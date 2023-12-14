Newton County Jail Log, Dec. 14, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Jamie T. Alford, 40, Emory St, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with driving on divided highways crossing, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, speeding, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway and wrong class of driver’s license

Raleigh D. Anderson, 30, Windscape Dr, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation

Henry D. Arnold, 43, Calhoun St Prison, Calhoun was arrested December 7 and charged with back for court

Jose F. Avalos, 22, Landola Dr, Conyers was arrested December 7 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, no proof of insurance, no tail lights, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine

Travis M. Bayne, 32, Cranford Ct, Lithonia was arrested December 7 and charged with forgery

Razie E. Brown, 31, Misty Waters, Decatur was arrested December 4 and charged with probation violation

Sheree L. Brown, 37, Barshay Dr, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with driving while license suspended

Lorene M. Browne, 19, Oakley Commons, Union City was arrested December 5 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Jenny L. Buchanan, 32, Deerfield Farms, Monticello was arrested December 9 and charged with hold for another agency

Amanda R. Clark, 42, Staci Dr, Greensboro was arrested December 10 and charged with probation violation

Caleb C. Clark, 23, Little River Rd, Newborn was arrested December 3 and charged with battery, cruelty to children

Oceanus S. Collins, 30, Martin Luther King Jr, Eatonton was arrested December 5 and charged with probation violation

Justin J. Davis, 33, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with criminal trespass

Travis L. Davis, 52, Highway 280, Cobb was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation

Brandon L. Edward, 38, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with receipt, possession of transport of fire arm and theft by deception

Kevin L. Faber, 43, Francis Rd, Conyers was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation

Corey A. Flood, 37, Winter Ln, Jonesboro was arrested December 10 and charged with aggravated assault, theft by taking

Jahleel M. Frost, 18, Dairyland, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer

Brandon L. Fulcher, 44, Macedonia Church Rd, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with escape

Candace V. Graham, 35, Pinewood Dr, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with battery

Jacqueline L. Gore, 54, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 hold for another agency

Brent D. Hansen, 54, Freeman Dr, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with discharging firearm while under influence, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of fire arm

Drew W. Hendry, 22, Ramal Ct, Conyers was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation

Natalie A. Henry, 40, Wilson Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with probation violation

Natalie A. Henry, 40, Wilson Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with simple assault

Royal A. Hunter, 18, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with criminal trespass, simple battery

Alicia S. Jordan, 58, McGiboney Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with simple battery

Amanda M. Kaigler, 32, Stone creek Way, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with simple battery

Jasmine D. Kemp, 29, Berkshire Trace, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency and simple battery

Brandon J. Lackey, 32, Meadow Wood Dr, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with simple battery

Jamarion I. Little, 18, Winchester Dr, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with battery

Ange M. Mathis, 39, Forest Dr, Covington was arrested December 6 hold for another agency

Derrick L. Mathis, 50, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested December 7 and charged with battery

LeeAn Massey, 41, Dove Landing, Social Circle was arrested December 7 and charged with court sentenced

Elijah O. McClendon, 21, Emory Way, Oxford was arrested December 5 and charged with driving while license suspended, no proof of insurance and probation violation

Lori A. Millwood, 55, Stowe Rd, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with simple battery

Amani Q. Mosley, 26, Oak Terrance Dr, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Chalin Oljira, 43, Aldridge Ct, Suwanee was arrested December 7 and dui and improper lane usage

Michael S. Dean-Peavy, 44, Loving Rd, Morganton was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation

Darriquez B. Perry, 24, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with disorderly, probation violation, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Nichole T. Dunrod-Potter, 40, Ella Dr, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with battery

Terri L. Rawlins, 66, Dove Point, Covington was arrested December 7 court sentenced

Samuel Rutledge, 72, Oakwood Rd, Oakwood was arrested December 7 and charged with probation violation

Donald J. Schellinger, 44, Homeless, Covington was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation

Joshua L. Spangler, 33, Carriage Trace, Stockbridge was arrested December 8 and charged with driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine

Hayly M. Spence, 20, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington was arrested December 3 and charged with incarceration order

Darrius S. Sullivan, 29, Deerfield Chase, Conyers was arrested December 6 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear for finger printable and no brake light

Anthony Taylor, 46, Woodburn St, Jonesboro was arrested December 5 and charged with battery

Kristina J. Travis, 42, Cofer Ct, McDonough was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Rodney B. Turk, 30, Blackwell St, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with aggravated assault, probation violation, possession of fire arm and reckless conduct

Darricus T. Truner, 41, Big Valley, Stone Mountain was arrested December 6 and charged with abandonment of dependent child and failure to appear

Ennis M. Waters, 55, Dove Pointe, Social Circle was arrested December 8 and court sentenced

Madeleine E. White, 22, Dove Way, Social Circle was arrested December 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Kerry M. Wright, 42, Cashew Ct, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with probation violation

Garnel Young, Jr, 41, Ousley Ct, Decatur was arrested December 10 and charged with public drunkenness

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thomas W. Akeley, 18, Crooked Creek, Watkinsville was arrested December 7 and charged with simple assault

Jamarcus J. Bell, 26, Greenway Ln, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with no proof of insurance, possession of control substance and suspended registration

Dakippie A. Brown, 47, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with failure to appear

Frankie J. Burks, 42, South Broad St, Porterdale was arrested December 7 and charged with hold for another agency

John L. Castro, 56, Briscoe St, Covington was arrested December 10 and charged with criminal trespass

Jeremy M. Daniel, 38, Cornish Mtn Rd, Covington was arrested December 5 a charged with dui and improper lane usage

Kali K. Evans, 23, Homeless was arrested December 10 and charged with battery and giving false name, address or birthdate

Lee M. Foster, 61, Branchwood Dr, Covington was arrested December 8 and charged with driving while license suspended, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Roxanna M. Harrison, 35, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with possession of cocaine

Rageen L. Hicks, 29, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, no proof of operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Cornish A. Lawson, 30, Hillside Oak Ln, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with driving while license suspended, operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Dawson E. Martin, 19, Capes Dr, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages

Derek D. Norris, 62, Hudson St, Covington was arrested December 4 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges and removing or affixing license plate

Prestige U. Petteway, 32, Quail Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC was arrested December 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Willie Rhodes, Jr, 68, Landrem Dr, Atlanta was arrested December 4 and charged with public drunkenness

Brandon M. Robinson, 33, Kensington Pt, Lithonia was arrested December 10 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Mark B. Seabolt, 43, Almon Rd, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with failure to appear

Latrevious D. Smith, 28, Mountain View, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Steven D. Smith, 46, Louise St, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with public drunkenness

Jamie L. Thomas, 48, Homeless was arrested December 8 and charged with probation violation, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law

Quincy A. Tuggle, 49, Manderly Way, Covington was arrested December 7 and charged with driving while license suspended and probation violation

Jenae M. Tyner, 38, Garden Mill, Ellenwood was arrested December 7 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Charrell C. Williams, 31, Mountain View Cir, Covington was arrested December 6 and charged with purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Amber G. Wynn, 33, Kala Dr, Lithonia was arrested December 6 and charged with probation violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Kyle M. Dutton, 40, Henderson Mill Rd, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with drugs not in original container, dui, improper lane usage and no seat belts

Corderia D. Lawrence, 36, Sunset St, Sparta was arrested December 10 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Carlos M. Gomez-Maya, 39, Newborn Rd, Mansfield was arrested December 6 and charged and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Richard A. Milan, 51, Old Thompson Mill Rd, Winder was arrested December 9 and charged with dui and speeding

Kashane K. Reid, 17, Tamalynn Trl, Covington was arrested December 9 and charged with dui and speeding

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jarrod D. Shorter, 42, Abbey Ct, Covington was arrested December 5 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession of cocaine