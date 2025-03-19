By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Marcello Banes indicted on additional false tax return charge
Banes was originally indicted in June 2024 on money laundering charges
Marcello Banes faces an additional charge of making and subscribing a false tax return, according to an superseding indictment filed on March 11.
NEWTON COUNTY – Suspended Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes is now facing an additional charge in his ongoing federal criminal case. A superseding indictment dated for March 11 lists an additional charge of making and subscribing a false tax return. The indictment alleges that Banes deliberately misrepresented himself when he filed a taxable income of $51,677 for the calendar year 2019.