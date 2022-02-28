By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Conyers man, 18, charged in Newton County shooting
Calvin Jones
Calvin Quincey Jones - photo by Courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office was still investigating Monday following the arrest of a Rockdale County man on charges he shot another man last week at a Covington apartment complex.

Sheriff's deputies charged Calvin Quincey Jones, 18, of Conyers with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime, both felonies, following the Thursday night incident.

Deputies responded to a 10:43 p.m. call about a penetrating trauma at The Park at Arlington apartments off Fairview Road in Covington.

"Upon arrival, deputies met with the 20-year-old victim, who sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital," said spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The victim's name was not immediately available.

Jones was being held without bond at the Newton County Detention Center, according to jail records.