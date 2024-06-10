Covington natives arrested for attempted drug smuggling in South Georgia prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. – Two Covington natives have been arrested nearly 100 miles away for attempting to smuggle drugs into a South Georgia prison.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in Sandersville, Georgia, Kimberly Taylor-Moore and Terrance Moore from Covington were arrested on June 3. It was after the pair allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband into the Washington State Prison.



In the WCSO’s news release, the sheriff’s office stated that a “vigilant deputy on patrol” in Davisboro identified the “suspicious activity” near the prison.



Following a vehicular chase, the pair were arrested on a number of charges.



Kimberly, 39, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of scheduled V controlled substance with intent to distribute, trading with inmates without consent of warden, trafficking marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of felony, serious injury by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, aggressive driving, speeding, failure to obey stop sign and too fast for conditions.



Terry, 38, is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of scheduled II controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts), possession of scheduled V controlled substance with intent to distribute, trading with inmates without consent of warden, trafficking marijuana and trafficking methamphetamine.



The WCSO stated that more arrests are forthcoming.



WCSO sheriff Joel Cochran released a statement regarding the recent arrests.



"Our team remains steadfast in their mission to protect and serve our community,” Cochran said. “The continuous efforts to thwart prison drops are a testament to the vigilance and professionalism of our deputies. We will continue to apply pressure on those who seek to undermine the safety of our facilities and the well-being of our residents, workers, and inmates.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that Washington State Prison remains secure. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we will not tolerate any actions that jeopardize this commitment."



