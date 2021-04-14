Newton County Crime Log, April 14, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Franklin Demane Barrington, 31, 161 Marshall Drive, Monticello, was arrested April 7 and charged with Aggravated Assault

Javaris Jerrod Brown, 33, 7112 Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested April 9 and court sentenced

Zion Sharmar Brown, 21, 2005 Mote Road, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession Of Firearm or Knife During Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain.

Laila Ann George, 25, 521 South Steel Bridge Road, Eatonton, was arrested April 13 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested April 7 and court sentenced 1500 hours

Deahon Deason Henry, 45, 110 Daine Trail, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery

Ryan Alexander Hodge, 35, 1928 Stancrest Trail, Kennesaw, was arrested April 8 and charged with Probation Violation

Angel Lynn King, 19, 479 Richard Chapel Road, Covington, was arrested April 8 and charged with False Report of a Crime

John Garnet Mciver, 49, 285 Lakeside Point, Covington, was arrested April 9 and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts

Stephen Dean McClure, 28, 136 Laurel Lane, Social Circle, was arrested April 8 and charged with Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats and act

Jasaun Eve Moody, 20, 318 West Bonnell, Covington, was arrested April 7 and charged with injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes

Ricquorius Cantrell Patterson, 19, 295 Rosewood Circle, Covington, was arrested April 10 and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony (Burglary)

Robbie Darlyn Reagin, 31, 242 Helen Road, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with Probation Violation

Masika Milner Robinson, 37, 270 Homestead Way, Covington, was arrested April 7 and court sentenced (incarceration order)

Nicole Lynn Sales, 45, 40 Wexford Way, Covington, was arrested April 10 and charged with DUI

Brianna Katrice Stubbs, 25, 114 Mocking Bird Drive, Eatonton, was arrested April 9 court sentenced

Terri Louise Stubbs, 38, 1020 Kirkland Road #2662, Covington, was arrested April 8 and charged with Harassing Phone Calls and Terroristic Threats

Marcus Bryan Suttles, 26, 1649 Pinedale Circle, Conyers, was arrested April 13 and charged with Battery

Samuel Lee Thompson, 35, 298 Richmond Drive, Social Circle, was arrested April 9 and court sentenced 60 days

Anthony Deshawn Truss, 21, 30 Pleasant Hill Court, Covington, was arrested April 7 and held for other agency

Ramone Steven Whittaker, 27, 4402 Aldergate Drive, Decatur, was arrested April 12 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Dui and Open Container

Willis Williams, 60, 5361 Lombard Road, Ellenwood, was arrested April 13 and charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Improper Lane Usage, Reckless Conduct, Reckless Driving Speeding 45 Miles Over, and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lamont Andrew Atkinson, 35, 40 Attaway Lane, Covington, was arrested April 7 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children

Elizabeth Mercedes Bialowas, 30, 10117 Wellington Drive, Covington, was arrested Cruelty to Children, Possession of Drug Related Object and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Joshua Tristin Campilango, 22, 5170 Anglin St., Covington, was arrested April 11 and charged with Simple Battery and Disorderly Conduct

Austin Michael Davy, 22, 62 McCart Circle, Covington, was arrested April 10 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and no tail lights

Marcia Markcus Huff, 54, 100 Dartmouth Court, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with DUI, Possession of Cocaine and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer by Use of Threats or Violence

Tricia Michelle Smith, 34, 40 Pine St, Porterdale, was arrested April 13 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

William Mark Lewis, 35, 15 Emily Trace, Covington, was arrested April 8 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Marijuana-Possession less than 1 ounce, no driver’s license on person, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Probation vVolation and Reckless Driving.

WALTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kenneth Wilson, 51, homeless, was arrested April 9 and housed for other agency.