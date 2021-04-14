Newton County Crime Log, April 14, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Franklin Demane Barrington, 31, 161 Marshall Drive, Monticello, was arrested April 7 and charged with Aggravated Assault
Javaris Jerrod Brown, 33, 7112 Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested April 9 and court sentenced
Zion Sharmar Brown, 21, 2005 Mote Road, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession Of Firearm or Knife During Commission or Attempt to Commit Certain.
Laila Ann George, 25, 521 South Steel Bridge Road, Eatonton, was arrested April 13 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Eon Nathaniel Guillaume, 19, 10 Clover Valley Drive, Covington, was arrested April 7 and court sentenced 1500 hours
Deahon Deason Henry, 45, 110 Daine Trail, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Battery
Ryan Alexander Hodge, 35, 1928 Stancrest Trail, Kennesaw, was arrested April 8 and charged with Probation Violation
Angel Lynn King, 19, 479 Richard Chapel Road, Covington, was arrested April 8 and charged with False Report of a Crime
John Garnet Mciver, 49, 285 Lakeside Point, Covington, was arrested April 9 and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts
Stephen Dean McClure, 28, 136 Laurel Lane, Social Circle, was arrested April 8 and charged with Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats and act
Jasaun Eve Moody, 20, 318 West Bonnell, Covington, was arrested April 7 and charged with injuring, tearing down or destruction of mailboxes
Ricquorius Cantrell Patterson, 19, 295 Rosewood Circle, Covington, was arrested April 10 and charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony (Burglary)
Robbie Darlyn Reagin, 31, 242 Helen Road, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with Probation Violation
Masika Milner Robinson, 37, 270 Homestead Way, Covington, was arrested April 7 and court sentenced (incarceration order)
Nicole Lynn Sales, 45, 40 Wexford Way, Covington, was arrested April 10 and charged with DUI
Brianna Katrice Stubbs, 25, 114 Mocking Bird Drive, Eatonton, was arrested April 9 court sentenced
Terri Louise Stubbs, 38, 1020 Kirkland Road #2662, Covington, was arrested April 8 and charged with Harassing Phone Calls and Terroristic Threats
Marcus Bryan Suttles, 26, 1649 Pinedale Circle, Conyers, was arrested April 13 and charged with Battery
Samuel Lee Thompson, 35, 298 Richmond Drive, Social Circle, was arrested April 9 and court sentenced 60 days
Anthony Deshawn Truss, 21, 30 Pleasant Hill Court, Covington, was arrested April 7 and held for other agency
Ramone Steven Whittaker, 27, 4402 Aldergate Drive, Decatur, was arrested April 12 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Dui and Open Container
Willis Williams, 60, 5361 Lombard Road, Ellenwood, was arrested April 13 and charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Improper Lane Usage, Reckless Conduct, Reckless Driving Speeding 45 Miles Over, and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Lamont Andrew Atkinson, 35, 40 Attaway Lane, Covington, was arrested April 7 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children
Elizabeth Mercedes Bialowas, 30, 10117 Wellington Drive, Covington, was arrested Cruelty to Children, Possession of Drug Related Object and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
Joshua Tristin Campilango, 22, 5170 Anglin St., Covington, was arrested April 11 and charged with Simple Battery and Disorderly Conduct
Austin Michael Davy, 22, 62 McCart Circle, Covington, was arrested April 10 and charged with DUI, improper lane usage and no tail lights
Marcia Markcus Huff, 54, 100 Dartmouth Court, Covington, was arrested April 12 and charged with DUI, Possession of Cocaine and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer by Use of Threats or Violence
Tricia Michelle Smith, 34, 40 Pine St, Porterdale, was arrested April 13 and charged with Failure to appear for fingerprintable charges and Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
William Mark Lewis, 35, 15 Emily Trace, Covington, was arrested April 8 and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Marijuana-Possession less than 1 ounce, no driver’s license on person, Possession Of Methamphetamine, Probation vVolation and Reckless Driving.
WALTON COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kenneth Wilson, 51, homeless, was arrested April 9 and housed for other agency.