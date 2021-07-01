CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Newton triple shooting

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an indictment and arrest in a series of shootings Saturday night in the Jamestown neighborhood in Newton County.

Investigators with the sheriff's office are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects in the incident which left three men wounded by gunfire.

Any information can be submitted anonymously to 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to 274637.

The person does not have to give a name or any identifying information to be eligible for an reward of up to $2,000.

Those simply wanting to provide any information about the case can contact Investigator Hicks at jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org, or 678-625-1455.

The victims include two Covington men and a Forsyth resident. A Newton County sheriff's deputy reportedly found the victims with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and head after the shooting involving a handgun and rifle at a residence on Third Avenue in Covington Saturday, June 26.

A deputy reported coming upon the scene of the shooting at about 9 p.m. after responding to a report of a discharged gun on Third Avenue in the neighborhood near Big Woods Road.

"Prior to my arrival, dispatch advised there were multiple calls reporting gunshots in the area and someone advised that someone had been shot," the deputy reported. "Upon my arrival, there were multiple vehicles leaving the area and I started asking everyone I came in contact with if they knew of anyone that was injured.”

The deputy reported he parked his patrol vehicle and started walking on foot "and several subjects advised me that someone had been shot further up the street on Third Avenue."

"I then ran down the street and made contact with a male subject that had a gunshot wound to the side of his head. I advised dispatch of the injuries and later found that another male had a gunshot wound to the chest and another male had a gunshot wound to his leg," the deputy reported.

He said other deputies arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the victims until EMS arrived. Detectives were called to the scene, the deputy reported.

No other injuries were reported. Numerous vehicles were struck by gunfire during the incident, the report stated.