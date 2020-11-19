Covington man charged with murder after wife found dead from gunshot

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man has been charged with murder after his wife was found dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom of their Cook Street home.

Tony Lamar Holder, 48, was charged with malice murder, felony murder and other charges connected to the incident Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10:40 p.m., said Capt. Ken Malcom of the Covington Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a 63-year-old woman being shot by her husband at 5123 Cook St.

When officers arrived, they apprehended suspect Tony Lamar Holder in the resident's front yard and found his wife, Carol Denise Holder, dead from a gunshot wound in a bedroom.

According to a witness, Mr. and Mrs. Holder got into an argument which escalated to Tony Holder firing a weapon, which struck and killed Carol Holder, a report stated.

The body was to be transported to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, Malcom said.

Detective interviewed the suspect and a witness at the police department. Holder refused to give a statement to detectives.

He was later transported to the Newton County Jail where he was charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and aggravated assault.