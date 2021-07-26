Covington murder suspect arrested in Smyrna

COVINGTON, Ga. — An Austell man was behind bars today in Newton County on charges related to a shooting death in Covington July 15.

Cobb County deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested Jabarri Laing, 26, on Friday on a series of charges that included Murder.

Laing was charged in the shooting death of Tony Maurice Harrison Jr., 23, of Villa Rica, who was found with a gunshot wound to the face at a residence on Covington Bypass Road.

Newton County sheriff’s spokesperson Caitlin Jett said, “On behalf of Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, I want to thank the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals South East Regional Task Force for their assistance in the arrest of Jabarri (Laing).

“We appreciate all their hard work in keeping our communities safe,” Jett said.

A sheriff’s deputy reported responding to a call just after midnight on July 15 about a “penetrating trauma” at a location identified in an internet search as the Park View Apartments complex.

“When I arrived on scene there was a black male victim who sustained a single gunshot wound to the face,” the deputy reported.

“The victim was air lifted to a hospital and a crime scene was established,” the report stated.

The suspect reportedly had driven from the scene in a white Honda Accord with front end damage.

Investigators collected evidence and took photos of the scene where Harrison had been shot with a handgun, the report said.

Laing was arrested in Smyrna Friday and was being held in the Newton County Detention Center without bond on one count each of Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Pointing a Gun or Pistol at Another.

The Cobb County and U.S. Marshals agencies also arrested Wilson Brown, whom the Broward County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office wanted in connection with an incident involving armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Brown was arrested in Powder Springs, according to information from Cobb Sheriff’s Office.

They also arrested Christopher Bussey in Coweta County. Bussey was wanted in Cobb County in connection to an incident involving aggravated assault strangulation and cruelty to children.