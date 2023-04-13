UPDATE: Newton High students return to class after lockdown

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton High students returned to class at around 11 a.m. today after the school was placed on lockdown in response to verbal threats made this morning.

"All students and staff have reentered the school building, without incident," the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.



The Newton County School System issued a brief statement confirming the incident.

"Newton High School was evacuated this morning for a fire alarm," said Sherri Partee, NCSS director of public information, via email, at about 10:15 a.m. "During the evacuation, comments were made that were a cause for concern. Law enforcement is on [the] scene investigating. Students are still outside as a precaution. At this time, no one may enter or exit the campus."

The sheriff's office had earlier reported that the "threats were made to harm the students and staff at Newton High School."

"There is not an active shooter at Newton High School," the NCSO said in the statement.

The school was placed on a lockdown while law enforcement officials conducted a search of the building, the sheriff's office stated.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of the school’s students and staff, and we are taking these threats very seriously," the statement said.



This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information comes in.

