Covington police officer at fault in vehicle accident, state police say

COVINGTON, Ga. — Preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) has revealed that an officer with the Covington Police Department (CPD) is likely at fault in a vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway 278 and Turner Lake Road.

The GSP responded to the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Though their report is not available as of this writing, Lieutenant Ed Starling from the Public Information Office was able to share preliminary findings.

According to information from Starling, an officer with the CPD was traveling west on Highway 278 when they attempted to turn left onto Turner Lake Road. The officer reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The patrol car struck a Toyota Camry that was traveling east on Highway 278 as it drove through the intersection.

“Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries according to medical staff on scene,” Starling shared.

The officer’s identity was not among the preliminary information. The Covington News is awaiting the complete incident report.

A photo of the damaged Camry was uploaded to Facebook. In the comments, a man, who identifies himself as the husband of the woman who was in the Camry, shared an update on her injuries. He stated that his wife suffered a broken knee in the accident as well as chest bruising caused by airbag deployment.

The News has reached out to the profile behind the comment for confirmation, but has not heard back as of press time.

A spokesperson with the CPD said they will follow their policies and procedures and will hand down any appropriate disciplinary action that may be necessary.

The CPD did not opt to comment further on the matter at this time.

It is also not clear if the officer involved will face any citations related to the accident.

Managing Editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.