. Raper, 34, Sharon Church Rd, Loganville, was arrested December 3 and court sentenced 72 hours

Patrick G. Reid, 54, Sammy Court, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with aggravated assault

Jimmy M. Rice, 47, Country Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation, theft by conversion and theft by taking

Steven W. Shepherd, Jr, 42, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with marijuana- possess less than 1 ounce possession and use of drug related object, possession of firearm or knife during commission and possession of methamphetamine

Cordelia C. Slaughter, 23, Kate Court, Barnesville was arrested December 6 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and reckless conduct

Hayley M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with incarceration order

Shanta Y. Sullivan, 47, Peaks Landing, Conyers was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear

Ja’Shawn R. Thomas, 23, Robertford Dr, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with battery, cruelty to children, drugs not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1ounce and possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Joseph G. Thomas, 19, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation

Tiara M. Thomas, 40, Mills Cove Drive, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Cordia F. Thompson, 21, Rockbridge Rd, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation

Jhori R. Wade, 21, Salem Cove Trl, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation

Akron M. Wallace, 45, Homeless was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation

Jamel R. Weaver, 19, Ascott Trace, Covington, was arrested December 6 and charged with criminal trespass and giving false name, address or birthdate

Kattieleigh A. Williams, 17, Lakeside Circle, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with disorderly conduct

Isaac A. Yates, 32, Mill St, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with probation violation

Martin V. Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested November 30 and court sentenced

Tyrese K. Bradley, Sunflower Lane, Covington, was arrested November 29 and court sentenced

Keiaundra D. Chaffin, 21, W. Thomas St, Milledgeville, was arrested November 24 and charged with criminal damage to property

Jessika CJ Curry, 20, Alexis Ct, Loganville, was arrested November 30 and held for other agency

Jesus Diaz, 17, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested November 26 and charged with driving w/o a license no license on file and dui

Solomon A. Denham, 33, Laurel Post Ct, Lithonia, was arrested November 29 and charged with aggravated child molestation

Brian K. Edwards, 26, Briar Cliff Rd, Warner Robins, was arrested November 26 and charge with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Idris A. English, 27, Old Louisville Rd, Augusta, was arrested November 29 and charged with failure to appear

Aureliz Gonzalez, 21, Amherst Trail, Conyers, was arrested November 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Joshua K. Hamilton, 24, Wild Creek Dr, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Angelo H. Hill, 41, Kelly Court, Jonesboro was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation

Albert T. Huff, 34, County Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, no motorcycle helmet and no proof of insurance

Noah A. Hyde, 28, Arline St, Conyers was arrested November 24 and charged with probation violation

Shannon L. Lane, 50, Kingston Ct, Conyers was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation

Brian D. Lucas, 48, Persons St, Monticello, was arrested November 24 and charged with failure to appear

Jacquelyn E. Mann, 29, North Cherokee Rd, Social Circle was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation

Isabella A. McDaniels, 22, Mill Chase, Covington, was arrested November 28 and charged with criminal trespass

Darryll B. Moss, Jr, 19, Valley View Drive, Covington, was arrested November 30 and court sentenced

Charles Nana, 56, Wheat Street, Covington, was arrested November 29 and charged with improper lane

Julian A. Nolley, 42, Jeffrey Drive, Ellenwood, was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear

Kenneth V. Pate, Jr, 27, Neal St, Atlanta, was arrested November 29 and charged with probation violation

Christopher G. Payton, 26, Hunt Cliff Place, Covington, was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation

Michael P. Phillips, 51, Hidden Valley, Conyers, was arrested November 24 and charged with child molestation

Marnelle E. Reyes, 32, Olivia Way, Covington,, was arrested November 29 and held for other agency

Justin T. Ries, 24, Parish Rd, Covington, was arrested November 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, suspended, revoked or canceled registration and theft by receiving stolen property

Bruce D. Robinson, III, 27, N. Towne Cove, Stockbridge, was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Anton L. Russell, 40, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested November 26 and charged with probation violation

Christopher L. Stafford, 37, Orchard Grove, Stone Mountain, was arrested November 30 and charged with forgery

Alexia A. Terrell, 25, Willow Shoals, Covington, was arrested November 30 and held for other agency

Jeffery A. Thomasborio, 35, Raleigh Ct, Conyers, was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation

Lynette D. Troutman, 25, Wildcat Creek, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with disorderly conduct

Ronald E. Tyler, Jr, 36, Hunt Club, Norcross, was arrested November 27 and charged with dui

Elizabeth A. Vollrath, 24, Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, was arrested November 30 contempt of court

Martevius A. Watkins, 27, Pine Top Ct, Lilburn, was arrested November 24 and charge with probation violation

Brandon A. Womack, 41, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested November 29 and charged with parole violation

Nathaniel C. Womack, 37, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested November 24 and charged with drugs not in org. container, marijuana possess less than ounce possession and use of drug related object, possession of schedule iv controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession w/ intent and probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michelle P. Arnold, Jr, 23, Millstone Court, McDonough, was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Kathy A. Bullard, 60, Turner Lake, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with battery

Garry J. Coleman, 46, Saint George Place, Conyers, was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Carrie L. Hull, 59, Ridge Court, Conyers, was arrested December 7 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Jeremy L. Maddox, 36, Harmony Place, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving

Joseph T. Mims, 52, Marietta St, Atlanta, was arrested December 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Juan D. Montelongo, 20, Jacks View Court, Snellville, was arrested December 7 and charged with driving without a valid license

Vaughn A. Robichaux, 33, homeless, was arrested December 2 and held for other agency

Weymon Simmons, 48, Costley Bridge Dr, Oxford, was arrested December 4 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and dui

James A. Stewart, 32, Mount Tabor, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with no proof of insurance and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Allison N. Swift, 41, Hannah St, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with possession and use of drug related object

Hailey M. Edmondson, 18, Tommy Dillard Road, Monroe, was arrested November 29 and held for other agency

Danny E. Hurd, 68, Corn Crib, Douglasville, was arrested November 26 and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness

Melissa M. Johnson, 31, Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested November 30 and charged with forgery

Keith B. Kinchen, 40, Sterling Lakes, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended, probation violation willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Joseph T. Mims, 52, Marietta St, Atlanta, was arrested November 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jarrod N. Morris, 37, Chestnut Dr, Covington, was arrested November 29, and charged with dui and failure to yield right-of-way

Carlos D. Mosby, 27, Jacobs Lane, Loganville, was arrested November 25 and charged with driving while license suspended, open container, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Kristina L. Oglesby, 50, Bryant Rd, Oxford, was arrested November 26 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Phillipe M. Thomas, 32, Ruth St, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with cruelty to children

Nicholas Q. Thomas, 26, Bethany Rd, Covington, was arrested November 25 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police department, marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Vester R. Watson, 86, Marble Drive, Oxford, was arrested November 27 and charged with November 27 and charged with criminal trespass

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kevin E. Ellzey, 32, Moore St, Oxford, was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear

Weynon Simmons, 48, Costley Bridge Drive, Oxford, was arrested December 4 and charged with dui and disobeying a traffic control device

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Darriquez B. Perry, 22, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested December 1 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drug, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Todd A. Weber, 48, Willow St, Porterdale, was arrested December 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault

Levon Smith, 72, Mulberry St, Covington, was arrested November 30 and charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Charles P. Colquit Jr, 28, Fairing Ln, Lithonia, was arrested November 27 and charged with dui, marijuana- possess less than 1 ounce public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

William Chris Dimsdale, 51, Wimbledon Road, Atlanta, was arrested November 26 and charged with dui, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and speeding

Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 38, Aviator Court, Snellville, was arrested November 25 and charged with following too close and violate family order