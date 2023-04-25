Covington man ID’d as victim of fatal shooting at Gwinnett gas station

By SHARON SWANEPOEL



Monroe Local News

NORCROSS, Ga. — The victim in a Sunday, April 23, fatal shooting at a Gwinnett County gas station has been identified as Marcus Bush, 39, of Covington.



Gwinnett County Police Department reported that Bush was seen having a verbal dispute with multiple males. It is not known what the verbal altercation was about but police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward about the shooting at the Shell Gas Station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross on Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release from GCPD, shortly after 12:40 p.m., officers responded to a “person shot call” at the gas station and arrived to find a male dead on the ground in the back of the gas station with gunshot wounds.

GCPD reported that very little is known about what actually happened but it does appear that an altercation happened at the gas pumps resulting in a shootout that left the victim deceased.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.