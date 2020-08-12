Newton County Jail Log, Aug. 12, 2020

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following information is from the detention center booking files of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office:



Covington Police Department

Christopher Randolph Crews, 35, 1327 Duncan Road, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.



Cameron Stanley Dickinson, 39, Homeless, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with parole violation.

Amy Susanne Echols, 45, 9174 Thrash St., Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Jody Clifton Kneece, 43, 135 Oak Valley Drive, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with marijuana possession, less than 1 ounce, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Heroin) and possession of methamphetamine.

Brandy Louise Hines, 27, 52 Poplar St., Porterdale, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with defective equipment, improper lane usage, possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.

Zacheriah Matthew Robinson, 29, 9177 Woodhaven Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with burglary, possession of cocaine and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Caralee Ann Staples, 41, 3533 Saddle Brooke Drive, Loganville, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (Heroin) and possession of methamphetamine.

Jasper County

Cody Allen Taylor, 24, 100 Goldfinch Circle, Monticello, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office

David Lee Bates, 37, 2115 Kings Mountain Drive, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation.

Delbert Kent Boyd, 37, Homeless, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation.

Demontre Raekwon Chatman, 22, 3276 Lancing Lane, Macon, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.

David Wayne Cost, 48, 320 Pine St., Apt. 2, Athens, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation.

Harvey Alan Galloway, 54, 5082 Silverleaf Way, Aiken, S.C., was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, drug related objects, improper lane usage, marijuana possession, less than 1 ounce, possession of schedule I and II drugs (Heroin) and possession of methamphetamine.

Victor Delone Harris, Jr., 34, 100 Dayton Way, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with probation violation.

Lucky Benhur Huynh, 25, 5117 Newton Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with probation violation.

Kenneth Oneal Johnson, 54, 503 Teller Drive, Atlanta, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with probation violation (2).

Cassius Alexander Lampley, 28, 165 Flowers Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with driving without a license, probation violation, and speeding (10-14 over).

Myles Jay Lance, 28, Jackson State Prison, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with aggravated stalking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and parole violation.

Lester Landor, 32, 3999 Withrow Drive, Doraville, was back for court Aug. 11.

Terry Sirah Lawhorn, Jr., 33, 2728 Drayton Drive, Montezuma, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with probation violation.

Jose Salas Morales, 20, 2632A Country Trace, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with aggravated assault (3), battery-family violence and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Rajon Terrelle Nock, 18, 220 Mary Jane Lane, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

Jordan Christopher Parler, 28, Homeless, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with probation violation.

Scot Lewis Pippin, 47, 2316 Rockridge Road, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with probation violation.

Harold James Powell, 55, 80 Saratoga Way, Covington, was court sentenced Aug. 11.

Elizabeth Ann Smith, 26, 337 Dover Road, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with marijuana possession, less than 1 oz. and possession of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Arthur Staples, 32, 85 White Birch Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and probation violation.

Mikell Danali Strong, 17, 4274 Dellwood Drive, Macon, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime.

Julian Bernara Hightower, 27, 436 Lovejoy St., NW #201, Atlanta, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Braxton Trashon Massey, 27, 205 Trelawny Lane, Covington, was arrested Aug. 9 and held for other agency.

Richard Joseph Minor, 52, 4567 Salem Road, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with aggravated assault.

Tamara Gayle Reyneke, 59, 510 4th Ave., Covington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with DUI-4th offense and habitual violation.

Johnnie Lee Robinson, 2424 Santa Barbara Court, Conyers, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current plate/expired plate, reckless driving, speeding (10-14 over) and stop signs and yield signs.

Trevontae Daquan Shareef, 21, 140 Chandler Field Drive, Covington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with interference with custody and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Colton Lee Shivers, 31, 866B Boogers Hill Road, Oxford, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with theft by taking.

Walton County

Santario Diamante Lawrence, 29, 3977 Jack Creek Road, Monroe, was arrested Aug. 10 and held for other agency.