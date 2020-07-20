Four people charged after shooting guns from back porch in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Four people face several weapon- and drug-related charges after they were caught firing guns from the back porch of a home Saturday on Magnolia Heights Circle.

Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom said officers were dispatched to the area after reports of five men shooting guns from a balcony. When officers arrived, Malcom said several men were seen jumping from the balcony and running toward the tree line of a wooded area.

Police were able to apprehend a 14-year-old juvenile in possession of a stolen hand gun that was later traced back to Trading Places in Monroe, Malcom said.

After securing the scene, Malcom said officers detained Tiara Darty, Anthony Belcher, and Quin Durham and, with Darty’s consent, searched the residence to find five guns, 10.5 ounces of marijuana and at least four empty large mason jars. Malcom said the jars’ contents appeared to be flushed before the search was executed.

Darty was charged with firearm during commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana with intent, drug related objects and disorderly house.

Belcher and Durham were charged with firearm during commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana with intent and drug related objects.

The juvenile was charged with loitering, theft by receiving, firearm during commission of a felony, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Editor’s Note: This case is not related to the shooting previously reported at Magnolia Street Apartments.