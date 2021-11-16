Man points handgun at Newton County store cashier, demands cash

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an armed robbery and apparently separate attempted robbery last weekend at two locations along Georgia Hwy. 81 near Porterdale.



The sheriff’s office issued a BOLO Friday afternoon, Nov. 12, after a man used a handgun to rob a Dollar General store before driving off.

Deputies were called to the store at 2481 Georgia Hwy. 81 South southwest of Porterdale Friday about the 5:35 p.m. robbery, a report stated.

“Upon arrival, the complainant stated that a Black male had entered the store and pointed a handgun at the cashier and removed the cash money from the register and fled the store,” the report stated.

The amount of the cash was not listed. The report stated two people were victims and numerous witnesses saw the incident at the store, which is located at the intersection of Highways 81 and 162.

The suspect, described only as a 6-foot Black man, reportedly left in a silver Honda sedan. A BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle and the offender were issued, the report stated.

In a separate incident near the same location, sheriff’s deputies were searching for two suspects after a man said he was attacked in the front yard of a residence on Georgia Hwy. 81 South near Porterdale Sunday night.

A deputy reported responding to a report of an assault which occurred Sunday, Nov. 14, about 7:23 p.m. at 2129 Georgia Hwy. 81 South.

“Upon arriving, I witnessed a male with a broken ankle sitting on a chair inside the residence. Upon speaking with the victim, I was advised that he was attacked by to white males in the front yard.

“The victim stated that the subjects ‘jumped’ him and tried to take his money. The subject was transported to the hospital via ambulance,” the report stated.

The 44-year-old victim said the suspects left in a Hyundai Santa Fe. Two suspects were identified in the report.