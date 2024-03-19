Man allegedly steals singular vape

COVINGTON, Ga. – Police in Covington are searching for a man who allegedly stole a “single vape” from a local gas station.

A BOLO released by the Covington Police Department (CPD) on Monday stated that an unidentified male entered the BP gas station on 2106 Pace St. From there deputies say that the male stole “a single vape from the glass display case” and exited the store.

No information was given on when the incident occurred.

The male in the video can be described as a Black male wearing a black Nike hoodie, black sweatpants and Nike slides.

Anyone with information regarding the subject’s identity is urged to contact Det. Kyle Tesky by phone at 678-625-5562 or by email at kyle.tesky@covingtonpolice.com. Additionally, you can contact Lt. Daniel Digby by phone at 770-385-2126 or by email at daniel.digby@covingtonpolice.com.



