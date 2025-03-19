NEWTON COUNTY – Suspended Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes is now facing an additional charge in his ongoing federal criminal case. A superseding indictment dated for March 11 lists an additional charge of making and subscribing a false tax return. The indictment alleges that Banes deliberately misrepresented himself when he filed a taxable income of $51,677 for the calendar year 2019.
Marcello Banes indicted on additional false tax return charge
Banes was originally indicted in June 2024 on money laundering charges