Conyers man, 18, charged in Newton County shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office was still investigating Monday following the arrest of a Rockdale County man on charges he shot another man last week at a Covington apartment complex.

Sheriff's deputies charged Calvin Quincey Jones, 18, of Conyers with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime, both felonies, following the Thursday night incident.

Deputies responded to a 10:43 p.m. call about a penetrating trauma at The Park at Arlington apartments off Fairview Road in Covington.

"Upon arrival, deputies met with the 20-year-old victim, who sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital," said spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

Jones was being held without bond at the Newton County Detention Center, according to jail records.



