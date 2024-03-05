Man picks fight with Zaxby’s sign

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Covington Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man who punched down a sign at a local Zaxby’s.

A video released from the CPD Facebook page on Monday shows an unidentified male approaching the drive-thru sign at the Turner Lake Zaxby’s location. The male would then go on to punch the sign down, causing it to tear apart.



According to the CPD video, the incident happened on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity is urged to contact Det. Jack Treadwell by phone at 770-385-2196 or by email at jack.treadwell@covingtonpolice.com. Additionally, you can contact Lt. Daniel Digby by phone at 770-385-2126 or by email at daniel.digby@covingtonpolice.com.

