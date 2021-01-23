Helicopter, K-9s joined in search for missing Newton boy found safe

COVINGTON, Ga. — A boy was found safe late Friday about four hours after going missing in eastern Newton and a search that included a state helicopter, K-9 units from neighboring counties and the county sheriff's office and firefighters.

The 11-year-old reportedly went missing about 7:30 p.m. Friday from Ewing Drive and was reported to Newton County Sheriff's Office about 40 minutes later.

Newton County deputies and a K-9 Unit, as well as two K-9 Units from bordering counties and the Newton County Fire Service, responded to the call, said sheriff's spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

Georgia State Patrol also responded with a helicopter, Jett said.

One of the K-9 officers found the 11-year-old sleeping around 11:30 p.m. in a wooded area near the cul-de-sac off Ewing Drive, Jett said.