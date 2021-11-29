Covington man prime suspect in October murder in Gwinnett

Gwinnett Police say a Covington man is the prime suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in October inside a vehicle near Coolray Field baseball stadium in Buford.

Police are searching for Mark Antonio White, 20, who is the primary suspect in the Oct. 24 death of Garcia Danielle Gaddis, 39, of Sandy Springs.

"At this time, a motive is not clear, and witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information," a news release stated.

White has outstanding warrants on charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

"White is to be considered armed and dangerous. Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to White’s whereabouts to come forward, please," the release stated.

Gwinnett Police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle and located the victim inside a vehicle at the intersection of Pierce Brennan Drive and Tech Center Parkway Oct. 24 shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators are exploring all motives. Witnesses are encouraged to call Gwinnett County Police Department investigators at 770-513-5300, the release stated.

In addition, to remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.