Newborn man sentenced to three Life sentences for 2018 murder

COVINGTON, Ga. — A judge has given a Newborn man three life sentences after he was found guilty of Murder and other crimes for the shooting death of a Newton County resident in November 2018.

A Superior Court judge sentenced Trea Johnson, 23, to Life Without Parole and two additional Life sentences plus 15 years after his Sept. 16 conviction on Murder and other charges.

A jury had found Johnson guilty of Murder, multiple armed robberies and other charges. He was sentenced to the maximum allowed under the law, according to information from the DA’s office.

Johnson was charged after first assisting in an armed robbery and later shooting and killing a Newton County man.

He participated in the armed robbery of two men he had invited to his home in Newborn in the early evening hours of Nov. 5, 2018, the Newton County District Attorney's office reported.

After the armed robbery, Johnson went to Moody’s home, used a brick to break through the glass back door and entered the home without permission.

Moody, 22, called 911 to get assistance due to the break-in. On the 911 call at least one intruder can be heard and Moody says, “It’s Trea Johnson, it’s Trea Johnson.”

A gunshot then can be heard and Moody tells the operator, “He shot me, he just shot me, I’m bleeding,” the DA's office said in a post on its Facebook page. Moody died of the gunshot wound he sustained.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Johnson and Moody had argued on social media and via text messages a few days prior to the murder.

Johnson, while knowing that police were looking for him, ran for approximately two days from law enforcement and was apprehended in Kennesaw on Nov. 7.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally, Assistant District Attorney Eliazette Johnson, Investigator Josh Shumate and Victim Advocate Director Leslie Smith.

Investigator Jeff Alexander led the Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation.