Morgan County man killed in Social Circle wreck

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A Morgan County man died in a crash on Social Circle Parkway late Friday night.

A 2008 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck went off the east shoulder of the road in a curve north of Industrial Boulevard at about 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and overcorrected.

The truck rotated counterclockwise across the highway and went off the west shoulder, hitting and embankment and several small trees.

The driver, 50-year-old Jacob L. McClure of Rutledge, was ejected as the truck overturned. The Walton County coroner’s office pronounced McClure dead at the scene.

Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said McClure was not restrained at the time of the crash. No alcohol or drug impairment was suspected.