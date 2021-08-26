Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 25, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jeffery Lewis Beans Jr, 25, Elizabeth Trace, Rex, was arrested August 18 and charged with probation violation

Anthony Andrew Aberdenn-Branch, 29, Old Covington Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 20 and charged with probation violation

Michael Wayne Browder, 52, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with failure to appear

Jonathon Deron Brown, 48, Church Street, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Alvin Chase Chambers, 36, Cope Court, Covington, was arrested August 24 back for court

Sharifa Monique Chambers, 39, Robin Rd, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with deposit account fraud

Shavonta Queyonia Cole, 29, Mabry Farm Ct, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with DUI and speeding

Johnny Mitchell Cowart, Jr, 42, Pine Long Way, Buford, was arrested August 19 back for court

Liston Kenron Desouza, 48, Flowers Drive, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with parole violation

Alton Perry Decquir III, 19, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with no seat belt, possession and carrying concealed weapon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Shereaka Nashay Desouza, 46, Flower Dr, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Ebony Quira Etheridge, 33, Holmes Court, Covington, was arrested August 20 and court sentenced 48 hrs.

Amanda Kathleen Goins, 38, Pebble Ct, Columbus, was arrested August 23 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and DUI

Bethany Ann Golden, 24, County Line Rd, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

William Rorigo Hernandez-Gomez, 32, 1st Ave, Greensboro, was arrested August 20 and court sentenced for fingerprintable charges

Rachellea Hamilton, 39, Hazelbrand Rd, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with giving false name, possession of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule iv, probation violation and trafficking methamphetamine

James Donald Hogan, 31, Hwy 42, Jenkinsburg, was arrested August 18 and charged with no proof of insurance, reckless driving and 5year annual plate

Joel Thomas Hughes, 56, Broach Rd, Monroe, was arrested August 20 and court sentenced 48 hours

Wayne Anthony Hughes, 56, Wilkes Co, Washington, was arrested August 18 and charged with probation violation and back for court

James Richard Ingram III, 30, Brighton Dr, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with probation violation

Larry Willie James, 62, Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charge with parole violation

Cornelius Jose Landburg, 48, Greenville Circle, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness

Shawn Daniel Modarell, 48, Hoglen Drive was arrested August 18 and charged with aggravated assault

Joshua Allen Mcberry, 34, homeless, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation

Wayne Lenard McKinley, 34, Turnberry Place, Lithonia, was arrested August 18 and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance

Angela Lee Nelson, 49, Ventura St, Statham, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation

Jerrin Jerron Patton, 32, Overland Trail, Snellville, was arrested August 23 and court sentenced 28 days

Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 35. Broken Branch, Covington, was arrested August 18 and charged with probation violation

Vashanon Dasha Robinson, 43, Briar Hill Lane, Conyers, was arrested August 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear bench warrant superior court, hit and run, improper lane usage and probation violation

Mark Anthony Rodgers, 27, Howell Dr, Locust Grove, was arrested August 18 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance

Crystal Lyn Silsbee, 33, George Cannon Rd, Box Springs, was arrested August 18 and court sentenced 30 days

Steven Cadet Smith, Jr, Magnolia St, Porterdale, was arrested August 24 and charged with aggravated assault and violation of bond order

Ashley Reid Strawn, 34, County Rd, Mansfield, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation

Aliyah Marie Terrell, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with failure to b/w NCSO

Darren Ray Waddell, 38, Odom St, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine

Carson Daniel Witzel, 19, Shellbark Dr, McDonough, was arrested August 23 and charged with theft by taking

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jibraan Abdurahman Ahmad, 27, Hometowne, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts

Trevar Darrell Brawner, 37, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and open container

Equonda Shantai Brown, 37, Breadwood Trace, Ellenwood, was arrested August 21 and charged with disorderly conduct

Hernandez Emetrio Castizo, 45 Alcovy Rd, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with driving without a valid license

Nashia Lorraine Callum, 29, Tony Valley Dr, Conyers, was arrested August 19 and charged with contempt of court

Amy Susanne Echols, 46, Thrash St, Covington, was arrested August 20 and held for other agency

Jamie Galvan, 38, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle, was arrested August 22 and charged with DUI and vehicle turning left

Johnny Michael Gilbert, 43, Church Way, Loganville, was arrested August 18 and charged driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property

Ja’Quon O’Neil Hill, 21, Eastern Sunrise Ln, Decatur, was arrested August 21 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Keoki Jamil Livingston, 33, Walnut St, Covington, was arrested August 20 and held for other agency

Jermaine Antonio Lopez, 37, Hidden Branch Way, Covington, was arrested August 18 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, stop signs and yield signs an too fast for conditions

Bryant Keith Molley, 25, Tony Valley Dr, Conyers, was arrested August 19 and charged with failure to appear

Jose Daniel Sanchez- Rivera, 39, Henderson, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and probation violation

Vincent Stephenson, 53, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with criminal trespass

Travious Vernon Watson, 24, Goshawk Walk, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with DUI

Randy Lyne Venable, 35, Mount Zion Rd, Oxford, was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation

Christopher Jerrod Williams, 44, Lackey St, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with aggravated assault

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Derek Ryan Claborn, West Sycamore Ct, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with probation violation

Jacob Taylor Hendrix, 24, Aspen Circle, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Danny Peters, 69, Emerson Trail, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with hit and run

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wesley Devon Cutter, 22, Hemlock St, Porterdale, was arrested August 22 and charged with failure to appear

Jason Lee Driver, 41, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, probation violation, theft by taking

MCDONOUGH POLICE DEPARTMENT

Derrevna Montavious Smith, 28, Rock House Rd, Thompson, was arrested August 19 and house for other agency

JASPER COUNTY

Dean Gibson Kilby, 64, Jasper County, was arrested August 19 and housed for other agency