Julie Freeman arrested for second time on theft of services charges

Editor's Note: This story was updated on Sept. 30 to correct the location of the arrest.

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Local business owner Julie Freeman has been arrested for the second time in a week’s span.

Freeman was arrested by the Porterdale Police Department (PPD) on Monday, Sept. 29 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on two additional misdemeanor count of theft of services, according to a Newton County Jail booking report obtained by The Covington News.

Per the PPD's report, Freeman went to the police department to reclaim her belongings that had been held following her traffic stop and arrest on Sept. 26. Officers informed her of an additional warrant that had been obtained on Sept. 28 for theft of services.

The Yellow River Ale House and Sportsman’s Grille owner was first arrested on two counts of theft of services on Sept. 26 after she allegedly failed to pay two of her employees. Freeman was released on an $8,000 bond the next day.



The first arrest occurred when her Jeep, driven by her husband Chris Freeman—who is a co-owner of Yellow River and Sportsman’s Grille—was pulled over for a suspended registration. Chris Freeman was separately arrested on Sept. 27 for violating a temporary protective order.







Yellow River Ale House and Sportsman's Grille co-owner Chris Freeman







Monday’s arrest is the latest of the legal troubles for the Porterdale business owner.

In a federal bankruptcy filing, a Nevada-based medical company is alleging that Freeman embezzled $5.6 million while working for the company as a contracted chief financial officer, a claim that she denies. She does not currently face criminal charges related to those allegations.



Freeman also reportedly owes several months in back rent to the landlord of her Porterdale businesses.



The landlord, Hutch Bros LLC, filed a motion on Monday in the bankruptcy hearing for a relief from automatic stay – a protection that allows debtors protection from their creditors – citing a cancellation on Yellow River Ale House’s insurance for lack of payment. The restaurant's insurance, provided by GEICO, was cancelled on Aug. 1, according to a court filing.



Freeman’s @Local Coffee House store in Covington closed in July after she faced eviction for unpaid rent. Despite promises on the store’s social media that it would eventually reopen, it has yet to do so.





