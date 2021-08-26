Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 25, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jeffery Lewis Beans Jr, 25, Elizabeth Trace, Rex, was arrested August 18 and charged with probation violation
Anthony Andrew Aberdenn-Branch, 29, Old Covington Rd, Conyers, was arrested August 20 and charged with probation violation
Michael Wayne Browder, 52, Hwy 212, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with failure to appear
Jonathon Deron Brown, 48, Church Street, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Alvin Chase Chambers, 36, Cope Court, Covington, was arrested August 24 back for court
Sharifa Monique Chambers, 39, Robin Rd, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with deposit account fraud
Shavonta Queyonia Cole, 29, Mabry Farm Ct, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with DUI and speeding
Johnny Mitchell Cowart, Jr, 42, Pine Long Way, Buford, was arrested August 19 back for court
Liston Kenron Desouza, 48, Flowers Drive, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with parole violation
Alton Perry Decquir III, 19, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with no seat belt, possession and carrying concealed weapon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Shereaka Nashay Desouza, 46, Flower Dr, Covington, was arrested August 21 and charged with battery and cruelty to children
Ebony Quira Etheridge, 33, Holmes Court, Covington, was arrested August 20 and court sentenced 48 hrs.
Amanda Kathleen Goins, 38, Pebble Ct, Columbus, was arrested August 23 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device and DUI
Bethany Ann Golden, 24, County Line Rd, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with simple battery and terroristic threats and acts
William Rorigo Hernandez-Gomez, 32, 1st Ave, Greensboro, was arrested August 20 and court sentenced for fingerprintable charges
Rachellea Hamilton, 39, Hazelbrand Rd, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with giving false name, possession of drug related object, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule iv, probation violation and trafficking methamphetamine
James Donald Hogan, 31, Hwy 42, Jenkinsburg, was arrested August 18 and charged with no proof of insurance, reckless driving and 5year annual plate
Joel Thomas Hughes, 56, Broach Rd, Monroe, was arrested August 20 and court sentenced 48 hours
Wayne Anthony Hughes, 56, Wilkes Co, Washington, was arrested August 18 and charged with probation violation and back for court
James Richard Ingram III, 30, Brighton Dr, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with probation violation
Larry Willie James, 62, Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charge with parole violation
Cornelius Jose Landburg, 48, Greenville Circle, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness
Shawn Daniel Modarell, 48, Hoglen Drive was arrested August 18 and charged with aggravated assault
Joshua Allen Mcberry, 34, homeless, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation
Wayne Lenard McKinley, 34, Turnberry Place, Lithonia, was arrested August 18 and charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance
Angela Lee Nelson, 49, Ventura St, Statham, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation
Jerrin Jerron Patton, 32, Overland Trail, Snellville, was arrested August 23 and court sentenced 28 days
Jeremy Quintez Pullins, 35. Broken Branch, Covington, was arrested August 18 and charged with probation violation
Vashanon Dasha Robinson, 43, Briar Hill Lane, Conyers, was arrested August 24 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear bench warrant superior court, hit and run, improper lane usage and probation violation
Mark Anthony Rodgers, 27, Howell Dr, Locust Grove, was arrested August 18 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and no proof of insurance
Crystal Lyn Silsbee, 33, George Cannon Rd, Box Springs, was arrested August 18 and court sentenced 30 days
Steven Cadet Smith, Jr, Magnolia St, Porterdale, was arrested August 24 and charged with aggravated assault and violation of bond order
Ashley Reid Strawn, 34, County Rd, Mansfield, was arrested August 24 and charged with probation violation
Aliyah Marie Terrell, 18, Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with failure to b/w NCSO
Darren Ray Waddell, 38, Odom St, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine
Carson Daniel Witzel, 19, Shellbark Dr, McDonough, was arrested August 23 and charged with theft by taking
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jibraan Abdurahman Ahmad, 27, Hometowne, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts
Trevar Darrell Brawner, 37, Settlers Grove, Covington, was arrested August 19 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and open container
Equonda Shantai Brown, 37, Breadwood Trace, Ellenwood, was arrested August 21 and charged with disorderly conduct
Hernandez Emetrio Castizo, 45 Alcovy Rd, Covington, was arrested August 24 and charged with driving without a valid license
Nashia Lorraine Callum, 29, Tony Valley Dr, Conyers, was arrested August 19 and charged with contempt of court
Amy Susanne Echols, 46, Thrash St, Covington, was arrested August 20 and held for other agency
Jamie Galvan, 38, Cherokee Rd, Social Circle, was arrested August 22 and charged with DUI and vehicle turning left
Johnny Michael Gilbert, 43, Church Way, Loganville, was arrested August 18 and charged driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property
Ja’Quon O’Neil Hill, 21, Eastern Sunrise Ln, Decatur, was arrested August 21 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana
Keoki Jamil Livingston, 33, Walnut St, Covington, was arrested August 20 and held for other agency
Jermaine Antonio Lopez, 37, Hidden Branch Way, Covington, was arrested August 18 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, stop signs and yield signs an too fast for conditions
Bryant Keith Molley, 25, Tony Valley Dr, Conyers, was arrested August 19 and charged with failure to appear
Jose Daniel Sanchez- Rivera, 39, Henderson, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and probation violation
Vincent Stephenson, 53, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with criminal trespass
Travious Vernon Watson, 24, Goshawk Walk, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with DUI
Randy Lyne Venable, 35, Mount Zion Rd, Oxford, was arrested August 23 and charged with probation violation
Christopher Jerrod Williams, 44, Lackey St, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with aggravated assault
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Derek Ryan Claborn, West Sycamore Ct, Covington, was arrested August 22 and charged with probation violation
Jacob Taylor Hendrix, 24, Aspen Circle, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Danny Peters, 69, Emerson Trail, Covington, was arrested August 23 and charged with hit and run
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wesley Devon Cutter, 22, Hemlock St, Porterdale, was arrested August 22 and charged with failure to appear
Jason Lee Driver, 41, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested August 20 and charged with criminal trespass, loitering or prowling, probation violation, theft by taking
MCDONOUGH POLICE DEPARTMENT
Derrevna Montavious Smith, 28, Rock House Rd, Thompson, was arrested August 19 and house for other agency
JASPER COUNTY
Dean Gibson Kilby, 64, Jasper County, was arrested August 19 and housed for other agency