Newton County Jail Log, April 5, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Christopher B. Aldridge, 25, Schoals Creek, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with theft by taking
Dustin N. Aldridge, 31, Rainbow Forrest, Decatur was arrested April 4 and charged with probation violation
Jonathan D. Arwoood, 43, Highland St, Commerce was arrested April 4 back for court
Robin R. Bairefoot, 37, Deans Bridge Rd, Hepzibah was arrested March 31 and charged with failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property
Rontavius L. Banks, 26, Homeless was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear
Anthony J. Bender, 24, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with back for court
Jonathan S. Bradshaw, 58, Valley Brook Dr, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with battery
James W. Brooks, 61, Geiger St, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation
Julius A. Caesar, 46, Trelawney Circle, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with criminal trespass
Jesus Castillo-Campos, 19, Broughton Rd, Newborn was arrested April 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Christopher S. Clark, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with weekenders
Johnny C. Colclough, 42, Marco Estates, Social Circle was arrested March 31 weekender
Charlotte B. Dobbs, 43, Parker Rd, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with exceeded number of recreational vehicles on property
William D. Edwards, 64, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender
Joseph A. El, Sr, Salem Glen Way, Conyers was arrested March 31 weekender
Gerald L. Evans, 24, Fairway Trail, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with criminal trespass and cruelty to children
Dynasty T. Feltus, 18, Alcovy North Dr, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with criminal trespass
Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender
Mitchell E. Friel, 19, Barber Rd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear, unlawful conduct during 911 call and annoy/harass
Phillip S. Fuller, 67, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with driving while license suspended and dui
Cloret Gasper, 18, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Seth P. Gibby, 25, Homeless was arrested March 31 and charged with failure to appear
Clarence D. Glover, 47, Homeless was arrested April 4 and charged with probation violation
Rhonda W. Gober, 58, Macadamia Ct, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jerry L. Grier, 47, Brich St, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with weekender
Kyle S. Hall, 18, Old Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested April 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, purchase, possession of marijuana, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement
Shawn O. Hill, 39, Clarkson Rd, Hopkins was arrested April 1 and charged with weekender
Kenneth R. Hill, 33, Spring Circle, Barnesville was arrested April 3 and charged with theft by taking
Jonathan R. Hillan, 30, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana and unlawful purchase possession 20 oz or less
Quintance C. Horton, 38, Cedar Park Way, Stone Mountain was arrested March 31 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Zachary J. Hudson, 19, Linsdey Way, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with theft by taking
Brandon J. Hughes, 25, Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation
Sondray L. Jasper, 30, Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers was arrested March 29 superior court arrest order
Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested March 31 weekender
Mia A. Jefferson, 26, Sockwell Rd, Oxford was arrested March 30 and charged with false report of a crime
Julian G. Joyner, 26, Mall of Georgia was arrested March 30 weekender
Caesar A. Julius, 46, Radcliffe Trac, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with criminal trespass
Kevin L. Lester, 42, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with probation violation
Laquan H. Lucas, 36, Chapel Hill, Marietta was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear
Isaiah D. Martinez, 19, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by taking
Ashley N. Mccannon, 22, South broad St, Monroe was arrested April 4 back for court
Yolanda R. Oglesby, 53, Rockbridge Rd, Conyers was arrested April 3 and charged with probation violation
Jeffery S. Mcdowell, 50, Meadow Ln, Calhoun was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended
Eilen J. Moreno, 18, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Alisa D. Nabors, 38, Valley Dr, Conyers was arrested March 31 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children
Jourdan C. Phillips, 24, Valdosta state prison, Valdosta was arrested March 30 and back for court and probation violation
Bradley B. Roberts, 34, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested April 3 and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property
Paula Saldana, 63, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while a valid license suspended
Sherylonda D. Sanders, 32, Carroll Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear
Reginald R. Shears, 41, Palm Tree Dr, Lithonia was arrested March 30 and charged with drug not in original container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and purchase, possession or sale of marijuana
Antonio G. Shy, 38, Burnett St, Sparta was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation
Justin A. Smith, 40, Rockhaven Dr, Decatur was arrested March 28 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving w/o headlights in the dark, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Ulyssess A. Smith, 26, Gross Lake, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender
Ringo S. Stevens, 57, Dodge St was arrested March 31 and charged with probation violation
Sierra C. Stokeling, 28, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with court sentenced 36 hours
Ashley M. Taylor, 30, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with weekender
Brittney L. Taylor, 33, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford, Dr, Oxford was arrested March 31 and charged with weekender
Shedrick L. Vason, 40, Moringside Dr, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with abandonment of dependent child
Alayiah J. William, 17, Camerons Ct, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with disorderly conduct
Marcus G. Williams, 28, Avery St, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, failure to dim head lights, fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Richard L. Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested March 29 and charged with court sentenced 28 days
Anna C. Winting, 37, Johns View Court, Alpharetta was arrested March 28 and charged with dui, open container, operation of vehicle to drive on right side of the roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Tahj M. Anderson, 24, Branchwood Dr, Covington was arrested March 28 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Jesus O. Reyes-Aranda, 22, Access Rd, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with probation violation
Daron A. Burston, 19, Cory Court, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with failure to appear
Rebekah R. Carnes, 38, Heard Dr, Dawsonville was arrested March 24 and charged with failure to appear
Deandre R. Chapman, 35, Clay St, Atlanta was arrested March 24 and charged with probation violation
Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested March 24 weekenders
Johnny C. Colclough, 42, Marco Estate, Social Circle was arrested March 24 and charged with weekender
Shavonta Q. Cole, 31, Mabry Farm Ct, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with weekender
Oceanus S. Collins, 29, Martin Luther King Jr, Eatonton was arrested March 28 and charged wit aggravated assault and harassing phone calls
Oscar R. Cruz, 50, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender
William D. Edwards, 64, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender
Kaile D. Evans, 27, Camden Pl, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with probation violation
Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender
Aroldo Fonseca, 43, 22nd Ave, Nashville, TN was arrested March 24 held for another agency
Marvin A. Fraser, 30, Regal Heights Lithonia was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear
Shawn O. Hill, 39, Clarkson Rd, Hopkins was arrested March 25 weekender
Melvin L. Hight, 29, Straphinge Trail, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and probation violation, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Joe B. Hobson, 57, Livingston Lane, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, murder malice
Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, Kings St, Monroe was arrested March 24 weekender
Julian G. Joyner, 26, Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford was arrested March 23 weekender
Quantez A. Johnson, 33, Tara Creek Ct, Ellenwood was arrested March 27 and charged with probation violation
Melissa A. Joseph, 32, People St, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with probation violation
Deanna L. Loving, 60, Hollyhock Ter, Decatur was arrested March 22 and charged with DUI, fleeing to elude police officer, improper lane usage and possession of methamphetamine
Marcus C. Maddox, 38, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested March 24 and court sentenced 24 hours
Ryan K. Maxwell, 33, Atla Rd, Covington was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with weekender
Jose J. Martin-Martin, 32, Ross Rd, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, hold for other agency and no brake lights
Kierra S. Murry, 30, Concepts Dr, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation
Leon L. Norman, 48, Hogue St, Atlanta was arrested March 22 and held for another agency
Oscar C. Paxton, 21, Rocklon Dr, Lilburn was arrested March 24 court sentenced 3 days
Michael H. Perren, 24, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while license suspended
Nathan N. Potter, 40, Brain Ave, Lexington, KY was arrested March 28 and charged with child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and criminal attempt to commit felony
Eric B. Randolph, 32, Oliva Cir, Macon was arrested March 22 and charged with probation violation
Quincy L. Reid, 42, Oak Ridge Ct, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with simple battery
Amy D. Rewis, 47, Bay Creek Church Rd, Loganville was arrested March 24 and court sentenced
Curtis E. Russell, 46, Tosanno Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with simple batter
Anton L. Russell, 41, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation
Miguel A. Genchi-Simon, 30, Valley Brooke Xing, Scottsdale was arrested March 22 and charged with driving w/o valid license
Terry L. Stanley, 57, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Michael G. Stevenson, 41, Jackson St, Locust Grove was arrested March 28 and hold for another agency
Stan W. Summers, 59, Parr Farm Rd, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with simple battery
Ashley M. Taylor, 30, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender
Brittney L. Taylor, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender
Thomas A. Tate, Jr, 31, Johnson St Prison was arrested March 24 and charged with loitering or prowling
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested March 24 weekender
Jennifer L. Walters, 42, Falcon Ridge, Newborn was arrested March 25 held for another agency
Joyclyn L. Weaver, 32, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear
Ethan J. Williams, 17, Creek View Blvd, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while license suspended
David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 weekender
Ledrew J. Bigby, 52, Stokewood Ave, Atlanta was arrested March 17 weekender
Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender
Shavonta Q. Cole, 31, Marby Farm Ct, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender
Miguel A. Cosme, 23, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested March 18 and hold for another agency
Robert A. Delong, 26, Parker Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 held for another agency
Michael A. Dempsey, 23, Gold Finch Circle, Monticello was arrested March 21 back for court
Dean G. Duffee, 57, Rosser Rd, Covington was arrested March 16 hold for another agency
William D. Edwards, 64, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with weekender
Marquell D. Evans, 23, Wallace Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz, possession and use of drug related objects
Brain C. Fleming, 46, Galloway Rd, Covington was arrested March 15 hold for another agency
Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested March 17 weekenders
Tiffany C. Gorrell, 49, Black Tower Ct, Fayetteville, NC, was arrested March 21 and court sentenced
Jerry L. Grier, 47, Birch St, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender
Kellan B. Haas, 27, Falcon Ridge, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Joshua E. Hall, 17, Oak Manor, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with aggravated assault, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Crystal M. Hall, 42, Main St, Kimball, TN was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation
Caimen J. Hamilton, 28, Sewell Church Rd, Mansfield was arrested March 16 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and harassing phone calls
Corteny R. Hardigree, 33, Elks Club Rd, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Kelli D. Herrera, 42, Dearfield Dr, Covington was arrested March 15 and contempt of court
Jeremy W. Hill, 45, Lovingold Rd, Ringold was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation
Tammarus S. Hurst, 35, Ivy St, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with aggravated assault
Janis J. Jackson, 34, Hwy 81, Loganville was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation
Elizabeth V. Jenkins, 29, Saratoga Ct, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with court sentenced
Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested March 17 weekender
Mark A. Johnson, 35, Bear Creek Point, Mansfield was arrested March 20 and charged with probation violation, back for court
Donnie D. Ladner, 37, Homeless, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with criminal trespass
Adam Luera, 35, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle
Alexander M. Marion, 34, North Holt Ct, Conyers was arrested March 15 and charged with court sentenced 15 days
Travarus D. Mccollum, 25, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested was arrested March 16 and charged with reckless conduct
Eddie Mcfadden, 64, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers was arrested March 18 and charged with simple battery
Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested March 17 weekenders
Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender
William S. Mitchell, 47, Laurie Ln, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with back for court, probation violation
Aaron K. Montague, 49, Forbes Estate Dr, Jacksonville, NC was arrested March 18 and charged with simple battery
Khalil P. Morisset, 19, Benedict Dr, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with forgery
John R. Monk, 36, Oak Lake Dr, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Christopher F. Moon, 50, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with parole violation
Edgar Moreno, 19, Access Rd, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Billy E. Nicholson, Jr, 51, Appalachia River Rd, Madison was arrested March 18 and charged with aggravated assault
Carrington J. Oneal, 23, Brookwood Valley, Atlanta was arrested March 17 weekender
Arthur L. Owens, 77, Oak Hill Cir, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with terroristic threats and acts
Kevin F. Pacheco, 23, Access Rd, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with driving while license suspended, standards for brake lights and signal devices
Waylon R. Parker, 31, Fincher Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with battery and burglary
Julia A. Petrea, 26, Gross Lake Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Travis K. Rawlins, 33, Alcovy Trestle, Social Circle was arrested March 17 weekender
Kristin C. Rodriguez, 26, Quincy Ave, Griffin was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Estefani Rodriguez, 21, Fox Chase Ct, Conyers was arrested March 21 and charged with theft by taking
Jose J. Sauedo, 43, Collins St, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, driving w/o a license no license on file
Kadarrius K. Salter, 22, High Grove Rd, Covington was arrested March 20 and hold for another agency
Quentin J. Shelton, 43, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with weekender
Stevie B. Smith, Jr, 50, Hwy 29 South, Tuskegee, Ala., was arrested March 16 and court sentenced
Hayly M. Spence, 19, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington was arrested March 15 and charged with court sentenced incarceration order
Phillip Spearman, Jr, 22, Branch Wood Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Shameeka W. Stone, 29, Lanier Rd, Morrow was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation
Christopher B. Storey, 33, Columbus Dr, Decatur was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Brittney L. Taylor, 33, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with weekenders
Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested March 17 weekender
Johannah L. Voltaire, 26, Saint George Pl, Conyers was arrested March 21 and charged with failure to appear
James Waters, Jr, 62, Bethany Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
James D. Beasley, 57, Skyline Dr, Hampton was arrested March 31 and charged with defective equipment and dui
Diamond M. Candler, 39, Maple Dr, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with criminal damage to property
Jamyra A. Cook, 28, Walden Brook Dr, Lithonia was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance
Richard E. Eiland, 43, Kindall Ln, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear and no proof of insurance
Stephanie L. Flint, 37, Loyd Rd, Mansfield was arrested March 28 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation
Domonique F. Gaither, 32, Greenway Ln, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with reckless conduct
Curtis L. Goss, Jr, 38, Homeless was arrested April 3 and charged with criminal trespass and possession and use of drug related object
Montreal D. Gray, 32, Tulip Polar Way, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with disorderly conduct
Timethian T. Grier, 39, Dylan Downs Ct, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with no proof of insurance
Takisha L. Holsey, 44, Hollywood Dr, Atlanta was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation
Thomas A. Isbell, 50, Alcovy North Dr, Mansfield was arrested March 29 and charged with failure to appear
De’Naya A. Johnson, 20, Town Center Blvd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with battery
Cody D. Lockhard, 31, Meadow n, Calhoun was arrested March 30 and held for another agency
Shawn T. Okeefe, 39, Old Atlanta Hwy, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with parole violation
Drew A. Parrott, 25, Erskine Rd, Monticello was arrested March 31 and charged with driving in circular or zigzag laying drags and dui
Valerie M. Perkins, 31, Clark St, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with failure to appear
Kristina L. Porter, 42, Oakland Circle, McDonough was arrested April 3 and charged with driving while license suspended and suspended revoked or canceled registration
Danyelle K. Headley-Sealy, 26, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Michael A. Shiver, 42, Crainesvw, Covington was arrested April 1 driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign
Antoine E. Smith, 22, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with aggravated stalking, violation of bond condition
Tanesheia K. Stanley, 26, Greenway Ln, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with willful obstruction law enforcement
Robert L. Tyson, 36, Caney Fork Circle, Braselton was arrested April 02 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield right of way
Jasmine O. Williams, 17, Parklake Dr, Atlanta was arrested March 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Danielle A. Wooten, 28, Campbell Rd, Atlanta was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding
Shaquanda S. Allen, 33, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with criminal trespass, false imprisonment
Jessica M. Beckford, 30, Maxie Ct, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with disorderly conduct
Tony L. Benton, 54, Carlton Trl, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no tail light
Debbie M. Cartledge, 44, Gum Creek Trail, Oxford was arrested March 25 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine
Franciso J. Castillo, 28, Poplar Ridge, Lawrenceville was arrested March 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, impending traffic flow and no proof of insurance
Clarence Clark, 63, Spring Valley, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Tanya Q. Clark, 22, Flat Rock, Oxford was arrested March 25 and held for another agency
Jemia S. Hawk, 33, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jason T. Hudson, 46 Lindsey Way, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with battery
Charlotte E. Jones, 32, Godfrey Rd, Eatonton was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while license suspended
Ryan K. Kemp, 45, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with public drunkenness
Arsontay S. Milton, 19, Field Crest Walk, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with criminal trespass
Yanira Ramirez, 24, Winter Dr, Summerville, SC was arrested March 22 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding
Kimberly D. Roark, 39, Campbell Rd, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with loitering or prowling
Antoine E. Smith, 22, Highgrove Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with criminal trespass
Jeanna M. Powell, 39, Turner Lake, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with failure to appear
Ihsaan T. Williams, 31, Wellington was arrested March 25 and charged with driving while license suspended and failure to stop at stop sign
Shakeisha L. Womble, 29, Covington Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with server 7 days
Brandon T. Allen, 31, Hinton Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule ii-controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission and speeding
Jibraan A. Ahmad, 29, Hometown Studio, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with failure to appear
Ronald K. Baker, 66, Thunder Fork Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness
Vachel L. Black, Jr, 27, Cecilia St, Covington was arrested March 15 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery, failure to appear for finger printable charges
Brittany S. Ellis, 36, Burns Rd, Carrolton was arrested March 19 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt and speeding
Matthew C. Hall, 43, Dry Pond Rd, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Jeremy Q. Howard, 28, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested March 15 and charged with incarceration order
Teresa A. Hunt, 56, Geffoery Ln, Oxford was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation
Flossie J. James, 66, Ashley Dr, Oxford was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation
Charles C. Johnson, 54, Homeless was arrested March 21 hold for another agency
Kathleen F. Matthews, 39, Washington St, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration
James McDonald, 69, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Shawn T. Okeefe, 38, Old Atlanta was arrested March 18 and charged with unlawful conduct during 911 call, annoy, harass molest
Amber A. Robinson, 27, Benton Wood Dr, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear for finger printable charges
John P. Reynolds, 24, Mill St, Covington was arrested March 15 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Timyra J. Smiley, 19, Hill St, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Amariyah A. Stephens, 19, Shoreline Trl, Conyers was arrested March 17 and charged with driving while license suspended and no tail lights
Raquel Jean A. Stovall, 33. Clearview Rd, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with failure to appear
Frank Taylor, Jr, 58, Labonte Pkwy, McDonough was arrested March 19 and charged with driver to use care, dui and stopping, standing or parking outside of business
Brezhae S. William, 21, Rocky Point Rd, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with shoplifting
Le’Kia N. Williams, 34, Bob White Head, Conyers was arrested March 21 and charged with DUI
Jamalious M. Wise, 20, Wyatt Rd, Monticello was arrested March 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Keith A. Winstead, 30, Eva Dr, Hampton was arrested March 21 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, possession of a schedule II-controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Imarii K. Wyckoff, 28, Gibson Way, Covington was arrested March 15 giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Travonn T. Young, 32, Trelawney Cir, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, no insurance and no seat belt
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Jeffery S. Causey, 33, Post Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested April 1 and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended and speeding
Billy M. Chandler, 60, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI and following too closely
Decorea J. Day, 30, Hunt Cliff Pl, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with criminal trespass
Judith A. Gann, 64, Spring Lake Dr, Conyers was arrested April 4 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui and open container
Deirder S. Haynes, 46, Mountain Crest, Stone Mountain was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign and one way roadway and open container
Michael L. Johnson, 31, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge, probation violation
Oran S. Moreland, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested April 1 and charged with DUI and speeding
Cornelius L. Rogers, 32, Jackie Court, Conyers was arrested April 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belts
Glenn E. Stewart, 33, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested April 1 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving while license suspended and theft by taking
William C. Wade, 40, Dorchester Dr, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights
Tyrone A. Young, 57, Westwood Dr, Covington was arrested April 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and speeding
Richard E. Jackson, 35, Jonesboro Rd, Union City was arrested March 24 and charged with alcohol in commercial vehicle, dui and open container
Yordi Soto, 19, Brown Bridge was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, license to be carried, no seat belts, stop signs and yield signs and too fast for conditions
Carl E. Squires, 59, Hwy 138, Oxford was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, following too closely and serious injury by vehicle
Gregg E. Watson, 43, Marshall Ln, Conyers was arrested March 26 and charged with driving to use due care, driving w/o a valid license, dui, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no tail light
Bridrecous L. Aiken, 31, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with drug not in original container, possession of schedule ii-controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission and speeding
Brady M. Davis, 20, Park West Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC, was arrested March 18 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession for methamphetamine and speeding
Zaire J. Dean, 35, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, DUI knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.
Bartolo Hernandez, 38, Michael Ct, Conyers was arrested driver to use due care, driving w/o a valid license, DUI, improper lane usage and open container
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Taylor N. Smith, 24, Riverhills Ct, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and cruelty to children
PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE
Michael J. Bean, 33, Stewart Rd, Monroe was arrested March 27 and charged probation violation