Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 14, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
Jamie T. Alford, 40, Emory St, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with driving on divided highways crossing, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, speeding, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway and wrong class of driver’s license
Raleigh D. Anderson, 30, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation
Henry D. Arnold, 43, Calhoun St Prison, Calhoun was arrested December 7 and charged with back for court
Jose F. Avalos, 22, Landola Dr, Conyers was arrested December 7 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, no proof of insurance, no tail lights, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine
Travis M. Bayne, 32, Cranford Ct, Lithonia was arrested December 7 and charged with forgery
Razie E. Brown, 31, Misty Waters, Decatur was arrested December 4 and charged with probation violation
Sheree L. Brown, 37, Barshay Dr, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with driving while license suspended
Lorene M. Browne, 19, Oakley Commons, Union City was arrested December 5 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Jenny L. Buchanan, 32, Deerfield Farms, Monticello was arrested December 9 and charged with hold for another agency
Amanda R. Clark, 42, Staci Dr, Greensboro was arrested December 10 and charged with probation violation
Caleb C. Clark, 23, Little River Rd, Newborn was arrested December 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children
Oceanus S. Collins, 30, Martin Luther King Jr, Eatonton was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation
Justin J. Davis, 33, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with criminal trespass
Travis L. Davis, 52, Highway 280, Cobb was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation
Brandon L. Edward, 38, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with receipt, possession of transport of fire arm and theft by deception
Kevin L. Faber, 43, Francis Rd, Conyers was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation
Corey A. Flood, 37, Winter Ln, Jonesboro was arrested December 10 and charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking
Jahleel M. Frost, 18, Dairyland, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
Brandon L. Fulcher, 44, Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with escape
Candace V. Graham, 35, Pinewood Dr, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with battery
Jacqueline L. Gore, 54, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 hold for another agency
Brent D. Hansen, 54, Freeman Dr, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with discharging firearm while under influence, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of fire arm
Drew W. Hendry, 22, Ramal Ct, Conyers was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation
Natalie A. Henry, 40, Wilson Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation
Natalie A. Henry, 40, Wilson Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with simple assault
Royal A. Hunter, 18, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery
Alicia S. Jordan, 58, McGiboney Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with simple battery
Amanda M. Kaigler, 32, Stone creek Way, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with simple battery
Jasmine D. Kemp, 29, Berkshire Trace, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency and simple battery
Brandon J. Lackey, 32, Meadow Wood Dr, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with simple battery
Jamarion I. Little, 18, Winchester Dr, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with battery
Ange M. Mathis, 39, Forest Dr, Covington was arrested December 6 hold for another agency
Derrick L. Mathis, 50, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested December 7 and charged with battery
LeeAn Massey, 41, Dove Landing, Social Circle was arrested December 7 and charged with court sentenced
Elijah O. McClendon, 21, Emory Way, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and probation violation
Lori A. Millwood, 55, Stowe Rd, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with simple battery
Amani Q. Mosley, 26, Oak Terrance Dr, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Chalin Oljira, 43, Aldridge Ct, Suwanee was arrested December 7 and dui and improper lane usage
Michael S. Dean-Peavy, 44, Loving Rd, Morganton was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation
Darriquez B. Perry, 24, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with disorderly, probation violation, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Nichole T. Dunrod-Potter, 40, Ella Dr, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with battery
Terri L. Rawlins, 66, Dove Point, Covington was arrested December 7 court sentenced
Samuel Rutledge, 72, Oakwood Rd, Oakwood was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation
Donald J. Schellinger, 44, Homeless, Covington was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation
Joshua L. Spangler, 33, Carriage Trace, Stockbridge was arrested December 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine
Hayly M. Spence, 20, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with incarceration order
Darrius S. Sullivan, 29, Deerfield Chase, Conyers was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear for finger printable and no brake light
Anthony Taylor, 46, Woodburn St, Jonesboro was arrested December 5 and charged with battery
Kristina J. Travis, 42, Cofer Ct, McDonough was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Rodney B. Turk, 30, Blackwell St, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with aggravated assault, probation violation, possession of fire arm and reckless conduct
Darricus T. Truner, 41, Big Valley, Stone Mountain was arrested December 6 and charged with abandonment of dependent child and failure to appear
Ennis M. Waters, 55, Dove Pointe, Social Circle was arrested December 8 and court sentenced
Madeleine E. White, 22, Dove Way, Social Circle was arrested December 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Kerry M. Wright, 42, Cashew Ct, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with probation violation
Garnel Young, Jr, 41, Ousley Ct, Decatur was arrested December 10 and charged with public drunkenness
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thomas W. Akeley, 18, Crooked Creek, Watkinsville was arrested December 7 and charged with simple assault
Jamarcus J. Bell, 26, Greenway Ln, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with no proof of insurance, possession of control substance and suspended registration
Dakippie A. Brown, 47, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with failure to appear
Frankie J. Burks, 42, South Broad St, Porterdale was arrested December 7 and charged with hold for another agency
John L. Castro, 56, Briscoe St, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with criminal trespass
Jeremy M. Daniel, 38, Cornish Mtn Rd, Covington was arrested December 5 a charged with dui and improper lane usage
Kali K. Evans, 23, Homeless was arrested December 10 and charged with battery and giving false name, address or birthdate
Lee M. Foster, 61, Branchwood Dr, Covington was arrested December 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration and operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Roxanna M. Harrison, 35, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with possession of cocaine
Rageen L. Hicks, 29, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no proof of operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Cornish A. Lawson, 30, Hillside Oak Ln, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate
Dawson E. Martin, 19, Capes Dr, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages
Derek D. Norris, 62, Hudson St, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and removing or affixing license plate
Prestige U. Petteway, 32, Quail Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC was arrested December 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Willie Rhodes, Jr, 68, Landrem Dr, Atlanta was arrested December 4 and charged with public drunkenness
Brandon M. Robinson, 33, Kensington Pt, Lithonia was arrested December 10 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Mark B. Seabolt, 43, Almon Rd, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear
Latrevious D. Smith, 28, Mountain View, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Steven D. Smith, 46, Louise St, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with public drunkenness
Jamie L. Thomas, 48, Homeless was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law
Quincy A. Tuggle, 49, Manderly Way, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with driving while license suspended and probation violation
Jenae M. Tyner, 38, Garden Mill, Ellenwood was arrested December 7 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Charrell C. Williams, 31, Mountain View Cir, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Amber G. Wynn, 33, Kala Dr, Lithonia was arrested December 6 and charged with probation violation
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Kyle M. Dutton, 40, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with drugs not in original container, dui, improper lane usage and no seat belts
Corderia D. Lawrence, 36, Sunset St, Sparta was arrested December 10 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Carlos M. Gomez-Maya, 39, Newborn Rd, Mansfield was arrested December 6 and charged and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Richard A. Milan, 51, Old Thompson Mill Rd, Winder was arrested December 9 and charged with dui and speeding
Kashane K. Reid, 17, Tamalynn Trl, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with dui and speeding
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jarrod D. Shorter, 42, Abbey Ct, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession of cocaine