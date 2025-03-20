Denny Dobbs Park shooting victim identified as Salem High School student

NEWTON COUNTY – The victim of the tragic shooting at Denny Dobbs Park on Wednesday afternoon has been formally identified.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Justin Etienne, an 18-year-old student at Salem High School was killed following a shooting that took place at Denny Dobbs Park just before 5 p.m. Upon arrival from first responders, Etienne was transported to a nearby hospital as a result of injuries from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Etienne was one of several students from various Newton and Rockdale County schools who gathered at Denny Dobbs Park as part of a Senior Skip Day.

The Covington News confirmed with the NCSO that the shooting took place in a wooded area near the park and was not a drive-by shooting. The shooter has yet to be identified.

The NCSO said that there is no evidence suggesting gang involvement and that this was an isolated incident.

“The information obtained during the preliminary investigation indicates that the incident was isolated between the suspect and the victim, and the suspect is not a danger to the community,” a press release stated.

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, no other injuries were reported in connection to Wednesday’s incident.

The homicide is still under investigation, with the NCSO receiving assistance from the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office and its School Resource Officer unit.

The NCSO urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward. Parents who may have had students present at the gathering are also encouraged to speak with their children. Any information can be forwarded to Investigator Dunston at 678-625-1589 or Lt. Bill Watterson at 678-625-1419.

Anonymous tips, videos and social media posts can also be submitted via NCSO’s tip line at anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org or crimeanalyst@newtonsheriffga.org.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the entire Newton County Sheriff’s Office extend their deepest condolences to the family of Justin Etienne during this time,” a press release stated. “Sheriff Brown also extends his gratitude to the men and women of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Analyst Unit for their dedication and hard work. Investigators worked diligently through the night, conducting numerous interviews and executing search warrants, and continue to pursue all leads to solve this case."