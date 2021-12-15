Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 15, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kemoy N. Allen, 40. Bloodworth St., Union Point, was arrested December 12 and charged with aggravated assault

Rual Alvarez, 34, Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, Conyers, was arrested December 13 back for court

Christopher T. Ashby, 39, Old Covington Road, Conyers, was arrested December 8 and charged with dui and probation violation

Michael S. Baker, 47, Cowan Road, Covington, was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Addison T. Bogan, 30, Rockdale Co, Conyers, was arrested December 8 back for court

Kayla M. Bone, 32, Brown Bridge, Covington, was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Jalen I. Brown, 21, Bradley St., Covington, was arrested December 9 and charged with criminal trespass

Samiah LD. Carter, 25, Kindling Drive, Augusta, was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation

Moses Cannon, 30, Poplar St., Porterdale, was arrested December 11 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Travis F. Chester, 34, Brown Mill Road, Lithonia, was arrested December 9 and charged with criminal trespass, improper lane usage and leaving the scene/accident

Christina L. Clary, 43, Harper Road, McDonough, was arrested December 8 and charged with failure to appear

Shunteria T. Davis, 29, Shadow brook Trace, Covington, was arrested December 14 and charged with aggravated assault

James Dawson, 63, Island Shoals Road, Covington, was arrested December 13 and charged with dui and open container

William R. Elder, 19, Linwood Dr, Covington, was arrested December 11 and charged with dui, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons, improper lane usage and open container

Wesley C. Toyco-Ellis, 26, Mill St., Covington, was arrested December 8 charged with incarceration order

Casey E. Fields, 23, Brown Bridge, Covington, was arrested December 10 and charged with cruelty to children and simple battery

Kelvon S. Ford, 20, Harmony Road, Eatonton, was arrested December 11 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain

Nikkevious R. Frazier, 25, Shenandoah Drive, Covington, was arrested December 14 and charged with probation violation

Jermaine D. Harris, 44, Seven Hill Court, Stone Mountain, was arrested December 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoke, failure to signal when turning and suspended revoked or canceled registration

Orlando D. Hubert, 31, Robbins Circle, Greensboro, was arrested December 14 and charged with aggravated assault, home invasion, possession of firearm

Dylan P. Jackson, 21, Woodcrest Drive, Covington, was arrested December 10 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Marvin Keel, 60, Foray Drive, Covington, was arrested December 11 and charged with dui, following too closely, improper lane usage and too fast for conditions

Shykeim D. Knighton, 25, San Pablo Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Brandy L. McGilvray, 35, Kill Deer Court, Monticello, was arrested December 8 and court sentenced

Tracy L. Moon, 47, Rocky Plains Road, Covington, was arrested December 9 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation, theft by taking

Joseph J. Moore, 31, Bennett Drive, Rex, was arrested December 10 and charged with brake lights and turn signals required, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing police officer, forgery, giving false name or address, improper lane usage, marijuana- possess less than 1 ounce, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, passing on hill or curve, and reckless driving

Sophia A. Odom, 36, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested December 13 and charged with criminal trespass

Jeremy Q. Pullins, 35, Broken Branch, Covington, was arrested December 10 and charged with probation violation

Jermaine Q. Reid, 23, Taylor St, Covington, was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation

Donald D. Richter, Jr, 62, Gum Creek Road, Oxford, was arrested December 9 and charged with theft by taking

Daniel Lee Riner, 43, Archard Road, Dublin, was arrested December 13 and charged with failure to appear

Jimmy K. Smith, 50, Blount Road, High Falls, was arrested December 8 and charged with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation

Malcolm L. Smith, 47, Nancy St., Monticello, was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation

Steven C. Smith, Jr, 30, Magnolia St., Porterdale, was arrested December 10 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm and possession of methamphetamine

Luis D. Acosta-Vieyra, 25, Cedar Ridge Drive, Covington, was arrested December 10 and charged with child molestation and contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor

Horatio D. Wilson, 33, Georges Way, Morrow, was arrested December 8 and charged with criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts

Marteenus V. Williams, 45, Warren Road, White Plains, was arrested December 10 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michael E. Allen, 59, Highway 142, Covington, was arrested December 7 and charged with criminal trespass

Artay’Vious J. Avery, 17, Brandy Wood Way, Covington, was arrested December 9 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 ounce, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana w/ intent

Terry L. Benton, 31, Sockwell Road, Oxford, was arrested December 13 and charged with criminal trespass, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts willful obstruction

John V. Burdette, 46, Chestnut Hill, Decatur, was arrested December 12 and charged with dui, failure to yield right of way and improper lane usage

Antonio D. Cook, 38, Airport Road, Oxford, was arrested December 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, open container and restrictions on use of blue light on vehicles

Jaquan J. Franklin, 17, Cecilia Street, Covington, was arrested December 11 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, possession of pistol or revolver by under 18 and willful of law enforcement officers

Briant L. Hall, 40, Griffin Lane, Covington, was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation

Anthony Hollins, 22, Saint James Dr, Conyers, was arrested December 14 and charged with affixing tint to windows, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving and speeding

Brandon M. Keetion, 31, Winding Glen, Stonecrest, was arrested December 12 and charged with failure to appear

Vicent P. Labowicz, 25, Woodfield Road, Covington, was arrested December 13 and charged with probation violation

Shannon R. Lloyd, 38, Brickinghame Way, Columbia was arrested December 10 and charged with dui, following too closely and open container

Alice G. Maxwell, 54, People St, Covington, was arrested December 10 and charged with aggravated assault

Raymond C. Nelson, 59, Gladeview Pkwy, Stone Mountain, was arrested December 13 and charged with driving while license suspended, registration and license requirement

Jacop C. Pickens, 20, Moss Road, Covington, was arrested December 10 and charged held for other agency

James D. Turner, 26, Defoor Village, Atlanta, was arrested December 11 and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession or sale of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen goods

Ryant O. Weaver, 35, Mountain View, Covington, was arrested December 14 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation

Jonathan G. Williams, 37, Alcovy Station Road, Covington, was arrested December 13 and charged with parole violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

D’Andre N. Hodge, 19, Sterling Lake, Covington, was arrested December 14 and charge with affixing tint to windows or windshields, failure to signal when turning, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and speeding 24 to 34 over.