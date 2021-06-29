Four wounded in Newton County shootings

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff's office detectives are working to find what led to shootings in two parts of Newton County that left four people wounded last weekend.

Two Covington men and a Forsyth resident were found with gunshot wounds Saturday night in the Jamestown neighborhood in south central Newton.

A Covington man on Friday night also was taken to an Atlanta hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds suffered in west Newton County, the sheriff’s office reported.

In the Saturday incident, a Newton County sheriff's deputy reportedly found the victims with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and head after the shooting involving a handgun and rifle at a residence on Third Avenue in Covington Saturday, June 26.

The victims were identified as Travorris Shy, 40, and Marquez Wyatt, 27, both of Covington, and Quenta Brown, 25, of Forsyth.

A suspect was identified but not named in the report. The suspect's vehicle was towed from the scene as evidence, the report stated.

The deputy reported coming upon the scene of the shooting at about 9 p.m. after responding to a report of a discharged gun on Third Avenue in the neighborhood near Big Woods Road.

"Prior to my arrival, dispatch advised there were multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area and someone advised that someone had been shot," the deputy reported. "Upon my arrival, there were multiple vehicles leaving the area and I started asking everyone I came in contact with if they knew of anyone that was injured.”

The deputy reported he parked his patrol vehicle and started walking on foot "and several subjects advised me that someone had been shot further up the street on Third Avenue."

"I then ran down the street and made contact with a male subject that had a gunshot wound to the side of his head. I advised dispatch of the injuries and later found that another male had a gunshot wound to the chest and another male had a gunshot wound to his leg," the deputy reported.

He said other deputies arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the victims until EMS arrived. Detectives were called to the scene, the deputy reported.

No other injuries were reported. Numerous vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident, the report stated.

In the Friday incident, sheriff's detectives were investigating after two Covington men said their brother was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle as drove a vehicle in west Newton County.

Sayvon Greer, 24, of Fairview Lane, was transported to an Atlanta hospital Friday night from Piedmont Rockdale Hospital where his brothers told a deputy they had taken him after he was wounded by gunshots from a passing vehicle on Crestfield Circle at about 8 p.m.

A Newton County sheriff's deputy reported responding to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers in reference to a “penetrating trauma” that occurred in Newton County.

"Dispatch advised that there was a male in the emergency room being treated for multiple gunshot wounds and that it had occurred somewhere in Newton County," the deputy reported. "Prior to this call we received a call about a discharged gun in the area of Crestfield Circle."

The Newton deputy said he arrived to find Rockdale County sheriff's units waiting with a silver, 2016 Ford Fusion.

"The vehicle had bullet holes on the driver side and was identified as the vehicle that the gunshot victim had arrived in," a report stated.

"A security guard escorted me through the lobby and into the emergency room where I made contact with the two other occupants of the vehicle."

He reported he asked them to fill out witness statement forms and attempted to speak to the victim, who was unable to provide any information before he was transported to an Atlanta hospital.

The victim’s brothers, James Greer, 27, and Zareon Greer, 20, told the deputy they were traveling on Crestfield Circle to a store Friday about 8 p.m. "when a bright red car went around them and began firing a firearm towards their car."

They told the deputy the victim was driving and was shot multiple times. The brothers then moved the victim from the driver's seat to the backseat and transported him to Rockdale Hospital.

"They were not able to provide a detailed description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle," the report stated.

The victim's vehicle also was taken to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center for processing.