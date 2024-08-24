Covington man seriously injured after pointing gun at deputies early Saturday morning

NEWTON COUNTY – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a standoff between an armed man and Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) deputies that led to the man being seriously injured.

According to a news release from the NCSO, officers responded to a safety call in the area of Barshay Drive in Covington at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. That is when deputies encountered John Cortez Biles, 34, of Covington.

Biles, who had multiple active warrants, reportedly exited the backdoor of the home upon the deputies arrival. He then produced a handgun, pointing it at one of the deputies.

Deputies then opened fire, wounding Biles. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for “major injuries,” according to the NCSO press release. It is not clear what charges Biles may face at this time.

No officers were injured during the encounter.

The case has been turned over to the GBI.

“The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation,” per a GBI news release. “Once the investigation is done, it will be given to the Newton County District Attorney’s office for review.”



