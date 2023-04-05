Newton County Jail Log, April 5, 2023

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Christopher B. Aldridge, 25, Schoals Creek, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with theft by taking

Dustin N. Aldridge, 31, Rainbow Forrest, Decatur was arrested April 4 and charged with probation violation

Jonathan D. Arwoood, 43, Highland St, Commerce was arrested April 4 back for court

Robin R. Bairefoot, 37, Deans Bridge Rd, Hepzibah was arrested March 31 and charged with failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property

Rontavius L. Banks, 26, Homeless was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear

Anthony J. Bender, 24, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with back for court

Jonathan S. Bradshaw, 58, Valley Brook Dr, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with battery

James W. Brooks, 61, Geiger St, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation

Julius A. Caesar, 46, Trelawney Circle, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with criminal trespass

Jesus Castillo-Campos, 19, Broughton Rd, Newborn was arrested April 4 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Christopher S. Clark, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with weekenders

Johnny C. Colclough, 42, Marco Estates, Social Circle was arrested March 31 weekender

Charlotte B. Dobbs, 43, Parker Rd, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with exceeded number of recreational vehicles on property

William D. Edwards, 64, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender

Joseph A. El, Sr, Salem Glen Way, Conyers was arrested March 31 weekender

Gerald L. Evans, 24, Fairway Trail, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with criminal trespass and cruelty to children

Dynasty T. Feltus, 18, Alcovy North Dr, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with criminal trespass

Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender

Mitchell E. Friel, 19, Barber Rd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear, unlawful conduct during 911 call and annoy/harass

Phillip S. Fuller, 67, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with driving while license suspended and dui

Cloret Gasper, 18, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Seth P. Gibby, 25, Homeless was arrested March 31 and charged with failure to appear

Clarence D. Glover, 47, Homeless was arrested April 4 and charged with probation violation

Rhonda W. Gober, 58, Macadamia Ct, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jerry L. Grier, 47, Brich St, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with weekender

Kyle S. Hall, 18, Old Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested April 1 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, purchase, possession of marijuana, speeding and willful obstruction of law enforcement

Shawn O. Hill, 39, Clarkson Rd, Hopkins was arrested April 1 and charged with weekender

Kenneth R. Hill, 33, Spring Circle, Barnesville was arrested April 3 and charged with theft by taking

Jonathan R. Hillan, 30, Rocky Plain Rd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with dui, improper lane usage, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana and unlawful purchase possession 20 oz or less

Quintance C. Horton, 38, Cedar Park Way, Stone Mountain was arrested March 31 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Zachary J. Hudson, 19, Linsdey Way, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with theft by taking

Brandon J. Hughes, 25, Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation

Sondray L. Jasper, 30, Harvest Grove Ln, Conyers was arrested March 29 superior court arrest order

Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested March 31 weekender

Mia A. Jefferson, 26, Sockwell Rd, Oxford was arrested March 30 and charged with false report of a crime

Julian G. Joyner, 26, Mall of Georgia was arrested March 30 weekender

Caesar A. Julius, 46, Radcliffe Trac, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with criminal trespass

Kevin L. Lester, 42, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with probation violation

Laquan H. Lucas, 36, Chapel Hill, Marietta was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear

Isaiah D. Martinez, 19, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and theft by taking

Ashley N. Mccannon, 22, South broad St, Monroe was arrested April 4 back for court

Yolanda R. Oglesby, 53, Rockbridge Rd, Conyers was arrested April 3 and charged with probation violation

Jeffery S. Mcdowell, 50, Meadow Ln, Calhoun was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended

Eilen J. Moreno, 18, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Alisa D. Nabors, 38, Valley Dr, Conyers was arrested March 31 and charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children

Jourdan C. Phillips, 24, Valdosta state prison, Valdosta was arrested March 30 and back for court and probation violation

Bradley B. Roberts, 34, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested April 3 and charged with burglary and criminal damage to property

Paula Saldana, 63, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while a valid license suspended

Sherylonda D. Sanders, 32, Carroll Dr, Stone Mountain was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear

Reginald R. Shears, 41, Palm Tree Dr, Lithonia was arrested March 30 and charged with drug not in original container, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and purchase, possession or sale of marijuana

Antonio G. Shy, 38, Burnett St, Sparta was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation

Justin A. Smith, 40, Rockhaven Dr, Decatur was arrested March 28 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving w/o headlights in the dark, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Ulyssess A. Smith, 26, Gross Lake, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender

Ringo S. Stevens, 57, Dodge St was arrested March 31 and charged with probation violation

Sierra C. Stokeling, 28, Sunflower Ln, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with court sentenced 36 hours

Ashley M. Taylor, 30, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with weekender

Brittney L. Taylor, 33, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested March 31 weekender

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford, Dr, Oxford was arrested March 31 and charged with weekender

Shedrick L. Vason, 40, Moringside Dr, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Alayiah J. William, 17, Camerons Ct, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with disorderly conduct

Marcus G. Williams, 28, Avery St, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with battery, criminal trespass, cruelty to children, failure to dim head lights, fleeting or attempting to elude a police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Richard L. Williams, 57, Pitts Chapel Rd, Newborn was arrested March 29 and charged with court sentenced 28 days

Anna C. Winting, 37, Johns View Court, Alpharetta was arrested March 28 and charged with dui, open container, operation of vehicle to drive on right side of the roadway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Tahj M. Anderson, 24, Branchwood Dr, Covington was arrested March 28 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges



Jesus O. Reyes-Aranda, 22, Access Rd, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with probation violation

Daron A. Burston, 19, Cory Court, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with failure to appear

Rebekah R. Carnes, 38, Heard Dr, Dawsonville was arrested March 24 and charged with failure to appear

Deandre R. Chapman, 35, Clay St, Atlanta was arrested March 24 and charged with probation violation

Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested March 24 weekenders

Johnny C. Colclough, 42, Marco Estate, Social Circle was arrested March 24 and charged with weekender

Shavonta Q. Cole, 31, Mabry Farm Ct, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with weekender

Oceanus S. Collins, 29, Martin Luther King Jr, Eatonton was arrested March 28 and charged wit aggravated assault and harassing phone calls

Oscar R. Cruz, 50, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender

William D. Edwards, 64, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender

Kaile D. Evans, 27, Camden Pl, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with probation violation

Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender

Aroldo Fonseca, 43, 22nd Ave, Nashville, TN was arrested March 24 held for another agency

Marvin A. Fraser, 30, Regal Heights Lithonia was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear

Shawn O. Hill, 39, Clarkson Rd, Hopkins was arrested March 25 weekender

Melvin L. Hight, 29, Straphinge Trail, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and probation violation, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Joe B. Hobson, 57, Livingston Lane, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement officer, murder malice

Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, Kings St, Monroe was arrested March 24 weekender

Julian G. Joyner, 26, Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford was arrested March 23 weekender

Quantez A. Johnson, 33, Tara Creek Ct, Ellenwood was arrested March 27 and charged with probation violation

Melissa A. Joseph, 32, People St, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with probation violation

Deanna L. Loving, 60, Hollyhock Ter, Decatur was arrested March 22 and charged with DUI, fleeing to elude police officer, improper lane usage and possession of methamphetamine

Marcus C. Maddox, 38, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested March 24 and court sentenced 24 hours

Ryan K. Maxwell, 33, Atla Rd, Covington was arrested March 22 and charged with failure to appear

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with weekender

Jose J. Martin-Martin, 32, Ross Rd, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, hold for other agency and no brake lights

Kierra S. Murry, 30, Concepts Dr, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation

Leon L. Norman, 48, Hogue St, Atlanta was arrested March 22 and held for another agency

Oscar C. Paxton, 21, Rocklon Dr, Lilburn was arrested March 24 court sentenced 3 days

Michael H. Perren, 24, Mills Dr, Covington was arrested March 22 and charged with driving while license suspended

Nathan N. Potter, 40, Brain Ave, Lexington, KY was arrested March 28 and charged with child molestation, computer or electronic pornography and criminal attempt to commit felony

Eric B. Randolph, 32, Oliva Cir, Macon was arrested March 22 and charged with probation violation

Quincy L. Reid, 42, Oak Ridge Ct, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with simple battery

Amy D. Rewis, 47, Bay Creek Church Rd, Loganville was arrested March 24 and court sentenced

Curtis E. Russell, 46, Tosanno Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with simple batter

Anton L. Russell, 41, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with probation violation

Miguel A. Genchi-Simon, 30, Valley Brooke Xing, Scottsdale was arrested March 22 and charged with driving w/o valid license

Terry L. Stanley, 57, Whitehead Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Michael G. Stevenson, 41, Jackson St, Locust Grove was arrested March 28 and hold for another agency

Stan W. Summers, 59, Parr Farm Rd, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with simple battery

Ashley M. Taylor, 30, Oak Hill Rd, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender

Brittney L. Taylor, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested March 24 weekender

Thomas A. Tate, Jr, 31, Johnson St Prison was arrested March 24 and charged with loitering or prowling

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested March 24 weekender

Jennifer L. Walters, 42, Falcon Ridge, Newborn was arrested March 25 held for another agency

Joyclyn L. Weaver, 32, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear

Ethan J. Williams, 17, Creek View Blvd, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while license suspended

David N. Young, Jr, 26, Vista Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 weekender

Ledrew J. Bigby, 52, Stokewood Ave, Atlanta was arrested March 17 weekender



Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender

Shavonta Q. Cole, 31, Marby Farm Ct, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender

Miguel A. Cosme, 23, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested March 18 and hold for another agency

Robert A. Delong, 26, Parker Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 held for another agency

Michael A. Dempsey, 23, Gold Finch Circle, Monticello was arrested March 21 back for court

Dean G. Duffee, 57, Rosser Rd, Covington was arrested March 16 hold for another agency

William D. Edwards, 64, Moss Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with weekender

Marquell D. Evans, 23, Wallace Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz, possession and use of drug related objects

Brain C. Fleming, 46, Galloway Rd, Covington was arrested March 15 hold for another agency

Rosa M. Flores, 37, Lynn Dr, Covington was arrested March 17 weekenders

Tiffany C. Gorrell, 49, Black Tower Ct, Fayetteville, NC, was arrested March 21 and court sentenced

Jerry L. Grier, 47, Birch St, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender

Kellan B. Haas, 27, Falcon Ridge, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Joshua E. Hall, 17, Oak Manor, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with aggravated assault, simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Crystal M. Hall, 42, Main St, Kimball, TN was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation

Caimen J. Hamilton, 28, Sewell Church Rd, Mansfield was arrested March 16 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and harassing phone calls

Corteny R. Hardigree, 33, Elks Club Rd, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Kelli D. Herrera, 42, Dearfield Dr, Covington was arrested March 15 and contempt of court

Jeremy W. Hill, 45, Lovingold Rd, Ringold was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation

Tammarus S. Hurst, 35, Ivy St, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with aggravated assault

Janis J. Jackson, 34, Hwy 81, Loganville was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation

Elizabeth V. Jenkins, 29, Saratoga Ct, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with court sentenced

Parrish R. Jenkins, 34, King St, Monroe was arrested March 17 weekender

Mark A. Johnson, 35, Bear Creek Point, Mansfield was arrested March 20 and charged with probation violation, back for court

Donnie D. Ladner, 37, Homeless, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with criminal trespass

Adam Luera, 35, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle

Alexander M. Marion, 34, North Holt Ct, Conyers was arrested March 15 and charged with court sentenced 15 days

Travarus D. Mccollum, 25, Allen Dr, Covington was arrested was arrested March 16 and charged with reckless conduct

Eddie Mcfadden, 64, Greenleaf Rd, Conyers was arrested March 18 and charged with simple battery

Jason W. Meeler, 44, Stewart Hollow Ln, Covington was arrested March 17 weekenders

Christopher M. Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender

William S. Mitchell, 47, Laurie Ln, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with back for court, probation violation

Aaron K. Montague, 49, Forbes Estate Dr, Jacksonville, NC was arrested March 18 and charged with simple battery

Khalil P. Morisset, 19, Benedict Dr, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with forgery

John R. Monk, 36, Oak Lake Dr, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Christopher F. Moon, 50, Mountain Ct, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with parole violation

Edgar Moreno, 19, Access Rd, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with criminal trespass, entering automobile or other motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Billy E. Nicholson, Jr, 51, Appalachia River Rd, Madison was arrested March 18 and charged with aggravated assault

Carrington J. Oneal, 23, Brookwood Valley, Atlanta was arrested March 17 weekender

Arthur L. Owens, 77, Oak Hill Cir, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Kevin F. Pacheco, 23, Access Rd, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with driving while license suspended, standards for brake lights and signal devices

Waylon R. Parker, 31, Fincher Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with battery and burglary

Julia A. Petrea, 26, Gross Lake Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Travis K. Rawlins, 33, Alcovy Trestle, Social Circle was arrested March 17 weekender

Kristin C. Rodriguez, 26, Quincy Ave, Griffin was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Estefani Rodriguez, 21, Fox Chase Ct, Conyers was arrested March 21 and charged with theft by taking

Jose J. Sauedo, 43, Collins St, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, driving w/o a license no license on file

Kadarrius K. Salter, 22, High Grove Rd, Covington was arrested March 20 and hold for another agency

Quentin J. Shelton, 43, Halley Ct, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with weekender

Stevie B. Smith, Jr, 50, Hwy 29 South, Tuskegee, Ala., was arrested March 16 and court sentenced

Hayly M. Spence, 19, Rocky Plains Rd, Covington was arrested March 15 and charged with court sentenced incarceration order

Phillip Spearman, Jr, 22, Branch Wood Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Shameeka W. Stone, 29, Lanier Rd, Morrow was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation

Christopher B. Storey, 33, Columbus Dr, Decatur was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Brittney L. Taylor, 33, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with weekenders

Sara B. Thompson, 35, Oxford Dr, Oxford was arrested March 17 weekender

Johannah L. Voltaire, 26, Saint George Pl, Conyers was arrested March 21 and charged with failure to appear

James Waters, Jr, 62, Bethany Rd, Covington was arrested March 17 weekender

James D. Beasley, 57, Skyline Dr, Hampton was arrested March 31 and charged with defective equipment and dui

Diamond M. Candler, 39, Maple Dr, Covington was arrested March 29 and charged with criminal damage to property

Jamyra A. Cook, 28, Walden Brook Dr, Lithonia was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance

Richard E. Eiland, 43, Kindall Ln, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with failure to appear and no proof of insurance

Stephanie L. Flint, 37, Loyd Rd, Mansfield was arrested March 28 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation

Domonique F. Gaither, 32, Greenway Ln, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with reckless conduct

Curtis L. Goss, Jr, 38, Homeless was arrested April 3 and charged with criminal trespass and possession and use of drug related object

Montreal D. Gray, 32, Tulip Polar Way, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with disorderly conduct

Timethian T. Grier, 39, Dylan Downs Ct, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with no proof of insurance



Takisha L. Holsey, 44, Hollywood Dr, Atlanta was arrested March 30 and charged with probation violation

Thomas A. Isbell, 50, Alcovy North Dr, Mansfield was arrested March 29 and charged with failure to appear

De’Naya A. Johnson, 20, Town Center Blvd, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with battery

Cody D. Lockhard, 31, Meadow n, Calhoun was arrested March 30 and held for another agency

Shawn T. Okeefe, 39, Old Atlanta Hwy, Covington was arrested April 3 and charged with parole violation

Drew A. Parrott, 25, Erskine Rd, Monticello was arrested March 31 and charged with driving in circular or zigzag laying drags and dui

Valerie M. Perkins, 31, Clark St, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with failure to appear

Kristina L. Porter, 42, Oakland Circle, McDonough was arrested April 3 and charged with driving while license suspended and suspended revoked or canceled registration

Danyelle K. Headley-Sealy, 26, Creekview Blvd, Covington was arrested April 2 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Michael A. Shiver, 42, Crainesvw, Covington was arrested April 1 driving while license suspended, failure to stop at stop sign

Antoine E. Smith, 22, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with aggravated stalking, violation of bond condition

Tanesheia K. Stanley, 26, Greenway Ln, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with willful obstruction law enforcement

Robert L. Tyson, 36, Caney Fork Circle, Braselton was arrested April 02 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield right of way

Jasmine O. Williams, 17, Parklake Dr, Atlanta was arrested March 29 and charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Danielle A. Wooten, 28, Campbell Rd, Atlanta was arrested March 30 and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding

Shaquanda S. Allen, 33, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with criminal trespass, false imprisonment



Jessica M. Beckford, 30, Maxie Ct, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with disorderly conduct

Tony L. Benton, 54, Carlton Trl, Covington was arrested March 27 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no tail light

Debbie M. Cartledge, 44, Gum Creek Trail, Oxford was arrested March 25 and charged with operation of vehicle w/o current plate, possession of methamphetamine

Franciso J. Castillo, 28, Poplar Ridge, Lawrenceville was arrested March 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, impending traffic flow and no proof of insurance

Clarence Clark, 63, Spring Valley, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Tanya Q. Clark, 22, Flat Rock, Oxford was arrested March 25 and held for another agency

Jemia S. Hawk, 33, Hwy 162, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jason T. Hudson, 46 Lindsey Way, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with battery

Charlotte E. Jones, 32, Godfrey Rd, Eatonton was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while license suspended

Ryan K. Kemp, 45, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested March 24 and charged with public drunkenness

Arsontay S. Milton, 19, Field Crest Walk, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with criminal trespass

Yanira Ramirez, 24, Winter Dr, Summerville, SC was arrested March 22 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding

Kimberly D. Roark, 39, Campbell Rd, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with loitering or prowling

Antoine E. Smith, 22, Highgrove Dr, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with criminal trespass

Jeanna M. Powell, 39, Turner Lake, Covington was arrested March 26 and charged with failure to appear

Ihsaan T. Williams, 31, Wellington was arrested March 25 and charged with driving while license suspended and failure to stop at stop sign

Shakeisha L. Womble, 29, Covington Bypass Rd, Covington was arrested March 25 and charged with server 7 days

Brandon T. Allen, 31, Hinton Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with drugs not in original container, possession of a schedule ii-controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission and speeding



Jibraan A. Ahmad, 29, Hometown Studio, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with failure to appear

Ronald K. Baker, 66, Thunder Fork Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness

Vachel L. Black, Jr, 27, Cecilia St, Covington was arrested March 15 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery, failure to appear for finger printable charges

Brittany S. Ellis, 36, Burns Rd, Carrolton was arrested March 19 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt and speeding

Matthew C. Hall, 43, Dry Pond Rd, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jeremy Q. Howard, 28, Oxford Rd, Oxford was arrested March 15 and charged with incarceration order

Teresa A. Hunt, 56, Geffoery Ln, Oxford was arrested March 17 and charged with probation violation

Flossie J. James, 66, Ashley Dr, Oxford was arrested March 16 and charged with probation violation

Charles C. Johnson, 54, Homeless was arrested March 21 hold for another agency

Kathleen F. Matthews, 39, Washington St, Covington was arrested March 14 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended registration

James McDonald, 69, Henderson Dr, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Shawn T. Okeefe, 38, Old Atlanta was arrested March 18 and charged with unlawful conduct during 911 call, annoy, harass molest

Amber A. Robinson, 27, Benton Wood Dr, Covington was arrested March 17 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear for finger printable charges

John P. Reynolds, 24, Mill St, Covington was arrested March 15 and charged with battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Timyra J. Smiley, 19, Hill St, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Amariyah A. Stephens, 19, Shoreline Trl, Conyers was arrested March 17 and charged with driving while license suspended and no tail lights

Raquel Jean A. Stovall, 33. Clearview Rd, Covington was arrested March 20 and charged with failure to appear

Frank Taylor, Jr, 58, Labonte Pkwy, McDonough was arrested March 19 and charged with driver to use care, dui and stopping, standing or parking outside of business

Brezhae S. William, 21, Rocky Point Rd, Covington was arrested March 18 and charged with shoplifting

Le’Kia N. Williams, 34, Bob White Head, Conyers was arrested March 21 and charged with DUI

Jamalious M. Wise, 20, Wyatt Rd, Monticello was arrested March 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Keith A. Winstead, 30, Eva Dr, Hampton was arrested March 21 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, possession of a schedule II-controlled substance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Imarii K. Wyckoff, 28, Gibson Way, Covington was arrested March 15 giving false name, address or birthdate, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Travonn T. Young, 32, Trelawney Cir, Covington was arrested March 21 and charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, no insurance and no seat belt

Jeffery S. Causey, 33, Post Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested April 1 and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended and speeding

Billy M. Chandler, 60, Roscoe Davis Rd, Monroe was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI and following too closely

Decorea J. Day, 30, Hunt Cliff Pl, Covington was arrested April 4 and charged with criminal trespass

Judith A. Gann, 64, Spring Lake Dr, Conyers was arrested April 4 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui and open container

Deirder S. Haynes, 46, Mountain Crest, Stone Mountain was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign and one way roadway and open container

Michael L. Johnson, 31, Cheyenne Dr, Covington was arrested March 30 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charge, probation violation

Oran S. Moreland, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested April 1 and charged with DUI and speeding

Cornelius L. Rogers, 32, Jackie Court, Conyers was arrested April 1 and charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belts

Glenn E. Stewart, 33, Bede Dr, Covington was arrested April 1 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, driving while license suspended and theft by taking

William C. Wade, 40, Dorchester Dr, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with DUI and driving w/o headlights

Tyrone A. Young, 57, Westwood Dr, Covington was arrested April 1 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and speeding



Richard E. Jackson, 35, Jonesboro Rd, Union City was arrested March 24 and charged with alcohol in commercial vehicle, dui and open container



Yordi Soto, 19, Brown Bridge was arrested March 26 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage, license to be carried, no seat belts, stop signs and yield signs and too fast for conditions

Carl E. Squires, 59, Hwy 138, Oxford was arrested March 24 and charged with driving while license suspended, DUI, following too closely and serious injury by vehicle

Gregg E. Watson, 43, Marshall Ln, Conyers was arrested March 26 and charged with driving to use due care, driving w/o a valid license, dui, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no tail light

Bridrecous L. Aiken, 31, Hinton Chase Pkwy, Covington was arrested March 19 and charged with drug not in original container, possession of schedule ii-controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission and speeding



Brady M. Davis, 20, Park West Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC, was arrested March 18 and charged with possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession for methamphetamine and speeding

Zaire J. Dean, 35, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested March 16 and charged with driving w/o headlights in the dark, DUI knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration and marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.

Bartolo Hernandez, 38, Michael Ct, Conyers was arrested driver to use due care, driving w/o a valid license, DUI, improper lane usage and open container

Taylor N. Smith, 24, Riverhills Ct, Covington was arrested March 31 and charged with battery, criminal damage to property and cruelty to children

Michael J. Bean, 33, Stewart Rd, Monroe was arrested March 27 and charged probation violation



