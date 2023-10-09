Newton County deputies arrest person wanted out of six Georgia counties, one Alabama county

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Sept. 28, 2023, Newton County deputies arrested Wardell McClendon, age 33, of Columbus, who was wanted out of six Georgia counties and one Alabama county.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on September 28th, Newton County deputies received a hit on a black Ford F-250 heading north into Porterdale on Highway 162 in Covington, Ga. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the truck as it passed the Highway 162 and Jackson Street connector, and the truck did not come to a complete stop until it was in the Burger King parking lot off Highway 81 South.

Once the truck was stopped, deputies attempted to speak with the driver, who was noncompliant and refused to roll his window down. The driver proceeded to put the truck in reverse, making an attempt to hit the NCSO patrol vehicle, then took off, which initiated the pursuit.

The truck crossed the county line into Jasper County during the pursuit, and Newton County deputies requested assistance from Jasper County. Jasper County deputies joined the pursuit near

Bethel Church Road, and the truck driver made an attempt to hit one the deputies head-on. The deputy was able to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. Newton County deputies attempted a PIT maneuver on the truck, but it was unsuccessful due to the excessive speeding of the truck driver.

Jasper County deputies placed stop sticks on Highway 212 in an attempt to stop the truck. The stop sticks deflated three of the truck’s tires, but the driver still refused the stop. Newton County deputies attempted the PIT maneuver again in Monticello, which was successful and ended the pursuit. The pursuit ended near Forsyth Street in Monticello.

Newton County deputies arrested and charged the driver, identified as McClendon, with driving will license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor), passing on solid yellow line, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark, use of license plate to misrepresent identity of vehicle, improper lane usage, further limitations on driving on left of center of road, disobeying a traffic control device, no seat belts, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (felony), speeding, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.

At the time of the pursuit, Newton County deputies were unaware there was a juvenile in the vehicle with the driver, so deputies also charged McClendon with cruelty to children – 1st degree.

McClendon was also wanted out of Stephen County, Ga.; Russell County, Al.; Coweta, Ga.; Henry County, Ga.; Houston County, Ga.; Franklin County, Ga.; and Troup County, Ga. The charges in these counties range from fraud (felony) to concealing identity of a person (felony).

Sheriff Ezell Brown extends his gratitude to Jasper County for their assistance in this arrest.