BREAKING: Fulton deputy's husband charged with her murder in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — The husband of a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with murdering her and her brother Wednesday night in the couple's Covington residence.

Jaquavia Jackson, 28, was arrested today about 5 p.m. and charged with two counts each of Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, said Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

He was being held in the Newton County Detention Center without bond.

Jackson is charged with shooting and killing his wife, Fulton Deputy Shakeema Brown Jackson, and her brother, Levoy Brown, 30, of Covington, Wednesday, Oct. 27, about 10:30 p.m. in the Windcrest Drive home the Jacksons shared with their 17-month-old child, who was not harmed.

A report stated the suspect was still at the scene when deputies arrived. They detained him until investigators arrived, the report stated.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was actively investigating and asked that if anyone had information on the incident to contact Investigator Joshua Hicks at 678-625-1455 or jhicks@newtonsheriffga.org, according to a posting on the agency’s Facebook page.



“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff's Office send their condolences to the victims’ families and to Sheriff Pat Labat and his staff members,” the posting stated.

Shakeema Jackson, 28, who was off-duty at the time, became a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy just more than a month ago, said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

Labat said Jackson had been a “treasured member of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office” and joined the agency in 2018 as a detention officer.

She was remembered as “eager to learn, and always having a positive disposition.”

“Coworkers say she was bubbly and, no matter how disrespectful inmates may have been, always greeted them with, ‘Good morning,’ earning their respect,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office stated on social media.

Labat said Jackson’s death was “a heartbreaking loss for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.”

“This is a hard time for the Sheriff’s Office, and we ask for your continued prayers,” Labat said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was providing peer support and chaplain services to agency members.

Funeral services and arrangements for Jackson will be announced when confirmed, it stated.