Covington man arrested for murder in Conyers

CONYERS, Ga. — A Covington man faces murder charges following a shooting in Conyers that left one dead.

The Conyers Police Department (CPD) announced on Tuesday that they have taken 33-year-old Tamorris Tyler into custody. Tyler was arrested for fatally shooting 30-year-old Dearrious Davenport of Conyers on June 13.

The CPD initially reported on Facebook that Tyler is a Conyers resident. However, a case report obtained by The Covington News lists Tyler’s residence as Lewis Street in Covington.

According to the CPD’s Facebook post and an officer’s narrative report obtained by The News, around 10:52 p.m. on June 13, officers responded to 1290 Janice Lane in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, Davenport was located in the roadway with a gunshot wound, where a bystander was administering CPR. After officers and medical personnel attempted “life-saving measures,” Davenport was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer's narrative says that someone from the crowd around Davenport’s body stated that the suspect was attempting to flee the scene. An officer managed to obtain and relay the vehicle’s description and direction of travel.

“...after an extensive manhunt in the Irwinbridge Road and Sigman Road areas, which involved the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the Conyers Police Department’s Special Response Team, Mr. Tyler was apprehended within six hours of the homicide,” the CPD release stated.

Tyler faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Rockdale County Jail.

The following day, at approximately 9:42 p.m., the CPD responded to a report of a weapon discharge in the Forest Villa subdivision. Officers discovered “several” damaged vehicles, including one that had two children inside, ages three and 15.

The CPD believes the two incidents are connected.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that this incident is related to the earlier shooting on Janice Lane,” the CPD release states.

No suspects or other information regarding the Forest Villa incident have been made available. The CPD asks that anyone with information regarding either incident submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.