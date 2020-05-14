Conyers woman charged with aggravated assault in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dalanna Bailey, a 22-year-old woman from Conyers, was arrested on aggravated assault charges Thursday morning after allegedly shooting and wounding two Covington residents at Fieldcrest Walk Apartments on Wednesday night.



Dalanna Bailey is charged with aggravated assault. - Special to The Covington News According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Fieldcrest Walk just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found male victim Deshawn Grayson, 20, had suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and female victim La’Peachah Nash, 27, had been shot in the head.



Both Grayson and Nash were life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center for their injuries. Nash remained in critical condition Thursday, according to police.

The CPD stated that the responding officers conducted an investigation and found the incident was a result of an argument between Bailey and Grayson.

According to the report, Bailey arrived at Fieldcrest with her 11-month-old child and allegedly began arguing with Grayson, the child’s father. During this dispute, Nash, Grayson’s girlfriend, attempted to flee from the scene in her vehicle before being shot in the head and crashing her vehicle in the parking lot. Bailey fled from the scene with her child in a silver 2003 Honda Accord.

On Thursday morning, the CPD was informed that Bailey’s vehicle had been detected by a license plate reader and was located at a Knight’s Inn motel in Lithonia. Following hours of surveillance, officers took Bailey into custody without incident. Her child was on location and was found unharmed.



“We have the suspect in custody who shot the two individuals at Fieldcrest Walk Apartments. We believe our detectives have located the weapon used in the shooting as well. Charges have been filed by our criminal investigative team for aggravated assault so far. We anticipate additional charges as well,” CPD Captain Ken Malcom said Thursday. “This is an ongoing investigation. This event began as a domestic dispute that quickly became violent. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the two victims.”