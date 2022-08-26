Covington resident found openly displaying gun before Florida drug arrest

WILDWOOD, Fla.— A Covington resident found to be in possession of drugs and openly displaying a gun was arrested at a motel in Wildwood, Florida, Thursday night.

Christopher James Dove, 41, was in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on State Road 44 near I-75 on Thursday at about 9:30 p.m. when he was spotted by a Sumter County, Florida, sheriff’s deputy, Villages-News.com reported.

Dove was wearing a bright orange T-shirt that was untucked in the front, but tucked into the back of his pants, the website reported.

“I could clearly distinguish the grip of a black semi-automatic handgun,” the deputy wrote in a report. “The back of his shirt was tucked so as to display the firearm openly.”

Dove was found to be in possession of four grams of heroin, one gram of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug equipment.

He was arrested on weapons charge and drug charges. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $41,000 bond.