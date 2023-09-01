Authorities respond to ‘penetrating trauma’ on Aug. 29

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Aug. 29 at around 21:34 hours, Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to a “penetrating trauma” in the Oak Terrace Drive area in Covington.

Lamar Shuler, a 25-year old African American male of Covington, Amanda Burdine, an African American female also of Covington were two of the three victims. The third victim was listed as “state of Georgia” and type of victim was listed as “society/public” in NCSO’s incident report.

The NCSO report also withheld the information of the offender.

Ashtoni Amari-Deja Towles, a 21-year old African American female of Covington was the complainant. Desmond Jackson was the reporting officer.

When Jackson arrived on the scene, he said he noticed a white 2021 Nissan Altima collided into the rear of an green 2019 Hyundai Sonata that was unoccupied. Both the driver’s and passenger side doors were open of the Nissa Altima.

The Hyundai Sonata was parked in a driveway of a residence on Oak Terrace Drive.

Jackson’s statement read: “The two females were hollering and crying, stating that ‘they shot my son.’”

As Jackson further investigated, he saw the black male on the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima had suffered gunshot wounds and that “he was unconscious.”

Jackson said he proceeded to pull the unconscious black male from the driver’s side of the Nissan Altima and administered CPR. He did so until fire personnel arrived and took over.

Jackson’s statement concluded:

“Myself and deputies discovered that the residence that the vehicle was located at was not the victim’s residence. We cleared the residence to make sure that the complainant that was inside the residence was safe. A crime scene log was completed and the Nissan Altima was towed by Sellers Towing; a vehicle impound log was completed; the victim was transported to Piedmont Newton; and the scene was turned over to crime scene and on-call investigators.”

Case status was marked “active” in NCSO’s incident report.