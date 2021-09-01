Covington woman killed in wreck in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — A Newton County woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck today, Sept. 1, in Athens after her vehicle made contact with another while both traveled the same direction.

Dianna Brown, 50, of Covington died in the wreck on Georgia Outer Loop Hwy. 10, Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Athens officers responded today about 7:19 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash on the highway at an overpass of Milledge Avenue, a news release stated.

"Initial investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Ford Taurus made contact while traveling in the same direction on the Ga. 10 Loop. The Tahoe subsequently overturned and came to a rest on its roof, " the news release stated.

Brown, who was the driver of the Tahoe, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, while the driver of the Taurus was transported by EMS to an Athens hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash was asked to call 762-400-7355 or via email at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.