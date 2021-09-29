UPDATE: Newton jail inmate found dead

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate in the Newton County Detention Center.

GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles confirmed the agency is investigating the death of John Willie Ward Jr., 49, of Griffin.

Although other news publications reported it as a suicide that occurred Sunday, Sept. 26, Miles said the cause and manner of death is pending the official results of an autopsy.

Ward was being held in the jail after his Friday, Sept. 24, arrest on charges of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon or Knife During Commission of a Crime, and other drugs and weapons charges, records show.

No other information was immediately available on the incident.

A suspect identified as John Ward, 49, reportedly was part of an incident that Covington Police Department investigated Friday, Sept. 24.

The suspect was arrested on Aggravated Assault and drugs and weapons charges after allegedly demanding money while waving a handgun around inside a residence on Haynes Court at about 6:35 p.m.

Victims and witnesses told police the suspect, identified as Ward, waved the handgun in the air and demanded money before pointing it at one of them.

After officers searched the suspect and found a needle in his pocket, the suspect told officers he was a diabetic and used the needle for insulin. The officers then searched the suspect's vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine and other items designed to prepare the drug for use.

Officers collected evidence at the scene including a Glock .357-caliber magazine and 10 .357-caliber bullets.

A connection between the suspect in the Friday night incident and the victim in the jail death could not be confirmed.