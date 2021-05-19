Newton County Jail Log, May 19, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Shequita Ramey Ansley, 431 Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Criminal trespass and Simple Assault

Cristina Leigh Banks, 36, 308 W Richardson St, Oxford, was arrested May 14 and charged with Drug Not in Original Container and Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance

Antjuan Rodriquez Battle, 37, 13174 Greywolf Lane, Covington, was arrested May 12 and held for other agency

Raymond Edward Christian, 55, 656 Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested May 13 and held for parole

Da’Von Nigel Cumberbatch, 21, 1314 Stoneleigh Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested May 17 and charged with Armed Robbery, Failure to Appear, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of Attempt to Commit Certain

Jeremy Lee Davis, 31, 10 Coker Drive, Rome, was arrested May 18 and court sentenced

Jermaine Edmond Davis, 43, 431 Kirkland Rd Apt. 1311, Covington, was arrested May 12 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, DUI, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Receipt, Possession or Transport of Fire Arm by Convicted Felon, Speeding 10-14 Over and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Catrundra Shalae Durden, 41, 434 Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Simple Battery

Joshua Bryan Epperson, 34, 33441 Hwy 20 NE, Conyers, was arrested May 17 and charged with Probation Violation

Khaliz Terveon Evans, 17, 160 Hidden Pine Drive, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery

Jeffrey Lynn George, 55, Homeless, Covington, was arrested May 18 and held for Parole Violation

Daveian Andre Greenwood, 37, 1790 Brandy Drive, Covington, was arrested May 14 and charged with Probation Violation

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested May 12 and court ordered

Justin Taylor Haye, 30, 2870 Atkinson Rd, Loganville, was arrested May 13 and order of incarceration drug court

Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, 7134 Puckett Street, Covington, was arrested May 14 and charged with Child Support Default, Back for Court, Probation Violation

Tumisha Rochelle Jefferson, 27, 170 Lakeside Point, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Battery

Brian Edward Lee, 37. 13833 Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery

Jaleen Ke’wuan Mathis, 17, 10219 S, Dinah Circle, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery

Elvia Medrano, 53, 11942 Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children

Breanna Andrea Mason, 27, 685 Barshay Drive, Covington, was arrested May 18 and charged with Theft by taking

Michael Clyde McDaniel, 46, 5119 Worsham Street, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Probation Violation

James Leslie Mcgilvray Jr, 30, 136 Killdeer Ct, Monticello, was arrested May 17 and court sentence

Joel David Nunn, 39, 169 Fryer Tuck Circle, Covington, was arrested May 14 and charged with DUI and open container

Kirk Douglas Parker, 55, 5141 Conyers St, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Battery

Jeffery Brent Ray, 39, 112 S. Johnson Street, Newborn, was arrested May 14 and charged with Interference with Custody

Raekwon Jamal Sears, 24, 2681 Westminster Ln, Conyers, was arrested May 18 and charged with Probation Violation

Trevis Antonio Sims, 46, 6124 Clane Drive, Covington, was arrested May 17 and charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Reckless Driving

Coty Allen Smith, 34, 939 Silver Dollar Rd, Milner, was arrested May 18 and charged with Simple Battery

Joshua Aaron Smith, 32, 208 Still Pine Bend, Smyrna, was arrested May 18 and charged with Battery

Thomas David Smith, 32, 904 Emory Street, Oxford, was arrested May 13 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Leangelo Derico Sullivan, 41, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested May 12 and charged with Sale of Cocaine

Crystal Nicole Taylor, 22, 1401 Hairston Rd, Atlanta, was arrested May 15 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Michael Anthony Tucker, 25, 185 Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested May 12 and court ordered

Jefferey J.W. Walker, 36, 3378 Clvemont Way, Ellenwood, was arrested May 12 and charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Trespass, Home Invasion and Possession of Fire Arm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain

Candice Latre Webb, 32, 164 Mccord St, Jackson, was arrested May 14 and charged with Simple Battery

Trinity Lamar Williams, 44, homeless, was arrested May 18 and charged with Probation Violation

Angelo Bernard Wimberly, 64, 45 Quiet Water, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Simple Battery

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

William Clay Barrett, 49, homeless, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Parole Violation

Vachel Lavon Black, 26, 10133 Settlers Grove Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Criminal Trespass

James Marques Blackwell, 34, 176 Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Aggravated assault, Probation Violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

John Langs Castro, 54, 1031 Harris Street, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Burglary

Armisha Anearette Dave, 27, 215 Winchester Drive, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Disorderly conduct

Armyah Ariel Dave, 24, 215 Chester Drive, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Cruelty to Children and Disorderly Conduct

Brad Alan Davis, 40, 133 Dove Landing, Social Circle, was arrested May 14 and charged with Public intoxication and reckless conduct

Jason Daniel Estep, 37, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Probation Violation and Theft by receiving stolen in another state

Andrea Eu’janee Johnson, 22, 9161 City Pond Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Cruelty to Children, Disorderly Conduct and Reckless Conduct

Kristin Sean Kiser, 40, 1260 Hill Pine Ln, Lawrenceville, was arrested May 17 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, exemption from duty to stop at scene or report accident, Theft by shoplifting

Jonathon Jeremy Scarberry, 134 Arrow Point Rd, Jackson, was arrested May 13 and charged with DUI and following too closely

Janet Bell Thompson, 28, 109 Cameron Way, Social Circle, was arrested May 14 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Quin Jabaros Durham, 38, 19 Poplar St, Porterdale, was arrested May 16 and charged with Driving W/o Headlights in the Dark, Driving While License Suspended, Dui, Hit and Run, Improper Lane Usage and Probation Violation

Najeem Malik Johnson, 18, 200 Mountain Lane, Covington, was arrested May 17 and charged with Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Antoinette Charis Andrews, 30, 8180 Collier Street, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Norma I Boutell, 55, 105 Hardwood Drive, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with DUI, no seat belts

Travorious Montrell Davis, 38, 126 Hardwick St, Millidgeville, was arrested May 18 and charged with Crossing State/county Guard Line with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs Without Consent, Marijuana-Possess Less Than 1 Ounce and Parole Violation

Crissy Ann Harrison, 45, 3244 Post Woods Drive Apt. G, Atlanta, was arrested May 19 and charged with Dui, Improper Lane Usage and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tiaeisha Mo’chree Bass, 25, 1724 Redan East, Lithonia, was arrested May 12 and charged with failure to appear