Covington man arrested on aggravated stalking charges

NEWTON COUNTY – A Covington man has been arrested on repeated aggravated stalking charges.

According to a press release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Mitulkumar Patel, 42, was arrested on Jan. 31 on one count of aggravated stalking per the Georgia Family Violence Act and an additional count of aggravated stalking.

The arrest was handled in a joint effort by NCSO's domestic violence unit and the NCSO special investigations unit.

Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 13 referencing an aggravated stalking incident in the Berkshire Pass area in Covington.

The investigation found that the 37-year old female victim was being stalked by Patel – who was her estranged husband. Patel was not at the location when deputies arrived.

A press release stated the Jan. 13 incident was not the first stalking incident from Patel and that both the NCSO and the Covington Police Department previously responded to similar instances from the victim and the suspect.

According to an NCSO arrest report, a second incident reportedly occurred on Jan. 23, which brought forth the second aggravated stalking charge.

Following the joint investigation, a search warrant was executed at Patel’s residence, with evidence linking Patel to the crimes.



