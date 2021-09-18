Newborn man found guilty in 2018 murder

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Newton County jury on Thursday, Sept. 16, said Trea Johnson was guilty of malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after he shot and killed Wintez Moody and robbed two other victims in 2018.

In the early evening hours of Nov. 5, 2018, Johnson assisted in the armed robbery of two individuals he had invited to his home in Newborn, the Newton County District Attorney's office stated.

After the armed robbery, Johnson went to Moody’s home, used a brick to break through the glass back door and entered the home without permission.

Moody, 22, called 911 to get assistance due to the break-in. On the 911 call at least one intruder can be heard and Moody says, “It’s Trea Johnson, it’s Trea Johnson.” A gunshot can be heard and then Moody tells the operator, “He shot me, he just shot me, I’m bleeding,” the DA's office said in a post on its Facebook page.

Moody died of the gunshot wound he sustained. During the investigation, it was discovered that Johnson and Moody had argued on social media and via text messages a few days prior to the murder.

Johnson, while knowing that police were looking for him, ran for approximately two days from law enforcement and was apprehended in Kennesaw on Nov. 7.

Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster, who presided over the case, ordered a pre-sentence investigation and Johnson will be sentenced at a later date upon the conclusion of the sentence investigation conducted by the department of community supervision.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Amber Dally, Assistant District Attorney Eliazette Johnson, Investigator Josh Shumate and Victim Advocate Director Leslie Smith. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office conducted the initial investigation with Investigator Jeff Alexander leading.