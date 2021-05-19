Newton County Jail Log, May 19, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Shequita Ramey Ansley, 431 Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Criminal trespass and Simple Assault
Cristina Leigh Banks, 36, 308 W Richardson St, Oxford, was arrested May 14 and charged with Drug Not in Original Container and Possession of a Schedule II Control Substance
Antjuan Rodriquez Battle, 37, 13174 Greywolf Lane, Covington, was arrested May 12 and held for other agency
Raymond Edward Christian, 55, 656 Rocky Plains Rd, Covington, was arrested May 13 and held for parole
Da’Von Nigel Cumberbatch, 21, 1314 Stoneleigh Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested May 17 and charged with Armed Robbery, Failure to Appear, and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of Attempt to Commit Certain
Jeremy Lee Davis, 31, 10 Coker Drive, Rome, was arrested May 18 and court sentenced
Jermaine Edmond Davis, 43, 431 Kirkland Rd Apt. 1311, Covington, was arrested May 12 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, DUI, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Receipt, Possession or Transport of Fire Arm by Convicted Felon, Speeding 10-14 Over and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
Catrundra Shalae Durden, 41, 434 Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Simple Battery
Joshua Bryan Epperson, 34, 33441 Hwy 20 NE, Conyers, was arrested May 17 and charged with Probation Violation
Khaliz Terveon Evans, 17, 160 Hidden Pine Drive, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery
Jeffrey Lynn George, 55, Homeless, Covington, was arrested May 18 and held for Parole Violation
Daveian Andre Greenwood, 37, 1790 Brandy Drive, Covington, was arrested May 14 and charged with Probation Violation
Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested May 12 and court ordered
Justin Taylor Haye, 30, 2870 Atkinson Rd, Loganville, was arrested May 13 and order of incarceration drug court
Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 27, 7134 Puckett Street, Covington, was arrested May 14 and charged with Child Support Default, Back for Court, Probation Violation
Tumisha Rochelle Jefferson, 27, 170 Lakeside Point, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Battery
Brian Edward Lee, 37. 13833 Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery
Jaleen Ke’wuan Mathis, 17, 10219 S, Dinah Circle, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery
Elvia Medrano, 53, 11942 Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested May 16 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children
Breanna Andrea Mason, 27, 685 Barshay Drive, Covington, was arrested May 18 and charged with Theft by taking
Michael Clyde McDaniel, 46, 5119 Worsham Street, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Probation Violation
James Leslie Mcgilvray Jr, 30, 136 Killdeer Ct, Monticello, was arrested May 17 and court sentence
Joel David Nunn, 39, 169 Fryer Tuck Circle, Covington, was arrested May 14 and charged with DUI and open container
Kirk Douglas Parker, 55, 5141 Conyers St, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Battery
Jeffery Brent Ray, 39, 112 S. Johnson Street, Newborn, was arrested May 14 and charged with Interference with Custody
Raekwon Jamal Sears, 24, 2681 Westminster Ln, Conyers, was arrested May 18 and charged with Probation Violation
Trevis Antonio Sims, 46, 6124 Clane Drive, Covington, was arrested May 17 and charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer and Reckless Driving
Coty Allen Smith, 34, 939 Silver Dollar Rd, Milner, was arrested May 18 and charged with Simple Battery
Joshua Aaron Smith, 32, 208 Still Pine Bend, Smyrna, was arrested May 18 and charged with Battery
Thomas David Smith, 32, 904 Emory Street, Oxford, was arrested May 13 and charged with Criminal Trespass, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement
Leangelo Derico Sullivan, 41, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested May 12 and charged with Sale of Cocaine
Crystal Nicole Taylor, 22, 1401 Hairston Rd, Atlanta, was arrested May 15 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Michael Anthony Tucker, 25, 185 Stone Ridge Way, Covington, was arrested May 12 and court ordered
Jefferey J.W. Walker, 36, 3378 Clvemont Way, Ellenwood, was arrested May 12 and charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Trespass, Home Invasion and Possession of Fire Arm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain
Candice Latre Webb, 32, 164 Mccord St, Jackson, was arrested May 14 and charged with Simple Battery
Trinity Lamar Williams, 44, homeless, was arrested May 18 and charged with Probation Violation
Angelo Bernard Wimberly, 64, 45 Quiet Water, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Simple Battery
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
William Clay Barrett, 49, homeless, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Parole Violation
Vachel Lavon Black, 26, 10133 Settlers Grove Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Criminal Trespass
James Marques Blackwell, 34, 176 Ellis Trail, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Aggravated assault, Probation Violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
John Langs Castro, 54, 1031 Harris Street, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with Burglary
Armisha Anearette Dave, 27, 215 Winchester Drive, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Disorderly conduct
Armyah Ariel Dave, 24, 215 Chester Drive, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Cruelty to Children and Disorderly Conduct
Brad Alan Davis, 40, 133 Dove Landing, Social Circle, was arrested May 14 and charged with Public intoxication and reckless conduct
Jason Daniel Estep, 37, 7133 Turner Lake Circle, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with Probation Violation and Theft by receiving stolen in another state
Andrea Eu’janee Johnson, 22, 9161 City Pond Rd, Covington, was arrested May 15 and charged with Cruelty to Children, Disorderly Conduct and Reckless Conduct
Kristin Sean Kiser, 40, 1260 Hill Pine Ln, Lawrenceville, was arrested May 17 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, exemption from duty to stop at scene or report accident, Theft by shoplifting
Jonathon Jeremy Scarberry, 134 Arrow Point Rd, Jackson, was arrested May 13 and charged with DUI and following too closely
Janet Bell Thompson, 28, 109 Cameron Way, Social Circle, was arrested May 14 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Quin Jabaros Durham, 38, 19 Poplar St, Porterdale, was arrested May 16 and charged with Driving W/o Headlights in the Dark, Driving While License Suspended, Dui, Hit and Run, Improper Lane Usage and Probation Violation
Najeem Malik Johnson, 18, 200 Mountain Lane, Covington, was arrested May 17 and charged with Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Antoinette Charis Andrews, 30, 8180 Collier Street, Covington, was arrested May 13 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Norma I Boutell, 55, 105 Hardwood Drive, Covington, was arrested May 11 and charged with DUI, no seat belts
Travorious Montrell Davis, 38, 126 Hardwick St, Millidgeville, was arrested May 18 and charged with Crossing State/county Guard Line with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs Without Consent, Marijuana-Possess Less Than 1 Ounce and Parole Violation
Crissy Ann Harrison, 45, 3244 Post Woods Drive Apt. G, Atlanta, was arrested May 19 and charged with Dui, Improper Lane Usage and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Tiaeisha Mo’chree Bass, 25, 1724 Redan East, Lithonia, was arrested May 12 and charged with failure to appear