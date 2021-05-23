Driver able to walk away after big rig overturns near Oxford

OXFORD, Ga. — Drivers were warned to be aware about the dangers of inattentive or fatigued driving recently after one was able to walk away from a Newton County tractor-trailer wreck recently.

A Georgia Department of Public Safety posting on social media on Thursday, May 20, stated a state patrol investigator warned "that inattentive or fatigued driving can be deadly" and "luckily this time it wasn't and the driver walked away" after the commercial vehicle overturned at about 4:50 a.m. in north Oxford.

There were some tense moments before the driver reportedly was able to escape uninjured from the wreck on Georgia Hwy. 11 at Bryant Road.

The tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Hwy. 81 but ran off the roadway and overturned, said Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was trapped but was able to break out a front window to escape as gas poured out of the tractor, according to a Newton County Fire Services report. He told emergency medical personnel he did not need treatment.

Multiple county agencies responded to the wreck which shut down traffic on the road for a few hours. Firefighters applied an absorbent to the spilled oil and gas, the report stated.