Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 8, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Michelle P. Arnold, Jr, 23, Millstone Court, McDonough, was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Christopher C. Bates, 31, Russell Braden Rd, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with criminal trespass
Christopher C. Blount, 24, Cook Rd, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with driving while license suspended and restriction on use or revolving blue lights
Shakuria L. Benton, 24, Lee Arrendale Prison, was arrested December 2 back for court
Ladarious Q. Boswell, 29, Hayes Prison, was arrested December 6 back for court
Brandon T. Catyb, 27, Towler Shoals, Loganville, was arrested December 3 court order pending
Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 26, Mill St, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with incarceration order
Christopher D. Flemister, 43, Ellenwood, was arrested December 7 and court sentenced
Mark Q. Freeman, 52, Mountain View, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with incest, rape and sodomy
Willie R. Gilbert, 62, Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation
Chikiera M. Gilmore, 29, Clear brook Drive, Covington, was arrested December 1 and held for other agency
Robert L. Griffith, 36, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Savannah L. Hall, 19, Russel Braden Rd, Covington, was arrested November 30 and charged with criminal trespass
Damontay M. Hampton, 19, Covey Ln, Covington, was arrested December 6 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone, criminal trespass and giving false name, address or birthdate
Latoya N. Harris, 39, Fieldview Lane, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with battery
Jerwann A. Head, 20, Roseberry Rd, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of fire arm or knife during commission
Mark A. Hutcherson, 56, Murphy Ave, Atlanta, was arrested December 3 and held for other agency
Jacob L. Johnson, 23, Gum Creek Rd, Oxford, was arrested December 1 and charged with discharging firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public hwy
Jale C. Johnson, 29, Desota Drive, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with probation violation
Michael Johnson, 55, Melton Way, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with aggravated assault and sexual battery
Jeremiah A. Kiefert, 20, Carlys Way, Gainesville, was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Stephon N. Mason, 27, Rodgers Prison, was arrested December 2 back for court
Markale K. Murray, 28, Pine Tree Circle, Madison, was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation
Gage A. Owenby, 20, Roseberry Rd, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of firearm or knife during commission
Roosevelt R. Owens, 31, Creel Ln, Atlanta, was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation
Wayne L. Owenby, Jr, 34, Darby Rd, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Arron A. Parker, 24, Hwy 11, Mansfield, was arrested December 6 and held for other agency
Jourdan C. Phillips, 22, Greenfield Way, Covington, was arrested December 7 back for court
Cody L. Raper, 34, Sharon Church Rd, Loganville, was arrested December 3 and court sentenced 72 hours
Patrick G. Reid, 54, Sammy Court, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with aggravated assault
Jimmy M. Rice, 47, Country Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation, theft by conversion and theft by taking
Steven W. Shepherd, Jr, 42, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with marijuana- possess less than 1 ounce possession and use of drug related object, possession of firearm or knife during commission and possession of methamphetamine
Cordelia C. Slaughter, 23, Kate Court, Barnesville was arrested December 6 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, cruelty to children and reckless conduct
Hayley M. Spence, 18, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with incarceration order
Shanta Y. Sullivan, 47, Peaks Landing, Conyers was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear
Ja’Shawn R. Thomas, 23, Robertford Dr, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with battery, cruelty to children, drugs not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1ounce and possession of a schedule II controlled substance
Joseph G. Thomas, 19, Piper Rd, Covington, was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation
Tiara M. Thomas, 40, Mills Cove Drive, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Cordia F. Thompson, 21, Rockbridge Rd, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation
Jhori R. Wade, 21, Salem Cove Trl, Conyers was arrested December 1 and charged with probation violation
Akron M. Wallace, 45, Homeless was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation
Jamel R. Weaver, 19, Ascott Trace, Covington, was arrested December 6 and charged with criminal trespass and giving false name, address or birthdate
Kattieleigh A. Williams, 17, Lakeside Circle, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with disorderly conduct
Isaac A. Yates, 32, Mill St, Covington, was arrested December 3 and charged with probation violation
Martin V. Bennett, 40, Poplar Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested November 30 and court sentenced
Tyrese K. Bradley, Sunflower Lane, Covington, was arrested November 29 and court sentenced
Keiaundra D. Chaffin, 21, W. Thomas St, Milledgeville, was arrested November 24 and charged with criminal damage to property
Jessika CJ Curry, 20, Alexis Ct, Loganville, was arrested November 30 and held for other agency
Jesus Diaz, 17, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested November 26 and charged with driving w/o a license no license on file and dui
Solomon A. Denham, 33, Laurel Post Ct, Lithonia, was arrested November 29 and charged with aggravated child molestation
Brian K. Edwards, 26, Briar Cliff Rd, Warner Robins, was arrested November 26 and charge with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Idris A. English, 27, Old Louisville Rd, Augusta, was arrested November 29 and charged with failure to appear
Aureliz Gonzalez, 21, Amherst Trail, Conyers, was arrested November 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Joshua K. Hamilton, 24, Wild Creek Dr, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Angelo H. Hill, 41, Kelly Court, Jonesboro was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation
Albert T. Huff, 34, County Creek Rd, Newborn, was arrested November 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, no motorcycle helmet and no proof of insurance
Noah A. Hyde, 28, Arline St, Conyers was arrested November 24 and charged with probation violation
Shannon L. Lane, 50, Kingston Ct, Conyers was arrested November 27 and charged with probation violation
Brian D. Lucas, 48, Persons St, Monticello, was arrested November 24 and charged with failure to appear
Jacquelyn E. Mann, 29, North Cherokee Rd, Social Circle was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation
Isabella A. McDaniels, 22, Mill Chase, Covington, was arrested November 28 and charged with criminal trespass
Darryll B. Moss, Jr, 19, Valley View Drive, Covington, was arrested November 30 and court sentenced
Charles Nana, 56, Wheat Street, Covington, was arrested November 29 and charged with improper lane
Julian A. Nolley, 42, Jeffrey Drive, Ellenwood, was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear
Kenneth V. Pate, Jr, 27, Neal St, Atlanta, was arrested November 29 and charged with probation violation
Christopher G. Payton, 26, Hunt Cliff Place, Covington, was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation
Michael P. Phillips, 51, Hidden Valley, Conyers, was arrested November 24 and charged with child molestation
Marnelle E. Reyes, 32, Olivia Way, Covington,, was arrested November 29 and held for other agency
Justin T. Ries, 24, Parish Rd, Covington, was arrested November 28 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance, possession of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, suspended, revoked or canceled registration and theft by receiving stolen property
Bruce D. Robinson, III, 27, N. Towne Cove, Stockbridge, was arrested November 30 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Anton L. Russell, 40, Cowan Rd, Covington, was arrested November 26 and charged with probation violation
Christopher L. Stafford, 37, Orchard Grove, Stone Mountain, was arrested November 30 and charged with forgery
Alexia A. Terrell, 25, Willow Shoals, Covington, was arrested November 30 and held for other agency
Jeffery A. Thomasborio, 35, Raleigh Ct, Conyers, was arrested November 30 and charged with probation violation
Lynette D. Troutman, 25, Wildcat Creek, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with disorderly conduct
Ronald E. Tyler, Jr, 36, Hunt Club, Norcross, was arrested November 27 and charged with dui
Elizabeth A. Vollrath, 24, Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, was arrested November 30 contempt of court
Martevius A. Watkins, 27, Pine Top Ct, Lilburn, was arrested November 24 and charge with probation violation
Brandon A. Womack, 41, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested November 29 and charged with parole violation
Nathaniel C. Womack, 37, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested November 24 and charged with drugs not in org. container, marijuana possess less than ounce possession and use of drug related object, possession of schedule iv controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession w/ intent and probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Michelle P. Arnold, Jr, 23, Millstone Court, McDonough, was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Kathy A. Bullard, 60, Turner Lake, Covington, was arrested December 5 and charged with battery
Garry J. Coleman, 46, Saint George Place, Conyers, was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Carrie L. Hull, 59, Ridge Court, Conyers, was arrested December 7 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Jeremy L. Maddox, 36, Harmony Place, Covington, was arrested December 4 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving
Joseph T. Mims, 52, Marietta St, Atlanta, was arrested December 7 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Juan D. Montelongo, 20, Jacks View Court, Snellville, was arrested December 7 and charged with driving without a valid license
Vaughn A. Robichaux, 33, homeless, was arrested December 2 and held for other agency
Weymon Simmons, 48, Costley Bridge Dr, Oxford, was arrested December 4 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and dui
James A. Stewart, 32, Mount Tabor, Covington, was arrested December 2 and charged with no proof of insurance and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Allison N. Swift, 41, Hannah St, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with possession and use of drug related object
Hailey M. Edmondson, 18, Tommy Dillard Road, Monroe, was arrested November 29 and held for other agency
Danny E. Hurd, 68, Corn Crib, Douglasville, was arrested November 26 and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness
Melissa M. Johnson, 31, Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested November 30 and charged with forgery
Keith B. Kinchen, 40, Sterling Lakes, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended, probation violation willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Joseph T. Mims, 52, Marietta St, Atlanta, was arrested November 30 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jarrod N. Morris, 37, Chestnut Dr, Covington, was arrested November 29, and charged with dui and failure to yield right-of-way
Carlos D. Mosby, 27, Jacobs Lane, Loganville, was arrested November 25 and charged with driving while license suspended, open container, probation violation, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Kristina L. Oglesby, 50, Bryant Rd, Oxford, was arrested November 26 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Phillipe M. Thomas, 32, Ruth St, Covington, was arrested November 27 and charged with cruelty to children
Nicholas Q. Thomas, 26, Bethany Rd, Covington, was arrested November 25 and charged with disobeying traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police department, marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Vester R. Watson, 86, Marble Drive, Oxford, was arrested November 27 and charged with November 27 and charged with criminal trespass
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kevin E. Ellzey, 32, Moore St, Oxford, was arrested December 1 and charged with failure to appear
Weynon Simmons, 48, Costley Bridge Drive, Oxford, was arrested December 4 and charged with dui and disobeying a traffic control device
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Darriquez B. Perry, 22, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested December 1 and charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct, pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drug, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Todd A. Weber, 48, Willow St, Porterdale, was arrested December 1 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault
Levon Smith, 72, Mulberry St, Covington, was arrested November 30 and charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Charles P. Colquit Jr, 28, Fairing Ln, Lithonia, was arrested November 27 and charged with dui, marijuana- possess less than 1 ounce public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
William Chris Dimsdale, 51, Wimbledon Road, Atlanta, was arrested November 26 and charged with dui, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and speeding
Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 38, Aviator Court, Snellville, was arrested November 25 and charged with following too close and violate family order