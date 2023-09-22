Fatal shooting on Kirkland Road

COVINGTON, Ga. — This past Thursday morning at around 2:58 a.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies responded to a person shot at a residence located on Kirkland Road in Covington.

NCSO said the victim is a 23-year old male. At the time of The Covington News’ Sept. 23-24 print weekend edition, the victim’s name had not been released. However, at 4:38 p.m. on Friday, NCSO informed The News that the victim is Tariq Dunston of Covington.

NCSO also said that the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

This remains an active investigation, NCSO said, and, if anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call NCSO.



